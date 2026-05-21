After a rookie year spent learning the league, Ashton Jeanty now becomes the steady anchor of the Raiders backfield

Jeanty added his own grin.

"I look forward to it a lot," he said. "I mean, obviously I want to help the team win as much as I can, and if I don't have to, I don't want to come off the field."

Boom.

Which brings us to Washington, who told me on Upon Further Review after the draft that while he is here to complement Jeanty and the Raiders running game, he also plans on one day wearing a gold jacket.

But it all starts with Jeanty, and how the "grizzled vet" of the Raiders offensive backfield coalesces with the new guys around him.

Guys like 15th-year vet Kirk Cousins: "Just great energy and, obviously, Kirk playing in the league a while, just that experience, leadership," Jeanty said. "He's bringing that energy, and he's a passionate football player and everybody loves that."

Guys like No. 1 draft pick Fernando Mendoza: "A rookie, but he did some special things in college," Jeanty said, "and he's going to continue to learn and help lead as well."

And guys like Washington: "He's going to be a great player for us," Jeanty said. "I like how he's coming to work and just putting his head down and trying to get better each and every single day. So, just super excited to have him in the room."

It's a new, but familiar role for Jeanty, the No. 6 pick of the 2025 Draft who was a Heisman Trophy finalist at Boise State.

Thing is, it's only new for him in this building and in this uniform. And he's not about to dodge the responsibility.

But it all begins within, yes?

"Yeah, I'd say just my routine," Jeanty said. "Obviously, rookie year, you don't really get a true offseason so, still, even this year, this is my, like, first real one. So [I'm] figuring out how I want my diet to be, what time I want to train.

"Like, when do I want to start training? When should I take a vacation? So, just dialing in all those things, so I can be ready to go."