2026 Draft Grades: What they're saying about the Raiders' draft class

Analysis: "It obviously helps a lot to have the first pick in the draft, but the Raiders knocked their entire draft out of the park. Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza was the no-brainer selection for this team at the top of the draft and offers the promise of stability at the quarterback spot for years to come. I liked the Treydan Stukes pick in the early second round, too; the former Arizona standout was a walk-on who rose through the ranks and ended up as a team captain there, showing instincts and ball skills in coverage and fearlessness against the run. Edge rusher Keyron Crawford brings some juice off the edge, and center Trey Zuhn III could compete for a starting role early on. Trading up in the fourth round to take cornerback Jermod McCoy—who fell because of reported concerns around his surgically repaired knee—is easily a risk worth taking at that spot in the draft. And pairing the electric Mike Washington Jr. with Ashton Jeanty gives Las Vegas one of the more exciting running back tandems in the NFL. It wouldn't be too surprising to look back at this draft in a few years and see the start of a real turnaround for the Raiders."