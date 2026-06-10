Intensity and intentionality go hand in hand for special teams coordinator Joe DeCamillis

Passion is always the word of the day for Joe DeCamillis.

Granted, it's hard to last in the NFL in any capacity without a passion for the game. But with the Raiders' new special teams coordinator, it's even more obvious.

He's impossible to miss on practice field, constantly pacing back and forth while vocalizing instructions for players. He's not slow to give physical explanations either, demonstrating to his gunners where they need to sprint up the field. And off the field, nothing changes about his demeanor.

"You'd have to be in the meeting room to really see it, but when he just starts going, it just starts rolling," said punter AJ Cole. "It's just coming off and he's going through his slides and he's just fired up. I think it's that passion that you can't really fake. And when guys don't really love what they do, you can only hold on to it for so long. ... It's just impossible to fake the passion that he feels for the game."

"He's fiery. He's passionate about it," kicker Matt Gay, who won Super Bowl LVI with DeCamillis, said, "but he understands that football is an ever-flowing game and things are going to happen."

For his players, passion is his most endearing trait. For DeCamillis himself, passion is mandatory.