3 takeaways from General Manager John Spytek's post-draft press conference

3. What makes Mendoza the right pick for Raiders?

Selecting Mendoza was a decision rooted not just in what he accomplished in college, but what they believe he can do in the right system.

Kubiak is expected to bring in a West Coast offense, predicated on zone blocking and athleticism. It's been mastered over the years by Mike and Kyle Shanahan and Klint's father Gary, who won Super Bowl 50 with the Denver Broncos.

Spytek believes Mendoza has all of the right attributes to successfully run Kubiak's system, with the quarterback already having a leg up in learning the scheme's concepts this offseason.

"It's a great scheme fit for us," the GM said. "He's big. He can see downfield. He can see over the middle of the field. He can throw those balls. He's athletic, so all the boots and the keepers that we like to run, he'll do well with. He has a good arm. He can throw the ball all over the field wherever it needs to be, and he's extremely accurate, which whatever system you play in as a quarterback, is important."

Along with Mendoza's physical traits, his personality traits were equally as desirable.