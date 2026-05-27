Raiders Mailbag: How quickly will rookies adapt to Kubiak's offense?

Julian Campista from California asks:

"When do you think we should expect Fernando Mendoza to be used to the new system?"

Klint Kubiak's offensive scheme isn't an easy one to pick up, but that's not necessarily a bad thing.

It's going to take awhile for everyone to get on the same page, not just Fernando Mendoza. However there's certainly a spotlight on Mendoza compared to his other teammates. With high expectations for the No. 1 pick, he's trying soak in as much as he can to make a quick adjustment. In rookie minicamp, Mendoza said he spent most of his time so far trying to learn the terminology and watching film of Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold or teammate Kirk Cousins running the offense.

"As a rookie, you just try to learn the most as possible," Mendoza said. "So, right now, there's a lot of information. It's coming like a fire hose, but at that time, I'm just trying to take it all in to get better every single day."

According to his coaches and teammates alike, Mendoza has been cerebral in his learning.

"[H]e's always wired, taking notes," Kolton Miller said, "and then just seeing him on the field, it's new to him, but he's handling it great."