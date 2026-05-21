Raiders O-line revamp puts added emphasis on Kolton Miller's leadership

After an injury plagued two seasons for Kolton Miller, the left tackle is looking forward to making up for lost time.
While Miller started all 17 games in 2024, he considered a prolonged shoulder injury as an "hiccup" that held him back. In 2025, he suffered an ankle injury in Week 4 that forced him out for the rest of the season. His absence was felt on a Raiders offensive line that allowed a league-leading 65 sacks.
"When it first happened, mentally, it does wear on you," Miller said of his injury. "But I feel like when you adjust your habits and your daily routine, it really simplified it and through the process now it's been night and day."
As the team begins OTAs, Miller has a renewed energy and is nearing full strength.
"[O]ur training staff has done a phenomenal job of progressing him," Head Coach Klint Kubiak said of Miller's offseason. "He's running with the ones today. He's getting quality reps, and I think he's ahead of schedule. He's a competitive guy, really counting on him this year."
The Raiders will be counting on Miller in more ways than one.
The offensive line has been revamped with additions such as Tyler Linderbaum, Spencer Burford and third-round pick Trey Zuhn III coming into the fold. Miller will also be working in a new zone blocking scheme under Kubiak while also working with a new offensive line coach Rick Dennison.
"We're just trying to learn as much as we can," the nine-year vet said. "And we're meeting before, meeting after, so, really optimizing your time as best you can is the best way to do it."
"I have high expectations for everyone," he added. "The standard is higher. Guys are learning, guys are coming in, but the competition right now is first getting in the playbook and mastering that and getting to work."
He's also getting adjusted to two new quarterbacks in Kirk Cousins and No. 1 pick Fernando Mendoza, who'll both be vying for the starting quarterback job.
"Kirk, he's been a real vocal guy," Miller said. "He wants to get the most of it out of everybody. Fernando, he's been like a sponge, but overall, the team is looking really good."
And while his physical tools still matter, he enters his ninth season with value as one of the Raiders' core veteran voices. Now more than ever, he understands the job extends beyond the field, and he's made it a priority to keep the offensive line connected and aligned off it.
He's already off to a great start with a cameo appearance with Linderbaum in the Raiders' 2026 schedule release, as they recreated a scene from "Step Brothers."
"I thought we nailed it pretty good," Miller said with a grin. "I mean, we were in and out pretty quick. I thought it was hilarious, dude. I love the media team for doing that. We got a kick out of it. It's fun to get the guys together and do that."
Another off-the-field offensive lineman activity was taking the rookies out for dinner, something he valued as a younger player with Richie Incognito and Andre James.
As the "elder statesman" of sorts, Miller is now in a place to pass down his wisdom to the rest of the line and be the ultimate connector.
"You got to be open," he said. "Open with your time, reaching out, or it could be just the little points you give them, but also it can go both ways, young guys ask things, you fill them in as best you can, and the camaraderie piece, again, taking spending time outside, spend an extra bit of time after practice, after meetings to meet with the rooks.
"I always try to be open to that, always try to be available and get the best I can out of the group."
Take a look inside Intermountain Health Performance Center as the Raiders hold day three of OTAs.