Player Profile: Get to know CB Jermod McCoy

"Locked in" on defense

After committing to Oregon State, he became an immediate contributor for the Beavers and was placed at cornerback full-time. As a true freshman, he racked up seven pass deflections and two interceptions in 12 games played.

Funny coincidence, McCoy's first career interception at Oregon State came against then-Cal quarterback Fernando Mendoza, who he'll now become teammates with.

He upped the ante after transferring to Tennessee the following season, compiling four interceptions and nine pass deflections on his way to being named second-team All-SEC.