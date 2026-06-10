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Intensity and intentionality go hand in hand for special teams coordinator Joe DeCamillis

Jun 10, 2026 at 03:29 PM
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Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

Passion is always the word of the day for Joe DeCamillis.

Granted, it's hard to last in the NFL in any capacity without a passion for the game. But with the Raiders' new special teams coordinator, it's even more obvious.

He's impossible to miss on practice field, constantly pacing back and forth while vocalizing instructions for players. He's not slow to give physical explanations either, demonstrating to his gunners where they need to sprint up the field. And off the field, nothing changes about his demeanor.

"You'd have to be in the meeting room to really see it, but when he just starts going, it just starts rolling," said punter AJ Cole. "It's just coming off and he's going through his slides and he's just fired up. I think it's that passion that you can't really fake. And when guys don't really love what they do, you can only hold on to it for so long. ... It's just impossible to fake the passion that he feels for the game."

"He's fiery. He's passionate about it," kicker Matt Gay, who won Super Bowl LVI with DeCamillis, said, "but he understands that football is an ever-flowing game and things are going to happen."

For his players, passion is his most endearing trait. For DeCamillis himself, passion is mandatory.

"We can't be a team that just gives effort," DeCamillis said Wednesday after minicamp practice. "In my opinion, like in the NFL, that should be part of your contract. When they say effort, you shouldn't have to coach effort. If you do, then it should be a breach of contract, in my opinion. That's something that everybody should put out."

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DeCamillis wasn't initially interested in returning to the NFL. After his stint with the Rams from 2021-2022, he went to the college ranks and spent his last three seasons in the SEC with Texas and South Carolina.

But his relationship with the Kubiak family enticed him to come to the desert. His first NFL coaching job came in Denver, where Gary Kubiak, Klint's father, was the Broncos' backup quarterback. Years later, DeCamillis won Super Bowl 50 as the Broncos special teams coordinator with Gary as Denver's head coach, and the following season, he worked alongside Klint, who was serving as an offensive assistant.

"There's a lot of similarities between him and his dad, but there's some differences too," DeCamillis said. "Both are very, very detail-oriented. They love ball, which I think is huge, and he's done a great job of organizing things since he's been here, which I knew he would. It's great to be with him, for sure, and the whole staff. I've worked with a few guys that are on the staff also."

Working from an existing rapport with Klint, DeCamillis steps into a role centered on elevating competition within his unit. The Silver and Black have a kicker and long snapper battle ensuing heading into training camp having completely re-hauled both position groups from last season.

"The one thing that I've noticed about this group that's impressive to me is their capacity for work," DeCamillis said. "Like, when they work, they work and they roll, but like you said, the details are the things that are going to make us to where we want to get to."

Photos: 2026 Minicamp | Day 2

Head inside Intermountain Health Performance Center as the Raiders hold their second day of mandatory minicamp.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Gary Smith III (75) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Gary Smith III (75) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders helmets on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders helmets on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders guard Atonio Mafi (56) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders guard Atonio Mafi (56) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Shedrick Jackson (4) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Shedrick Jackson (4) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders guard Trey Zuhn III (66) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders guard Trey Zuhn III (66) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kamar Missouri (62) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kamar Missouri (62) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Laki Tasi (79) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Laki Tasi (79) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Taron Johnson (3) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Taron Johnson (3) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dont'e Thornton Jr. (10) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dont'e Thornton Jr. (10) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Chris Thomas (59) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Chris Thomas (59) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Cian Slone (48) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Cian Slone (48) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders safety Devin Lafayette (40) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Devin Lafayette (40) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Cian Slone (48) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Cian Slone (48) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders center Will Putnam (67) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders center Will Putnam (67) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders center Tyler Linderbaum (65) and punter AJ Cole (6) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders center Tyler Linderbaum (65) and punter AJ Cole (6) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders guard Caleb Rogers (76) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders guard Caleb Rogers (76) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Jahfari Harvey (91) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Jahfari Harvey (91) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders guard Caleb Rogers (76) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders guard Caleb Rogers (76) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cameron McGrone (57) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cameron McGrone (57) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Chigozie Anusiem (29) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Chigozie Anusiem (29) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Laki Tasi (79) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Laki Tasi (79) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dont'e Thornton Jr. (10) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dont'e Thornton Jr. (10) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Chase Roberts (86) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Chase Roberts (86) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders senior defensive assistant Al Holcomb on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders senior defensive assistant Al Holcomb on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jacob Clark (16) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jacob Clark (16) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders defensive quality control coach Cody Grimm on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive quality control coach Cody Grimm on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver E.J. Williams Jr. (88) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver E.J. Williams Jr. (88) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders offensive assistant Tim Zetts on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders offensive assistant Tim Zetts on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Chase Roberts (86) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Chase Roberts (86) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Shedrick Jackson (4) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Shedrick Jackson (4) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders center Tyler Linderbaum (65) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders center Tyler Linderbaum (65) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders tackle Isaiah Jatta (72) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders tackle Isaiah Jatta (72) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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A football on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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A football on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (30) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (30) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Corey Rucker (82) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Corey Rucker (82) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Corey Rucker (82) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Corey Rucker (82) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dareke Young (81) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dareke Young (81) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jacob Clark (16) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jacob Clark (16) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Klint Kubiak on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Klint Kubiak on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jonathan Brady (83) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jonathan Brady (83) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders running back coach Omar Young on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back coach Omar Young on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders quarterbacks coach Mike Sullivan on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterbacks coach Mike Sullivan on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dareke Young (81) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dareke Young (81) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders General Manager John Spytek on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders General Manager John Spytek on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Benito Jones (94) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Benito Jones (94) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Caleb Offord (39) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Caleb Offord (39) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Benito Jones (94), cornerback Greedy Vance (22), linebacker Brennan Jackson (54) and defensive tackle Brandon Cleveland (90) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Benito Jones (94), cornerback Greedy Vance (22), linebacker Brennan Jackson (54) and defensive tackle Brandon Cleveland (90) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) and guard/center Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) and guard/center Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (44) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (44) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders special teams coordinator Joe Decamillis on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders special teams coordinator Joe Decamillis on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders safety Dalton Johnson (43) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Dalton Johnson (43) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders safety Devin Lafayette (40) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Devin Lafayette (40) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders safety Devyn Perkins (49) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Devyn Perkins (49) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Taron Johnson (3) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Taron Johnson (3) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Segun Olubi (50) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Segun Olubi (50) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Taron Johnson (3) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Taron Johnson (3) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Jahfari Harvey (91) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Jahfari Harvey (91) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Thomas Booker IV (99) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Thomas Booker IV (99) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Greedy Vance (22) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Greedy Vance (22) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders offensive run game coordinator Mario Jeberaeel and guard Caleb Rogers (76) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders offensive run game coordinator Mario Jeberaeel and guard Caleb Rogers (76) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jacob Clark (16) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jacob Clark (16) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jacob Clark (16) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jacob Clark (16) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Tyler Duzansky (46) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Tyler Duzansky (46) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders safety Devin Lafayette (40) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Devin Lafayette (40) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Cristina Stefanizzi/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Devyn Perkins (49) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Devyn Perkins (49) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Caleb Offord (39) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Caleb Offord (39) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Greedy Vance (22) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Greedy Vance (22) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Darien Porter (26) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Darien Porter (26) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Hezekiah Masses (35) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Hezekiah Masses (35) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders safety Dalton Johnson (43) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Dalton Johnson (43) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Brennan Jackson (54) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Brennan Jackson (54) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Treven Ma'ae (68) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Treven Ma'ae (68) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle JJ Pegues (92) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle JJ Pegues (92) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Cristina Stefanizzi/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) and quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) and quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Cristina Stefanizzi/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) and linebacker Brennan Jackson (54) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) and linebacker Brennan Jackson (54) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Cristina Stefanizzi/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) and wide receiver coach Zach Azzanni on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) and wide receiver coach Zach Azzanni on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Ian Thomas (80) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Ian Thomas (80) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dont'e Thornton Jr. (10) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dont'e Thornton Jr. (10) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Devin Lafayette (40) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Devin Lafayette (40) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Cristina Stefanizzi/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Phillip Dorsett II (13) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Phillip Dorsett II (13) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Chase Roberts (86) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
113 / 121

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Chase Roberts (86) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Corey Rucker (82) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Corey Rucker (82) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jonathan Brady (83) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jonathan Brady (83) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Carter Runyon (84) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Carter Runyon (84) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Klint Kubiak on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Klint Kubiak on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Roman Hemby (37) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Roman Hemby (37) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Connor Heyward (34) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders fullback Connor Heyward (34) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Connor Heyward (34) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders fullback Connor Heyward (34) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Patrick Gurd (45) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Patrick Gurd (45) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
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