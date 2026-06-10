Intensity and intentionality go hand in hand for special teams coordinator Joe DeCamillis

Passion is always the word of the day for Joe DeCamillis.
Granted, it's hard to last in the NFL in any capacity without a passion for the game. But with the Raiders' new special teams coordinator, it's even more obvious.
He's impossible to miss on practice field, constantly pacing back and forth while vocalizing instructions for players. He's not slow to give physical explanations either, demonstrating to his gunners where they need to sprint up the field. And off the field, nothing changes about his demeanor.
"You'd have to be in the meeting room to really see it, but when he just starts going, it just starts rolling," said punter AJ Cole. "It's just coming off and he's going through his slides and he's just fired up. I think it's that passion that you can't really fake. And when guys don't really love what they do, you can only hold on to it for so long. ... It's just impossible to fake the passion that he feels for the game."
"He's fiery. He's passionate about it," kicker Matt Gay, who won Super Bowl LVI with DeCamillis, said, "but he understands that football is an ever-flowing game and things are going to happen."
For his players, passion is his most endearing trait. For DeCamillis himself, passion is mandatory.
"We can't be a team that just gives effort," DeCamillis said Wednesday after minicamp practice. "In my opinion, like in the NFL, that should be part of your contract. When they say effort, you shouldn't have to coach effort. If you do, then it should be a breach of contract, in my opinion. That's something that everybody should put out."
DeCamillis wasn't initially interested in returning to the NFL. After his stint with the Rams from 2021-2022, he went to the college ranks and spent his last three seasons in the SEC with Texas and South Carolina.
But his relationship with the Kubiak family enticed him to come to the desert. His first NFL coaching job came in Denver, where Gary Kubiak, Klint's father, was the Broncos' backup quarterback. Years later, DeCamillis won Super Bowl 50 as the Broncos special teams coordinator with Gary as Denver's head coach, and the following season, he worked alongside Klint, who was serving as an offensive assistant.
"There's a lot of similarities between him and his dad, but there's some differences too," DeCamillis said. "Both are very, very detail-oriented. They love ball, which I think is huge, and he's done a great job of organizing things since he's been here, which I knew he would. It's great to be with him, for sure, and the whole staff. I've worked with a few guys that are on the staff also."
Working from an existing rapport with Klint, DeCamillis steps into a role centered on elevating competition within his unit. The Silver and Black have a kicker and long snapper battle ensuing heading into training camp having completely re-hauled both position groups from last season.
"The one thing that I've noticed about this group that's impressive to me is their capacity for work," DeCamillis said. "Like, when they work, they work and they roll, but like you said, the details are the things that are going to make us to where we want to get to."
Head inside Intermountain Health Performance Center as the Raiders hold their second day of mandatory minicamp.