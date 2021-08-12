PerricoBand_thumb_81121

Jazz, Funk, Hip-Hop, Rock and Soul – The Sounds of Raider Nation Return to the Gameday Experience

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Raiders' gameday experience has historically combined the cacophony of action on the gridiron, the roar of the crowd and soul-stirring live band music.

Synchronized Raiderette routines have been paired with live band musical stylings dating back to the 1960s in the Bay Area, when Del Courtney and his band matched the intensity on the field with their orchestral performances. That tradition continued in Los Angeles when Horace Heidt Jr. led an equally symphonic group of some of the finest musicians in the world, who roused Coliseum crowds for over a decade.

Jazz, funk, hip-hop, rock and soul – the sounds of Raider Nation.

Those live symphonic stylings are being renewed in Las Vegas as an 18-piece orchestra led by award-winning trumpeter and composer David Perrico will entertain the Raider Nation. This large ensemble is a high-energy, diverse, unique, innovative and dynamic group featuring a six-piece acoustic string section, five-piece horn section, four singers and a rhythm section.

Over his career, Perrico, a resident of Las Vegas for more than 17 years, has performed with legends including Gladys Knight, Toni Braxton, Natalie Cole, Frankie Valli, Michael Feinstein, Frankie Avalon and The Temptations. The house band is comprised of world-class Las Vegas musicians who have performed with the likes of Celine Dion, Santana, Beyoncé, Rod Stewart, Andrea Bocelli, Shania Twain and Diana Ross.

"It is a great honor to be the conductor as the 18-piece band is absolutely fantastic, and it is a pleasure to entertain Raider Nation," Perrico said.

Given the experience and versatility of the ensemble, they can perform an array of musical selections across a variety of musical genres, particularly arrangements influenced by the Raiders and Las Vegas, as well as the Silver & Black institution, The Autumn Wind.

The ensemble's pit will span the length of the Coors Light Landing near the Al Davis Memorial Torch, with the world-famous Las Vegas Strip serving as a backdrop. "We have a lot of exciting new rocking-themed arrangements for the Silver and Black," Perrico said. "We're looking forward to an amazing Raiders season in the Sports and Entertainment Capital of the World."

Photos: Raiders Bands of the Past

Take a look at photos through the years of the Raiders Band.

The Raiders Band, directed by Del Courtney, performs during a Raiders home game.
1 / 11

The Raiders Band, directed by Del Courtney, performs during a Raiders home game.

Las Vegas Raiders
Raider Band director Del Courtney poses for a photo.
2 / 11

Raider Band director Del Courtney poses for a photo.

Las Vegas Raiders
Former Raiders Band director Del Courtney talks with former Raiders coach John Madden.
3 / 11

Former Raiders Band director Del Courtney talks with former Raiders coach John Madden.

Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders Band, directed by Del Courtney, performs during a Raiders home game.
4 / 11

The Raiders Band, directed by Del Courtney, performs during a Raiders home game.

Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders Band, directed by Del Courtney, pose for a photo during a Raiders home game.
5 / 11

The Raiders Band, directed by Del Courtney, pose for a photo during a Raiders home game.

Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders Band, directed by Horace Heidt Jr., performs during a Raiders home game.
6 / 11

The Raiders Band, directed by Horace Heidt Jr., performs during a Raiders home game.

Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders Band, directed by Horace Heidt Jr., performs during a Raiders home game.
7 / 11

The Raiders Band, directed by Horace Heidt Jr., performs during a Raiders home game.

Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders Band, directed by Horace Heidt Jr., performs during a Raiders home game.
8 / 11

The Raiders Band, directed by Horace Heidt Jr., performs during a Raiders home game.

Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders Band, directed by Horace Heidt Jr., performs during a Raiders home game.
9 / 11

The Raiders Band, directed by Horace Heidt Jr., performs during a Raiders home game.

Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders Band, directed by Horace Heidt Jr., performs during a Raiders home game.
10 / 11

The Raiders Band, directed by Horace Heidt Jr., performs during a Raiders home game.

Las Vegas Raiders
The original sheet music of "The Oakland Raiders Fight Song," written by Chas Smith, Walt Lee and Del Courtney.
11 / 11

The original sheet music of "The Oakland Raiders Fight Song," written by Chas Smith, Walt Lee and Del Courtney.

Advertising
This Ad will close in 3
back to top

Related Content

news

Raiders sign DT Ethan Westbrooks

Westbrooks spent the 2020 offseason with the 49ers and the 2019 offseason with the Silver and Black.
news

Raiders add QB Case Cookus

Cookus originally entered the league as an undrafted free agent with the New York Giants in 2020.
news

Raiders add former Alabama RB Bo Scarbrough

Scarbrough was originally drafted by the Cowboys in the seventh round (236th overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft.
news

Raiders sign six-time Pro Bowler DT Gerald McCoy

McCoy was originally drafted by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first round (third overall) of the 2010 NFL Draft.
news

Raiders sign OL Jeremiah Poutasi

Over his career, Poutasi has appeared in 12 games with eight starts.
news

Raiders place LB James Onwualu on Reserve/Retired list, waive RB Darius Jackson

RB Jalen Richard also returned to practice from the Reserve/COVID-19 list.
news

Raiders bring back K Dominik Eberle

Eberle was originally signed by the Raiders as an undrafted free agent in 2020.
news

Raiders place RB Theo Riddick on Reserve/Retired list

RB Kenyan Drake and DT Darius Stills also returned to practice from the NFI list.
news

Raiders sign RBs Darius Jackson and B.J. Emmons

The Raiders added depth to the running back room with a pair of free-agent signings.
news

Raiders place Kenyan Drake on NFI, two on Reserve/COVID-19 list

The Silver and Black have made the following transactions, the club announced Wednesday.
news

Raiders announce Bill Walsh Diversity Fellowship Coaches

The Raiders have selected the following five coaches to work as part of the Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship program for the team's 2021 Training Camp.
Advertising