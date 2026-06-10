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Mike McCoy's experience a valuable asset as Raiders map out QB plan

Jun 10, 2026 at 08:08 AM
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Paul Gutierrez

Raiders Columnist

Few, if any, NFL franchises celebrate their alumni like the Raiders.

And few, if any, Raiders are more revered than the late, great godfather of the bump-and-run Willie Brown.

So yeah, Mike McCoy, the Raiders' first-year assistant head coach, may have felt dipped in both irony and nostalgia (not necessarily in that order) when he slipped on his first piece of Silver and Black swag this spring.

McCoy, a former head coach of the Chargers and an offensive coordinator for the Broncos, played quarterback for Brown when he coached at Long Beach State and now, here was McCoy sporting the same iconic colors "Old Man" Willie rocked until the day he passed in 2019.

"When coach took over it was great, because I think he still thought, even at that age [of 50] in 1991, that he could go out and play," McCoy said of Brown at Long Beach State, which canceled its football program after that season.

"And there was plenty of time - I remember certain DBs, there would be certain breakdowns - and he'd stop the period and he'd go out there and he'd line up and he thought he was No. 24 out there playing in press [coverage]."

The fog of time was lifting for McCoy.

"But just, what a great guy, unbelievable human being and he always taught you love at the draft every year [when] he talked about Mother's Day," McCoy added. "A special human being and he always talked about what it meant to be a Raider - Once a Raider, Always a Raider - and there's such great tradition and history here.

"But it was an honor and privilege just to know him, and it's even better to play for him."

With a job title with Brown's old team as impressive as its description is nebulous, McCoy is taking things day by day. He is serving as more than a grizzled sounding board for Klint Kubiak, a head coach for the first time at any level.

McCoy, 54, and 15 years Kubiak's senior, began his NFL coaching career in 2000, with stops in Carolina, Denver, San Diego, Denver again, Arizona, Jacksonville and Tennessee. He was the Titans' interim head coach for their final 11 games last year, with a rookie quarterback in No. 1 draft pick (sound familiar?) Cam Ward.

So yeah, McCoy has seen some stuff. Enough stuff that quarterback Kirk Cousins, who is entering his 15th NFL season, still likes to bend McCoy's ear.

"Having been a head coach, having been with Peyton [Manning] and Philip [Rivers], I'm going to ask him questions about that, what he's learned, what he knows, I'll ask him about situations," Cousins said of McCoy. "He isn't in the quarterback room too often, but he's kind of near us during practice. He kind of does a good job facilitating a lot of things at practice. So, I love to pick his brain, too.

"I just want to ask, 'What were their habits? What worked well for them? Why were they successful? When they weren't successful, why was that?'"

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Cousins came to the Raiders in free agency and the Raiders used the No. 1 overall pick on Heisman Trophy winner Fernando Mendoza, who is being brought along deliberately though a rookie minicamp, 10 OTA practices and mandatory minicamp.

McCoy has seen this movie before, lived it all before, and not just last season with Ward and the Titans.

As the Broncos OC in 2010, he helped break in Tim Tebow. As the Jaguars OC in 2022, he worked with Trevor Lawrence in his second season.

"It takes time," McCoy said, "and everybody's different.

"But if you watch all three of those guys, you can see the growth over time. And there is … frustration at times that they don't make a play, and they've always been - it's been easy for them, and they hit a little bit of a wall at times. You say, 'Just keep going, you're going to learn. You've got a very, very bright future.' But it's hard … and you're always learning."

Remember, Kubiak said at the league meetings in late March that in a perfect world, a rookie quarterback does not play right away, that he's better off learning at the knee of an "adult," an established vet.

And he said all that before the Raiders signed Cousins and drafted Mendoza.

So what's the tell-tale sign that a rookie is ready?

"I think it's a gut decision at certain times with certain players, and every player and every team is different," McCoy said. "What is the situation of the organization?

What is your plan going in?

"We have a plan. We have a detailed plan on how we're going to do this thing, and it all plays itself out over time."

Fair enough. Still…

Kubiak is the head coach, obviously, and the offensive system is his. Andrew Janocko is the offensive coordinator who will help with gameplanning and Mike Sullivan is the quarterbacks coach.

So how, exactly, would McCoy describe his more-than-intriguing role? Keep in mind, McCoy, as a first-time head coach, like Kubiak, had an older, former head coach by his side, like Kubiak.

"I was very fortunate in San Diego in 2013 to have Ken Whisenhunt on my staff, and so it was great to have a guy that's been in your role," McCoy said. "Klint and I have talked a number of times. There's so many things that come across your desk, and sometimes you go, 'I've got to do that?' or 'I've got to answer that question?' I mean, 'Yeah, you're the head coach, and you better answer all those things.'

"So, I love helping him every day. It's always something different, but I'm here for him and help him lead and get the team prepared week in and week out, regardless what the situation is."

Especially for his venerated college coach's cherished organization.

Photos: 2026 Minicamp | Day 1

Get an inside look at the Silver and Black's first day of mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Laki Tasi (79) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Laki Tasi (79) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Hezekiah Masses (35) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Hezekiah Masses (35) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dont'e Thornton Jr. (10) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dont'e Thornton Jr. (10) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders guard Caleb Rogers (76) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders guard Caleb Rogers (76) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle JJ Pegues (92) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle JJ Pegues (92) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway (97) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway (97) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Cian Slone (48) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Cian Slone (48) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders kicker Kansei Matsuzawa (38) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders kicker Kansei Matsuzawa (38) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle JJ Pegues (92) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle JJ Pegues (92) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Gary Smith III (75) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Gary Smith III (75) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Cian Slone (48) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Cian Slone (48) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Treven Ma'ae (68) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Treven Ma'ae (68) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway (97) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway (97) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Laki Tasi (79) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Laki Tasi (79) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders guard Atonio Mafi (56) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders guard Atonio Mafi (56) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kamar Missouri (62) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kamar Missouri (62) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Corey Rucker (82) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Corey Rucker (82) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dont'e Thornton Jr. (10) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dont'e Thornton Jr. (10) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver E.J. Williams Jr. (88) and wide receiver coach Zach Azzanni on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver E.J. Williams Jr. (88) and wide receiver coach Zach Azzanni on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders fullback Connor Heyward (34) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders fullback Connor Heyward (34) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders guard/center Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders guard/center Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Jonah Laulu (96) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Jonah Laulu (96) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) and quarterbacks coach Mike Sullivan on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) and quarterbacks coach Mike Sullivan on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Ian Thomas (80) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Ian Thomas (80) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders safety Treydan Stukes (31) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Treydan Stukes (31) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver E.J. Williams Jr. (88) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver E.J. Williams Jr. (88) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Shedrick Jackson (4) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Shedrick Jackson (4) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Chase Roberts (86) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Chase Roberts (86) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (44) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (44) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Segun Olubi (50) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Segun Olubi (50) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders safety Tristin McCollum (27) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Tristin McCollum (27) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jacob Clark (16) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jacob Clark (16) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Brandon Cleveland (90) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Brandon Cleveland (90) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jacob Clark (16) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jacob Clark (16) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Rob Leonard on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Rob Leonard on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dont'e Thornton Jr. (10) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dont'e Thornton Jr. (10) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) and tackle Kolton Miller (74) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) and tackle Kolton Miller (74) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders head strength and conditioning coach A.J. Neibel on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders head strength and conditioning coach A.J. Neibel on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dareke Young (81) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dareke Young (81) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders head strength and conditioning coach A.J. Neibel and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders head strength and conditioning coach A.J. Neibel and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Thomas Booker IV (99) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Thomas Booker IV (99) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Brennan Jackson (54) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Brennan Jackson (54) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Adam Butler (69) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Adam Butler (69) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Chris Thomas (59) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Chris Thomas (59) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver E.J. Williams Jr. (88) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver E.J. Williams Jr. (88) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Chigozie Anusiem (29) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Chigozie Anusiem (29) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders running back Chris Collier (33) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Chris Collier (33) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Xavian Sorey Jr. (53) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Xavian Sorey Jr. (53) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Decamerion Richardson (25) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Decamerion Richardson (25) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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A view from the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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A view from the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders running back Chris Collier (33) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Chris Collier (33) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders running back Chris Collier (33) and tight end Albert Okwuegbunam (85) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Chris Collier (33) and tight end Albert Okwuegbunam (85) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders players on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders players on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders players on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders players on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle JJ Pegues (92) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle JJ Pegues (92) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Treven Ma'ae (68) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Treven Ma'ae (68) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Thomas Booker IV (99) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Thomas Booker IV (99) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle JJ Pegues (92) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle JJ Pegues (92) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway (97) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway (97) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway (97) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway (97) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway (97) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway (97) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway (97) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway (97) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Gary Smith III (75) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Gary Smith III (75) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Gary Smith III (75) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
91 / 222

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Gary Smith III (75) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle DJ Glaze (71) and Las Vegas Raiders tackle Niklas Henning (73) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
92 / 222

Las Vegas Raiders tackle DJ Glaze (71) and Las Vegas Raiders tackle Niklas Henning (73) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Jonah Laulu (96) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
93 / 222

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Jonah Laulu (96) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Caleb Rogers (76) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
94 / 222

Las Vegas Raiders guard Caleb Rogers (76) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Thomas Booker IV (99) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
95 / 222

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Thomas Booker IV (99) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Tyler Linderbaum (65) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
96 / 222

Las Vegas Raiders center Tyler Linderbaum (65) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Brandon Cleveland (90) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
97 / 222

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Brandon Cleveland (90) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Trey Zuhn III (66) and center Will Putnam (67) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
98 / 222

Las Vegas Raiders guard Trey Zuhn III (66) and center Will Putnam (67) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Gary Smith III (75) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
99 / 222

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Gary Smith III (75) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Gary Smith III (75) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
100 / 222

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Gary Smith III (75) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebackers coach Ronell Williams and linebacker Quay Walker (7) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
101 / 222

Las Vegas Raiders linebackers coach Ronell Williams and linebacker Quay Walker (7) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
102 / 222

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
103 / 222

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
104 / 222

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
105 / 222

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Treven Ma'ae (68) and defensive end Kwity Paye (95) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
106 / 222

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Treven Ma'ae (68) and defensive end Kwity Paye (95) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
107 / 222

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
108 / 222

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Jahfari Harvey (91) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
109 / 222

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Jahfari Harvey (91) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cameron McGrone (57) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
110 / 222

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cameron McGrone (57) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tristin McCollum (27) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
111 / 222

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tristin McCollum (27) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tristin McCollum (27) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
112 / 222

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tristin McCollum (27) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Cristina Stefanizzi/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders players on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
113 / 222

Las Vegas Raiders players on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Cristina Stefanizzi/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Devin Lafayette (40) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
114 / 222

Las Vegas Raiders safety Devin Lafayette (40) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (44) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
115 / 222

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (44) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Segun Olubi (50) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
116 / 222

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Segun Olubi (50) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
117 / 222

Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
118 / 222

Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Hezekiah Masses (35) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
119 / 222

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Hezekiah Masses (35) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
120 / 222

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tanner Wall (41) and safety Treydan Stukes (30) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
121 / 222

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tanner Wall (41) and safety Treydan Stukes (30) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Laki Tasi (79) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
122 / 222

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Laki Tasi (79) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Cristina Stefanizzi/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tanner Wall (41) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
123 / 222

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tanner Wall (41) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders players on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
124 / 222

Las Vegas Raiders players on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Keyron Crawford (42) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
125 / 222

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Keyron Crawford (42) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Cristina Stefanizzi/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Chris Thomas (59) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
126 / 222

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Chris Thomas (59) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tristin McCollum (27) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
127 / 222

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tristin McCollum (27) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Xavian Sorey Jr. (53) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
128 / 222

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Xavian Sorey Jr. (53) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Darien Porter (26) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
129 / 222

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Darien Porter (26) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Darien Porter (26) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
130 / 222

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Darien Porter (26) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cody Lindenberg (55) and defensive quality control coach Ketner Kupp on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
131 / 222

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cody Lindenberg (55) and defensive quality control coach Ketner Kupp on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Xavian Sorey Jr. (53) and defensive quality control coach Ketner Kupp on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
132 / 222

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Xavian Sorey Jr. (53) and defensive quality control coach Ketner Kupp on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Xavian Sorey Jr. (53) and defensive quality control coach Ketner Kupp on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
133 / 222

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Xavian Sorey Jr. (53) and defensive quality control coach Ketner Kupp on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Caleb Rogers (76) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
134 / 222

Las Vegas Raiders guard Caleb Rogers (76) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (30) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
135 / 222

Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (30) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Adam Butler (69) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
136 / 222

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Adam Butler (69) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Roman Hemby (37) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
137 / 222

Las Vegas Raiders running back Roman Hemby (37) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
138 / 222

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Cristina Stefanizzi/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Jonah Laulu (96) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
139 / 222

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Jonah Laulu (96) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Patrick Gurd (45) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
140 / 222

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Patrick Gurd (45) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
141 / 222

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Jahfari Harvey (91) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
142 / 222

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Jahfari Harvey (91) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Keyron Crawford (42) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
143 / 222

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Keyron Crawford (42) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Cian Slone (48) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
144 / 222

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Cian Slone (48) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Laki Tasi (79) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
145 / 222

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Laki Tasi (79) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle JJ Pegues (92) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
146 / 222

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle JJ Pegues (92) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver E.J. Williams Jr. (88) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
147 / 222

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver E.J. Williams Jr. (88) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
148 / 222

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jonathan Brady (83) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
149 / 222

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jonathan Brady (83) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Corey Rucker (82) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
150 / 222

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Corey Rucker (82) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Brandon Cleveland (90) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
151 / 222

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Brandon Cleveland (90) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tristin McCollum (27) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
152 / 222

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tristin McCollum (27) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Cristina Stefanizzi/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Hezekiah Masses (35) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
153 / 222

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Hezekiah Masses (35) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Cristina Stefanizzi/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
154 / 222

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
155 / 222

Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Cristina Stefanizzi/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
156 / 222

Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Cristina Stefanizzi/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tristin McCollum (27) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
157 / 222

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tristin McCollum (27) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Cristina Stefanizzi/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Carter Runyon (84) and tight end Brock Bowers (89) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
158 / 222

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Carter Runyon (84) and tight end Brock Bowers (89) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tristin McCollum (27) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
159 / 222

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tristin McCollum (27) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Cristina Stefanizzi/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Greedy Vance (22) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
160 / 222

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Greedy Vance (22) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Cristina Stefanizzi/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Greedy Vance (22) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
161 / 222

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Greedy Vance (22) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Cristina Stefanizzi/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Caleb Offord (39) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
162 / 222

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Caleb Offord (39) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tanner Wall (41) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
163 / 222

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tanner Wall (41) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Cristina Stefanizzi/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Devin Lafayette (40) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
164 / 222

Las Vegas Raiders safety Devin Lafayette (40) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Cristina Stefanizzi/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Trey Zuhn III (66) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
165 / 222

Las Vegas Raiders guard Trey Zuhn III (66) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
166 / 222

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Cristina Stefanizzi/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Niklas Henning (73) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
167 / 222

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Niklas Henning (73) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Caleb Rogers (76) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
168 / 222

Las Vegas Raiders guard Caleb Rogers (76) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Tyler Linderbaum (65) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
169 / 222

Las Vegas Raiders center Tyler Linderbaum (65) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center/guard Jordan Meredith (61) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
170 / 222

Las Vegas Raiders center/guard Jordan Meredith (61) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Decamerion Richardson (25) and safety Devyn Perkins (49) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
171 / 222

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Decamerion Richardson (25) and safety Devyn Perkins (49) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Cristina Stefanizzi/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Trey Zuhn III (66) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
172 / 222

Las Vegas Raiders guard Trey Zuhn III (66) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Will Putnam (67) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
173 / 222

Las Vegas Raiders center Will Putnam (67) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
174 / 222

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (30) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
175 / 222

Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (30) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (30) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
176 / 222

Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (30) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Chase Roberts (86) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
177 / 222

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Chase Roberts (86) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Cristina Stefanizzi/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
178 / 222

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Cristina Stefanizzi/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
179 / 222

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
180 / 222

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
181 / 222

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
182 / 222

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
183 / 222

Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
184 / 222

Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Roman Hemby (37) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
185 / 222

Las Vegas Raiders running back Roman Hemby (37) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Roman Hemby (37) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
186 / 222

Las Vegas Raiders running back Roman Hemby (37) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Chris Collier (33) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
187 / 222

Las Vegas Raiders running back Chris Collier (33) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
188 / 222

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Cristina Stefanizzi/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
189 / 222

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Atonio Mafi (56) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
190 / 222

Las Vegas Raiders guard Atonio Mafi (56) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
191 / 222

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Dalton Wagner (78) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
192 / 222

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Dalton Wagner (78) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Cristina Stefanizzi/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Isaiah Jatta (72) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
193 / 222

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Isaiah Jatta (72) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Cristina Stefanizzi/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Carter Runyon (84) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
194 / 222

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Carter Runyon (84) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Segun Olubi (50) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
195 / 222

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Segun Olubi (50) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Cristina Stefanizzi/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (44) and linebackers coach Ronell Williams on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
196 / 222

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (44) and linebackers coach Ronell Williams on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cody Lindenberg (55) and linebackers coach Ronell Williams on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
197 / 222

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cody Lindenberg (55) and linebackers coach Ronell Williams on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Phillip Dorsett II (13) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
198 / 222

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Phillip Dorsett II (13) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cameron McGrone (57) and linebackers coach Ronell Williams on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cameron McGrone (57) and linebackers coach Ronell Williams on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cameron McGrone (57) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cameron McGrone (57) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Cristina Stefanizzi/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Xavian Sorey Jr. (53) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Xavian Sorey Jr. (53) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Cristina Stefanizzi/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Segun Olubi (50) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Segun Olubi (50) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (44) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (44) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Dalton Johnson (43) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Dalton Johnson (43) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Cian Slone (48) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Cian Slone (48) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Corey Rucker (82) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Corey Rucker (82) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Cristina Stefanizzi/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Greedy Vance (22) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Greedy Vance (22) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Treydan Stukes (31) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Treydan Stukes (31) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tristin McCollum (27) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Tristin McCollum (27) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tanner Wall (41) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Tanner Wall (41) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safeties coach Matt Robinson on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders safeties coach Matt Robinson on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders safeties huddle on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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The Las Vegas Raiders safeties huddle on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Hezekiah Masses (35) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Hezekiah Masses (35) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tristin McCollum (27) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Tristin McCollum (27) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders senior defensive assistant Al Holcomb on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders senior defensive assistant Al Holcomb on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
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