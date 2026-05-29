Tyler Linderbaum eagerly attacking the 'start of a new journey' with Raiders

It hasn't been just an ordinary offseason for Tyler Linderbaum.

The Pro Bowl center has been doing his fair share of multitasking since March when he signed with the Las Vegas Raiders. After spending four years snapping the ball to two-time MVP winner Lamar Jackson, joining the Silver and Black has made for an adjustment.

"Just trying to blend in with each other and just be the best possible teammate I can be for the guys," Linderbaum said Thursday after OTA practice. "And then, obviously, figuring out what makes us tick, how we operate on a day-to-day basis, and it's been fun to go through that journey with the guys here."

Some changes are more noticeable than others. He's expected to step into a more prominent role on a young roster spearheaded by first-time Head Coach Klint Kubiak. Though he's still new to the team, Linderbaum has embraced a leadership role by helping reinforce Kubiak's message in the locker room.

"I think as players, you don't want any gray area. You want things to be black and white, and I think Coach Kubiak does a good job of that," Linderbaum said. "His expectations ... it's our job to uphold the standard that he has in place and then continue to push each other and push others around you."

Among his new teammates is a trio of quarterbacks he's learning to snap to: veteran Pro Bowler Kirk Cousins, Aidan O'Connell, who logged 17 starts with the Raiders, and No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza, who enters the NFL with only a handful of snaps taken directly under center.

Whether it's at the line of scrimmage or in the meeting rooms, Linderbaum is aware that communication is key.