Player Profile: Get to know S Treydan Stukes

The Las Vegas Raiders add to their secondary by drafting safety Treydan Stukes from Arizona.
Here are a few things to know about the safety.
Uncut gem
The second-round pick had to scratch and claw onto the Wildcats roster.
The Litchfield Park, Arizona, native was a walk-on, not even holding a 247 Sports ranking in his home state as a high school prospect. He weighed under 170 pounds as a true freshman. Within that year, he gained nearly 30 pounds of muscle, putting him in position to get playing time the following season in 2021. He then appeared in all 12 games for the Wildcats, securing a team-high seven pass deflections.
Handling adversity
The Las Vegas Raiders were in need of more ballhawks and seemingly found one in Stukes based off his track record.
In his last four seasons at Arizona, he compiled seven interceptions and 22 pass deflections. He enjoyed one of the best seasons of his collegiate career in 2025. Despite missing the first two games of the season, he notched four interceptions, six pass deflections and 24 solo tackles.
In the process, he earned AP Third-Team All-American honors, along with Sporting News Second Team All-American and First-Team All-Big 12 honors.
Athleticism on display
Stukes had one of better athletic showcases of any defensive back at the NFL Combine.
He had the third-fastest 40-yard dash time among safeties, clocking a 4.33 speed. Additionally, he clocked a 1.5 10-yard split and 38-inch vertical jump.
The safety also brings a lot of versatility to the Raiders, having lined up at both safety spots, nickelback and outside cornerback throughout his six-year college career.
With the 38th overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, the Las Vegas Raiders have selected safety Treydan Stukes.