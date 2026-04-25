Raiders select DE Keyron Crawford at No. 67 in the 2026 NFL Draft

The Raiders selected DE Keyron Crawford out of Auburn at No. 67 overall in the 2026 NFL Draft.
Crawford began his college career at Arkansas State, appearing in 10 games as a freshman in 2022 before emerging as a full-time starter in 2023 with 44 tackles and 5.5 sacks. He then transferred to Auburn University ahead of the 2024 season. By his senior year in 2025, he became a starter and earned third-team All-SEC honors.
He has notched a career total 116 tackles, 25 tackles for loss and 11.5 sacks in 47 games played.
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With the 67th overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, the Las Vegas Raiders have selected defensive end Keyron Crawford.