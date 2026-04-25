Jermod McCoy isn't taking his opportunity for granted

McCoy wasn't necessarily expecting the Raiders to call him, but recently had a Zoom meeting with the front office.

"I was kind of thinking like something was up," he joked.

He now reunites with former Tennessee teammate Dont'e Thornton Jr., the Raiders' 2025 fourth‑round pick. The two played together in 2024, and the cornerback said Thornton texted him almost immediately after the selection was announced, excited about picking up where they left off in practice in Knoxville.

"He's part of the reason why I had the season I had, just guarding him every day and making me better," McCoy said of Thornton. "And then I feel like the same with me, him having to go against me, I'm making him also better. So, I mean, I think getting to do that again is just going to improve both of our games."

And funny enough, McCoy has familiarity with another one of his new teammates as well.

In Week 6 of the 2023 season, the nationally ranked Oregon State Beavers defeated the California Golden Bears 52-40 in a barn burner. One of the deciding factors was McCoy securing his first career interception – against Raiders' No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza.

"It was probably one of the top moments in my life, my first college pick," McCoy said. "[Mendoza and I] talked after that game too, just chopped it up a little bit, but I mean, it was good. Good to know we are going to be on the same team too.