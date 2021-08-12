Jazz, Funk, Hip-Hop, Rock and Soul – The Sounds of Raider Nation Return to the Gameday Experience
HENDERSON, Nev. – The Raiders' gameday experience has historically combined the cacophony of action on the gridiron, the roar of the crowd and soul-stirring live band music.
Synchronized Raiderette routines have been paired with live band musical stylings dating back to the 1960s in the Bay Area, when Del Courtney and his band matched the intensity on the field with their orchestral performances. That tradition continued in Los Angeles when Horace Heidt Jr. led an equally symphonic group of some of the finest musicians in the world, who roused Coliseum crowds for over a decade.
Jazz, funk, hip-hop, rock and soul – the sounds of Raider Nation.