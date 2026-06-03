Maxx Crosby lets patience take the lead while working back from injury

Maxx Crosby is finding balance.

He's said on numerous occasions throughout his NFL career, including Wednesday morning to local media, that he only knows one speed. Go, go, go.

But that hasn't been the case this offseason. The Pro Bowl edge rusher has been recovering and rehabbing from knee surgery, having had the procedure done at the end of the 2025 season. It was a lingering injury he dealt with throughout the majority of the year, yet he still ranked second in the league in tackles for loss (28). He was shutdown for the last two games in order to prevent any further damage.

This isn't Crosby's first significant injury, as his toughness has been heralded as one of his greatest attributes. However, he's labeled this particular journey back to the field as "probably the longest rehab I've been through."

"This has forced me to have to take a step back in certain areas and not run 8,000 yards on the field every single day," Crosby said. "I'm able to grind in a different way and able to stay calm, especially."

While not cleared to practice yet, he's been at the team's facility every day working with the training staff and being present in the meeting rooms. He's even managed to get on the field during the stretch period before going back to the weight room. The current plan is for him to be ready in time for the early portion of training camp.