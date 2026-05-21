Raiders O-line revamp puts added emphasis on Kolton Miller's leadership

And while his physical tools still matter, he enters his ninth season with value as one of the Raiders' core veteran voices. Now more than ever, he understands the job extends beyond the field, and he's made it a priority to keep the offensive line connected and aligned off it.

He's already off to a great start with a cameo appearance with Linderbaum in the Raiders' 2026 schedule release, as they recreated a scene from "Step Brothers."

"I thought we nailed it pretty good," Miller said with a grin. "I mean, we were in and out pretty quick. I thought it was hilarious, dude. I love the media team for doing that. We got a kick out of it. It's fun to get the guys together and do that."

Another off-the-field offensive lineman activity was taking the rookies out for dinner, something he valued as a younger player with Richie Incognito and Andre James.

As the "elder statesman" of sorts, Miller is now in a place to pass down his wisdom to the rest of the line and be the ultimate connector.

"You got to be open," he said. "Open with your time, reaching out, or it could be just the little points you give them, but also it can go both ways, young guys ask things, you fill them in as best you can, and the camaraderie piece, again, taking spending time outside, spend an extra bit of time after practice, after meetings to meet with the rooks.