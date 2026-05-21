 Skip to main content
Advertising

After a rookie year spent learning the league, Ashton Jeanty now becomes the steady anchor of the Raiders backfield

May 20, 2026 at 05:07 PM
Author Image
Paul Gutierrez

Raiders Columnist

It wasn't that long ago when Ashton Jeanty was the new kid on the block. A Silver Surfer, so to speak, still getting his sea legs.

Now?

The second-year running back is the vet in the Raiders offensive backfield, what with a pair of new quarterbacks in Kirk Cousins and Fernando Mendoza and a new yin to his yang in fourth-round draft pick Mike Washington, Jr.

Fast times for a guy who is just starting to see the NFL game slow down.

"Just focusing in more on the details, what the defense is doing, how we're blocking things, coverage, all that type of stuff," Jeanty said when asked what he was concentrating on mentally entering Year 2.

"So, it's definitely slowing down, and I think it's also just repetition as well. The more you rep it, the more the game slows down."

Fair enough.

But the Raiders are also hoping Jeanty speeds up physically, too, in new coach Klint Kubiak's offensive scheme.

After all, Jeanty led all NFL rookies with 975 rushing yards, 1,321 yards from scrimmage, and, with five rushing touchdowns and five receiving TDs, became the fifth player in NFL history with that many scores in each category in his rookie season.

All while routinely being battered behind the line of scrimmage.

It all has Kubiak breaking into a smile, slight as it may be.

"We want to put a lot of pressure on Ashton," Kubiak said. "The next guy that steps up, whoever that may be, that's going to be seen here in practice, OTAs and training camp, but we think we should continue to challenge Ashton and get more out of him.

"It's important to have a quality second back, but the best player has got to play, and we've got to get them on the field as much as we can. I don't know the play-snap percentage, but you look at [49ers running back] Christian McCaffrey, his play-snap percentage is high. So, those great backs, they don't want to come off the field."

Related Links

Jeanty added his own grin.

"I look forward to it a lot," he said. "I mean, obviously I want to help the team win as much as I can, and if I don't have to, I don't want to come off the field."

Boom.

Which brings us to Washington, who told me on Upon Further Review after the draft that while he is here to complement Jeanty and the Raiders running game, he also plans on one day wearing a gold jacket.

But it all starts with Jeanty, and how the "grizzled vet" of the Raiders offensive backfield coalesces with the new guys around him.

Guys like 15th-year vet Kirk Cousins: "Just great energy and, obviously, Kirk playing in the league a while, just that experience, leadership," Jeanty said. "He's bringing that energy, and he's a passionate football player and everybody loves that."

Guys like No. 1 draft pick Fernando Mendoza: "A rookie, but he did some special things in college," Jeanty said, "and he's going to continue to learn and help lead as well."

And guys like Washington: "He's going to be a great player for us," Jeanty said. "I like how he's coming to work and just putting his head down and trying to get better each and every single day. So, just super excited to have him in the room."

It's a new, but familiar role for Jeanty, the No. 6 pick of the 2025 Draft who was a Heisman Trophy finalist at Boise State.

Thing is, it's only new for him in this building and in this uniform. And he's not about to dodge the responsibility.

But it all begins within, yes?

"Yeah, I'd say just my routine," Jeanty said. "Obviously, rookie year, you don't really get a true offseason so, still, even this year, this is my, like, first real one. So [I'm] figuring out how I want my diet to be, what time I want to train.

"Like, when do I want to start training? When should I take a vacation? So, just dialing in all those things, so I can be ready to go."

Sounds like a vet move.

Raiders 2026 OTAs | Day 2

Head to the practice fields at Intermountain Health Performance Center at the Raiders hold day two of OTAs.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cory Rucker (82) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
1 / 105

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cory Rucker (82) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle JJ Pegues (92) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
2 / 105

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle JJ Pegues (92) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
A Las Vegas Raiders helmet at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
3 / 105

A Las Vegas Raiders helmet at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Connor Heyward (34) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
4 / 105

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Connor Heyward (34) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Laki Tasi (79) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
5 / 105

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Laki Tasi (79) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Gary Smith III (75) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
6 / 105

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Gary Smith III (75) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
7 / 105

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
8 / 105

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard/center Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
9 / 105

Las Vegas Raiders guard/center Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
10 / 105

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Connor Heyward (34) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
11 / 105

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Connor Heyward (34) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
12 / 105

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
13 / 105

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
14 / 105

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jacob Clark (16) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
15 / 105

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jacob Clark (16) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
16 / 105

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Phillip Dorsett II (13) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
17 / 105

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Phillip Dorsett II (13) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dont'e Thornton Jr. (10) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
18 / 105

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dont'e Thornton Jr. (10) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
19 / 105

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
20 / 105

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cory Rucker (82) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
21 / 105

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cory Rucker (82) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (30) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
22 / 105

Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (30) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Will Putnam (67) and center/guard Jordan Meredith (61) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
23 / 105

Las Vegas Raiders center Will Putnam (67) and center/guard Jordan Meredith (61) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Ian Thomas (80) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
24 / 105

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Ian Thomas (80) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
25 / 105

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Keyron Crawford (42) and defensive end Cian Slone (48) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
26 / 105

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Keyron Crawford (42) and defensive end Cian Slone (48) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Adam Butler (69) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
27 / 105

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Adam Butler (69) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cameron McGrone (57) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
28 / 105

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cameron McGrone (57) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jermod McCoy (28) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
29 / 105

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jermod McCoy (28) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
30 / 105

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Segun Olubi (50) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
31 / 105

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Segun Olubi (50) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Greedy Vance (22) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
32 / 105

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Greedy Vance (22) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cody Lindenberg (55) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
33 / 105

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cody Lindenberg (55) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard/center Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) and tackle Dalton Wagner (78) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
34 / 105

Las Vegas Raiders guard/center Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) and tackle Dalton Wagner (78) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
35 / 105

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Charles Grant (60) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
36 / 105

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Charles Grant (60) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Niklas Henning (73) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
37 / 105

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Niklas Henning (73) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kamar Missouri (62) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
38 / 105

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kamar Missouri (62) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Will Putnam (67) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
39 / 105

Las Vegas Raiders center Will Putnam (67) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebackers coach Ronell Williams at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
40 / 105

Las Vegas Raiders linebackers coach Ronell Williams at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
41 / 105

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebackers coach Ronell Williams and linebacker Quay Walker (7) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
42 / 105

Las Vegas Raiders linebackers coach Ronell Williams and linebacker Quay Walker (7) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Klint Kubiak and running back Ashton Jeanty (2) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
43 / 105

Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Klint Kubiak and running back Ashton Jeanty (2) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Klint Kubiak at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
44 / 105

Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Klint Kubiak at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Niklas Henning (73) and center Tyler Linderbaum (65) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
45 / 105

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Niklas Henning (73) and center Tyler Linderbaum (65) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
46 / 105

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
47 / 105

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Laki Tasi (79) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
48 / 105

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Laki Tasi (79) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Brandon Cleveland (90) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
49 / 105

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Brandon Cleveland (90) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway (97) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
50 / 105

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway (97) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Thomas Booker IV (99) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
51 / 105

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Thomas Booker IV (99) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Brandon Cleveland (90) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
52 / 105

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Brandon Cleveland (90) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
53 / 105

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway (97) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
54 / 105

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway (97) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway (97) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
55 / 105

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway (97) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Hezekiah Masses (35) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
56 / 105

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Hezekiah Masses (35) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Greedy Vance (22) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
57 / 105

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Greedy Vance (22) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Devyn Perkins (49) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
58 / 105

Las Vegas Raiders safety Devyn Perkins (49) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
59 / 105

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Chigozie Anusiem (29) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
60 / 105

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Chigozie Anusiem (29) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Dalton Johnson (43) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
61 / 105

Las Vegas Raiders safety Dalton Johnson (43) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Treydan Stukes (31) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
62 / 105

Las Vegas Raiders safety Treydan Stukes (31) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tanner Wall (41) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
63 / 105

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tanner Wall (41) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tristin McCollum (27) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
64 / 105

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tristin McCollum (27) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Hezekiah Masses (35) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
65 / 105

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Hezekiah Masses (35) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
66 / 105

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cory Rucker (82) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
67 / 105

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cory Rucker (82) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver E.J. Williams Jr. (88) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
68 / 105

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver E.J. Williams Jr. (88) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver E.J. Williams Jr. (88) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
69 / 105

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver E.J. Williams Jr. (88) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jonathan Brady (83) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
70 / 105

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jonathan Brady (83) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Phillip Dorsett II (13) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
71 / 105

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Phillip Dorsett II (13) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
72 / 105

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
73 / 105

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Shedrick Jackson (4) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
74 / 105

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Shedrick Jackson (4) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dareke Young (81) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
75 / 105

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dareke Young (81) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cory Rucker (82) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
76 / 105

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cory Rucker (82) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
77 / 105

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dont'e Thornton Jr. (10) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
78 / 105

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dont'e Thornton Jr. (10) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dareke Young (81) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
79 / 105

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dareke Young (81) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cory Rucker (82) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
80 / 105

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cory Rucker (82) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive coordinator Andrew Janocko at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
81 / 105

Las Vegas Raiders offensive coordinator Andrew Janocko at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
82 / 105

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
83 / 105

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jacob Clark (16) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
84 / 105

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jacob Clark (16) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (30) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
85 / 105

Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (30) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Roman Hemby (37) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
86 / 105

Las Vegas Raiders running back Roman Hemby (37) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Patrick Gurd (45) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
87 / 105

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Patrick Gurd (45) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (30), running back Dylan Laube (23) and running back Ashton Jeanty (2) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
88 / 105

Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (30), running back Dylan Laube (23) and running back Ashton Jeanty (2) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Patrick Gurd (45) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
89 / 105

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Patrick Gurd (45) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
90 / 105

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
91 / 105

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Connor Heyward (34) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
92 / 105

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Connor Heyward (34) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Patrick Gurd (45) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
93 / 105

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Patrick Gurd (45) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
94 / 105

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Will Putnam (67) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
95 / 105

Las Vegas Raiders center Will Putnam (67) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
96 / 105

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Caleb Rogers (76) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
97 / 105

Las Vegas Raiders guard Caleb Rogers (76) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Isaiah Jatta (72) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
98 / 105

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Isaiah Jatta (72) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Isaiah Jatta (72) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
99 / 105

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Isaiah Jatta (72) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
100 / 105

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (44) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
101 / 105

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (44) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Xavian Sorey Jr. (53) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
102 / 105

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Xavian Sorey Jr. (53) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (44) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
103 / 105

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (44) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Jonah Laulu (96) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
104 / 105

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Jonah Laulu (96) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
105 / 105

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Klint Kubiak handling first OTAs as Raiders head coach with 'direct' and 'straightforward' approach

The Raiders head coach has a strictly business mentality for the offseason program.

news

Raiders Mailbag: With the schedule now out, what are Raider Nation's most anticipated games to attend?

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards looks at key matchups in the 2026 Raiders season.

news

Silver & Black Gala unites stars, alumni and community to support Nevada mental health initiatives

The Raiders played host to the third annual Silver & Black Gala on Sunday night at Allegiant Stadium, a power-packed event that raised $2.5 million to help benefit mental health initiatives across Nevada.

news

Third annual Silver & Black Gala raises $2.5 Million for mental health in Nevada

Raiders Foundation announces $1.5 million given to six local organizations expanding access to mental health support across Southern Nevada; Gala features Elton John and star-studded attendance.

Latest Content

news

After a rookie year spent learning the league, Ashton Jeanty now becomes the steady anchor of the Raiders backfield

May 20, 2026

"Obviously I want to help the team win as much as I can, and if I don't have to, I don't want to come off the field," Jeanty said.

news

Klint Kubiak handling first OTAs as Raiders head coach with 'direct' and 'straightforward' approach

May 20, 2026

The Raiders head coach has a strictly business mentality for the offseason program.

gallery

Raiders 2026 OTAs | Day 2

May 20, 2026

Head to the practice fields at Intermountain Health Performance Center at the Raiders hold day two of OTAs.

video

Klint Kubiak: 'We're off to a solid start'

May 20, 2026

Head Coach Klint Kubiak talks OTAs, tight end Brock Bowers, the roster and more.

video

Ashton Jeanty: 'Focusing in more on the details' for Year 2

May 20, 2026

Running back Ashton Jeanty on Head Coach Klint Kubiak, his mindset, OTAs and more.

video

Eric Stokes on re-signing, Rob Leonard, Quay Walker and OTAs

May 20, 2026

Cornerback Eric Stokes on re-signing with the Raiders, the defense, his role as a leader and more.

video

Kolton Miller: 'Feels good to be about back out there with the guys'

May 20, 2026

Tackle Kolton Miller talks OTAs, center Tyler Linderbaum, the offensive line and more.

news

Raiders Mailbag: With the schedule now out, what are Raider Nation's most anticipated games to attend?

May 20, 2026

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards looks at key matchups in the 2026 Raiders season.

news

Silver & Black Gala unites stars, alumni and community to support Nevada mental health initiatives

May 20, 2026

The Raiders played host to the third annual Silver & Black Gala on Sunday night at Allegiant Stadium, a power-packed event that raised $2.5 million to help benefit mental health initiatives across Nevada.

gallery

Photos: Third annual Silver & Black Gala hosted by The Raiders Foundation

May 19, 2026

Head inside Allegiant Stadium for the third annual Silver & Black Gala hosted by The Raiders Foundation where $2.5 million was raised for mental health services and initiatives.

video

The Call: 2026 draft class finds out they're Raiders

May 19, 2026

Get a behind-the-scenes look as General Manager John Spytek and Head Coach Klint Kubiak make life-changing phone calls to the Raiders' 2026 draft class.

news

Gutierrez: A first-time OC, Andrew Janocko comes to the Raiders with history in mind

May 18, 2026

"The chance to get to come here, put this shield on, put the Silver and Black on and represent that Commitment to Excellence and that 'Just Win Baby' mentality is something that, as a family, we could not pass up," the Raiders OC said.

View All
Advertising