Maxx Crosby lets patience take the lead while working back from injury

Maxx Crosby is finding balance.
He's said on numerous occasions throughout his NFL career, including Wednesday morning to local media, that he only knows one speed. Go, go, go.
But that hasn't been the case this offseason. The Pro Bowl edge rusher has been recovering and rehabbing from knee surgery, having had the procedure done at the end of the 2025 season. It was a lingering injury he dealt with throughout the majority of the year, yet he still ranked second in the league in tackles for loss (28). He was shutdown for the last two games in order to prevent any further damage.
This isn't Crosby's first significant injury, as his toughness has been heralded as one of his greatest attributes. However, he's labeled this particular journey back to the field as "probably the longest rehab I've been through."
"This has forced me to have to take a step back in certain areas and not run 8,000 yards on the field every single day," Crosby said. "I'm able to grind in a different way and able to stay calm, especially."
While not cleared to practice yet, he's been at the team's facility every day working with the training staff and being present in the meeting rooms. He's even managed to get on the field during the stretch period before going back to the weight room. The current plan is for him to be ready in time for the early portion of training camp.
"You know Maxx," defensive coordinator Rob Leonard said with a laugh. "I mean, he's doing everything he can but practice. ... He's fully involved."
The defense around Crosby will look a lot different once he does line back up at practice. Leonard was promoted to defensive coordinator after serving as defensive line coach the last three seasons, and the additions of Quay Walker, Nakobe Dean and Taron Johnson make for a promising unit along with a talented rookie class.
"I think we have a really good group of older guys, and a mixture of young guys and vets," Crosby said, "and any time you can get the guys that have done it and have been in the fire to help the young guys, I think that's extremely valuable. So, not only myself, but all my teammates."
He also addressed the storyline that's hovered since early March — the near‑trade to the Baltimore Ravens that ultimately fell through. For the eight‑year veteran, the moment is now "water under the bridge," something he views as a blessing in disguise as he moves forward.
"Honestly, just the whole offseason in general, I faced a ton of adversity. ... And truly, you figure out who you are in those type of moments," he said.
"Everything happens for a reason, man," he added. "I know I'm meant to be here for a reason, I believe that and I'm so excited to be here in front of the fans, man. I can't wait to get out there and see the fan base and feel the fan base when you're back out at Week 1 versus Miami, it's going to be legendary."
Take a look inside Intermountain Health Performance Center for day nine of OTAs.