Mike McCoy's experience a valuable asset as Raiders map out QB plan

Few, if any, NFL franchises celebrate their alumni like the Raiders.

And few, if any, Raiders are more revered than the late, great godfather of the bump-and-run Willie Brown.

So yeah, Mike McCoy, the Raiders' first-year assistant head coach, may have felt dipped in both irony and nostalgia (not necessarily in that order) when he slipped on his first piece of Silver and Black swag this spring.

McCoy, a former head coach of the Chargers and an offensive coordinator for the Broncos, played quarterback for Brown when he coached at Long Beach State and now, here was McCoy sporting the same iconic colors "Old Man" Willie rocked until the day he passed in 2019.

"When coach took over it was great, because I think he still thought, even at that age [of 50] in 1991, that he could go out and play," McCoy said of Brown at Long Beach State, which canceled its football program after that season.

"And there was plenty of time - I remember certain DBs, there would be certain breakdowns - and he'd stop the period and he'd go out there and he'd line up and he thought he was No. 24 out there playing in press [coverage]."

The fog of time was lifting for McCoy.

"But just, what a great guy, unbelievable human being and he always taught you love at the draft every year [when] he talked about Mother's Day," McCoy added. "A special human being and he always talked about what it meant to be a Raider - Once a Raider, Always a Raider - and there's such great tradition and history here.