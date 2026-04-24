Raiders select Treydan Stukes with the No. 38 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft

With the No. 38 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, the Las Vegas Raiders selected safety Treydan Stukes out of Arizona.
In 10 starts last season as a Wildcat, Stukes tied for the team lead with four interceptions and was named First-Team All-Big 12 Conference. Stukes started his collegiate career as a walk-on at Arizona and across six seasons, has totaled 206 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, one sack and seven interceptions.
"Stukes combines his infectious passion with hours of preparation that allow him to play fast," NFL.com's Lance Zierlein wrote in an analysis. "He communicates well from zone and works quickly from route to route. He has work to do in man coverage but possesses an excellent feel for disrupting catch-points at optimal angles despite a lack of ideal length."
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With the 38th overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, the Las Vegas Raiders have selected safety Treydan Stukes.