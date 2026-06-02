DJ Glaze looks to level up in Kubiak's offense

Enter a new head coach with a new offensive scheme in Klint Kubiak, a new offensive coordinator to help carry out his vision in Andrew Janocko and a veteran offensive line coach with four Super Bowl rings in Rick Dennison.

Yes, adjustments had to be made on the O-line and while a complete overhaul in personnel was not carried out this spring, there is a new vibe. Kubiak himself gave the sense he actually liked what was in the O-line room during his first month-plus on the job.

Kubiak said in February there was "stability" at both offensive tackle spots, referencing vet left tackle Kolton Miller and Glaze.

A month later at the League Meetings, Kubiak was asked specifically about Glaze, and what he needed to do to elevate his game.

"Well, probably like everybody, especially on the offense, is just buy into this new system and just get familiar with it so that they can go play fast on Sunday," Kubiak said. "And that's our job as coaches.

"I think DJ is a really good young player."

Quick, name the last Raiders right tackle named first-team All-Pro.

Glaze has a long way to go to meet Lincoln Kennedy, circa 2002, but being a survivor on this reimagined offensive line with center Tyler Linderbaum and left guard Spencer Burford joining right guard Jackson Powers-Johnson, Miller and Glaze has to count for something.

Yeah, in OTAs, it counts for a lot.

"Everybody's just been buying in," Glaze said. "It's been super cool to be able to go out there and do that and learn with them. … It's a new experience, so we're all going through it together but, you know, we just see that we're getting better each day, and that's really all you can ask for in these times."

Glaze described the blocking scheme as versatile.

"We can do anything," he said. "We want to keep the defense guessing. We don't want to show them that we're going to do [just] one thing. We're going to come out there, we can hit them with anything we really want to, keep them on their toes…that's kind of how we go about it, just being able to be well-versed in all things."

Then how would Glaze describe his personal game and growth?

"Evolving each day," he said. "You know, I've had some ups and downs, of course, but I would just say really consistent and that's really all you can ask for. Coaches look for that. They look for somebody who can be consistent.

"So I try my best to be available, be out there, be a voice for the O-line each week and just be consistent, man. That's where it all starts. There's going to be mistakes, we all know that, but can you clean them up and can you be ready to be available for the next game?"