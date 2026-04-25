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Treydan Stukes leaned on personal values to transform from unrecruited prospect to Raiders' second-round draft pick

Apr 24, 2026 at 06:52 PM
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Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

Treydan Stukes had to believe himself when not too many people would.

This unmovable faith has shaped his life on and off the football field. It's how the safety without a single FBS college scholarship to his name has become a Las Vegas Raider.

A Goodyear, Arizona, native, Stukes was unranked as an undersized prospect in his home state which led to him walking on at the University of Arizona.

Fast forward six years, a few added inches in height and some lean muscle mass on his once deemed "undersized" frame, Stukes worked his way into becoming regarded as one of the top defensive backs in the nation.

"I think it all falls down to my values," Stukes said via Zoom as he reflected on his journey to the NFL.

"I kind of go by the motto, 'Heart, humility, efficiancy, accountability, resilience and trustworthiness.' I've used those values at every level in every stage of my life. It's just helped me grow and keep striving to be my best in all aspects of my life ... and I think that's what's allowed me to have the growth that I've had from being a walk-on to now."

His instinctual nature and ability to read offenses is what's made him thrive. He complied seven interceptions, 29 pass deflections and 12 tackles for loss in his time with the Wildcats.

Needless to say, his ability to find his way to the ball is what led him up the draft board.

"Mindset is a huge part of that," Stukes said of his knack for creating turnovers. "I think getting the ball back to your offense is obviously going to be the most important thing you can do as a defender. And being a defensive back, you get the most opportunities in the pass game. ... I think a lot of teams, and honestly, football as a whole has kind of recognized the value of turnovers, and I value that as highly as anything on the football field."

Along with Stukes' ability to make plays on the ball, he brings versatility to the Raiders secondary. He lined up in multiple spots in college, ranging from free safety, box safety, nickel corner and even outside cornerback.

"I'm willing to play any of them. ... I've got some good reps at pretty much every defensive back position," he said. "So, wherever the coaches want me, whatever the coaches see me fitting best, I'm willing to do, and whatever I can play to help the team win games, that's where I'm at."

Regardless of where Stukes lines up for the Raiders, his path to the NFL is still something to marvel at. And as he embarks on this new chapter, he'll continue to trust the process which has led him to this point.

"If a guy like me with zero stars out of high school can make it to this point, anybody is capable of doing whatever they want if they are disciplined and they put in the work and effort that it takes to be prepared for their moment to shine."

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Draft Pick: S Treydan Stukes

With the 38th overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, the Las Vegas Raiders have selected safety Treydan Stukes.

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