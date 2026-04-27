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2026 Draft Grades: What they're saying about the Raiders' draft class

Apr 27, 2026 at 10:00 AM
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Raiders.com Staff

Danny Kelly, The Ringer

Grade: A+

Analysis: "It obviously helps a lot to have the first pick in the draft, but the Raiders knocked their entire draft out of the park. Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza was the no-brainer selection for this team at the top of the draft and offers the promise of stability at the quarterback spot for years to come. I liked the Treydan Stukes pick in the early second round, too; the former Arizona standout was a walk-on who rose through the ranks and ended up as a team captain there, showing instincts and ball skills in coverage and fearlessness against the run. Edge rusher Keyron Crawford brings some juice off the edge, and center Trey Zuhn III could compete for a starting role early on. Trading up in the fourth round to take cornerback Jermod McCoy—who fell because of reported concerns around his surgically repaired knee—is easily a risk worth taking at that spot in the draft. And pairing the electric Mike Washington Jr. with Ashton Jeanty gives Las Vegas one of the more exciting running back tandems in the NFL. It wouldn't be too surprising to look back at this draft in a few years and see the start of a real turnaround for the Raiders."

Mel Kiper Jr., ESPN

Grade: A

Analysis: "Outside of Mendoza, Round 4 could define the rest of the Raiders' draft class. To kick off Day 3, Las Vegas stopped Jermod McCoy's slide. McCoy was in the conversation for CB1 in the class all season based on his tape and attributes. But he suffered a torn ACL in January 2025, missed the entire season and sat out the combine. I kept him at No. 29 on my board, but it's clear teams weren't comfortable with how the knee was progressing. When healthy, he's excellent and picked off four passes in 2024. But will he get healthy? At this point in the draft, it's worth finding out."

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Rob Rang, FOX Sports

Grade: A

Analysis: "Armed with the No. 1 overall selection and making 10 total picks, GM John Spytek was well-positioned to turn over the roster in his and head coach Klint Kubiak's vision. But talking about it and doing it are far different things, and I love how this draft unfolded for the Raiders — starting off, of course, with Fernando Mendoza, an ideal schematic and personality match for Las Vegas. I also loved the instant chemistry that former Arizona teammates Treydan Stukes (No. 38 overall) and Dalton Johnson (No. 150) will add to the Raiders' secondary, as well as the gamble on cornerback Jermod McCoy, whose cloudy medical grades pushed the first-round talent all the way to Day 3. ... The Raiders desperately needed a roster rebuild and this draft class — one of my very favorites — was a wonderful start."

Nate Davis, USA Today

Grade: A

Analysis: "It didn't take a genius to pick QB Fernando Mendoza No. 1 overall (sorry, Spytek), but he will obviously define this draft through his ability to lift – or not – this long-suffering franchise out of a decades-long quagmire. But getting players like DB Treydan Stukes (second round), CB Jermod McCoy (fourth) and RB Mike Washington Jr. (fifth) is quite the needed talent infusion – the gamble on McCoy and his highly scrutinized knee atop Round 4 a calculated risk with too much upside to bypass. It's almost like getting the extra first-round pick the Silver and Black sought earlier this year while getting to keep DE Maxx Crosby."

Chad Reuter, NFL.com

Grade: A-

Analysis: "Mendoza was the best choice at the top of the draft because of his intelligence, accuracy, mobility and ability to make plays in clutch situations. The Raiders received a fourth-round pick from the Texans to move down just two spots in the second round to No. 38, where they selected Stukes, a versatile, physical defender with excellent speed. Time will tell if he's a better player than smaller corners D'Angelo Ponds and Aveion Terrell, who were both available at the time. Crawford fits well in the Raiders' new 3-4 scheme -- especially after Vegas traded away Tyree Wilson -- because of his physical style as a stand-up rusher. Tough-minded third-round pick Zuhn meets a huge need for help on the interior."

Pro Football Focus

Grade: A-

Analysis: "There was little suspense about who Las Vegas would select with the first overall pick. Mendoza is coming off an elite 2025 season for the Hoosiers, where he led all FBS quarterbacks in PFF Wins Above Average (WAA). The 22-year-old quarterback and new head coach Klint Kubiak, fresh off a Super Bowl title, will look to build a new offensive foundation after the Raiders ranked 31st in expected points added (EPA) per play last season."

Pete Prisco, CBS Sports

Grade: B+

Analysis: "This draft will be decided by how well quarterback Fernando Mendoza plays in his career. He was the No. 1 overall pick for a reason. He will be good, but he better be. Stukes was a steal and third-round edge Keyron Crawford has some pop."

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Matt Verderame and Gilberto Manzano, Sports Illustrated

Grade: B

Analysis: "This draft is all about Mendoza. The Raiders are staking their future on the Heisman Trophy winner, hoping he can resurrect a franchise that's gone 24 seasons without a playoff win. Last year, Mendoza won the national championship with Indiana, throwing 41 touchdowns. Additionally, general manager John Spytek took a big swing in the fourth round on McCoy, whose knee scared off many teams. However, if healthy (he hasn't played since 2024), the Tennessee corner has first-round talent."

Photos: The Raiders' 2026 Draft Class

Check out photos of all 10 of the Silver and Black's newest rookies.

QB Fernando Mendoza First Round (1st Pick Overall) Indiana
1 / 10

QB Fernando Mendoza

First Round (1st Pick Overall)

Indiana

Rebecca Blackwell/Associated Press
S Treydan Stukes Second Round (38th Pick Overall) Arizona
2 / 10

S Treydan Stukes

Second Round (38th Pick Overall)

Arizona

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press
DE Keyron Crawford Third Round (67th Pick Overall) Auburn
3 / 10

DE Keyron Crawford

Third Round (67th Pick Overall)

Auburn

Julio Cortez/Associated Press
G Trey Zuhn III Third Round (91st Pick Overall) Texas A&M
4 / 10

G Trey Zuhn III

Third Round (91st Pick Overall)

Texas A&M

Texas A&M Florida Football/Associated Press
CB Jermod McCoy Fourth Round (101st Pick Overall) Tennessee
5 / 10

CB Jermod McCoy

Fourth Round (101st Pick Overall)

Tennessee

George Walker IV/Associated Press
RB Mike Washington Jr. Fourth Round (122nd Pick Overall) Arkansas
6 / 10

RB Mike Washington Jr.

Fourth Round (122nd Pick Overall)

Arkansas

Michael Woods/Associated Press
S Dalton Johnson Fifth Round (150th Pick Overall) Arizona
7 / 10

S Dalton Johnson

Fifth Round (150th Pick Overall)

Arizona

Justin Hayworth/Associated Press
CB Hezekiah Masses Fifth Round (175th Pick Overall) California
8 / 10

CB Hezekiah Masses

Fifth Round (175th Pick Overall)

California

Justine Willard/Associated Press
WR Malik Benson Sixth Round (195th Pick Overall) Oregon
9 / 10

WR Malik Benson

Sixth Round (195th Pick Overall)

Oregon

Brynn Anderson/Associated Press
DT Brandon Cleveland Seventh Round (229th Pick Overall) North Carolina State
10 / 10

DT Brandon Cleveland

Seventh Round (229th Pick Overall)

North Carolina State

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