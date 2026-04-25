Player Profile: Get to know S Treydan Stukes

Uncut gem

The Litchfield Park, Arizona, native was a walk-on, not even holding a 247 Sports ranking in his home state as a high school prospect. He weighed under 170 pounds as a true freshman. Within that year, he gained nearly 30 pounds of muscle, putting him in position to get playing time the following season in 2021. He then appeared in all 12 games for the Wildcats, securing a team-high seven pass deflections.