'I believe I'm still the underdog': Fernando Mendoza eager to prove himself in the Silver and Black

His underdog story began as a two-star high school prospect from Christopher Columbus High School, just a handful of miles away from his home where he took tonight's draft phone call. Cal Berkeley was the only Power 5 program to offer him a scholarship. He ultimately spent two seasons as their starting quarterback, later transferring to Indiana.

A magical 16-0 season with a national championship and Heisman Trophy ensued. Yet, he enters the NFL with the same chip on the shoulder he had as the No. 250 overall prospect coming out of Florida in 2022.

"I believe I'm still the underdog," Mendoza said. "Although the draft was today .... although I was picked today one out of 32 - I'm not one out of 32 quarterbacks at this moment. So, I need to work every single day possible, because I'm on the bottom of the totem pole. ... I've go to first earn the respect to my teammates, earn that equity, and I've also just got to immerse, and I'm just ready to do whatever the team needs and calls me to do to help them win."