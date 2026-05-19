Third annual Silver & Black Gala raises $2.5 Million for mental health in Nevada

LAS VEGAS – The Raiders Foundation proudly hosted the third annual Silver & Black Gala on May 17, 2026, at Allegiant Stadium, raising $2.5 million to support mental health initiatives across Nevada. Building on the momentum of the Gala's last two installments, this year's event deepened the Foundation's commitment to mental health, with a focus on strengthening the full continuum of support from prevention and early intervention to crisis response, trauma recovery, and long-term stability.

Presented by Intermountain Health, the evening gathered nearly 1,000 guests — including business leaders, public officials, celebrities, Raiders alumni and current players, and other members of the Raiders organization — for a powerful night of giving. The 2026 Gala continues a legacy of impact: at last year's event, the Foundation raised $3 million for Nevada mental health organizations, distributing $1.5 million to community organizations throughout the year and awarding the remaining $1.5 million at last night's Gala.

Among the evening's highlights, the Raiders Foundation announced six $250,000 investments to Nevada-based organizations delivering critical mental health support to adults, youth, families, and communities across the region: Boys & Girls Clubs of Southern Nevada, LVMPD Wellness Bureau / Behind the Blue, HELP of Southern Nevada's Shannon West Homeless Youth Center, Olive Crest, The LGBTQ+ Center of Las Vegas, and NAMI Southern Nevada.

"We're here to raise money for mental health, which is one of the most important things we can all deal with," said Mark Davis, Owner of the Las Vegas Raiders. "Every one of us is impacted by mental health and our families, friends, or anywhere else, we are all directly affected. That's why it's so critical to raise money for our community. We're grateful for you all, and appreciate you being here."

"Mental health remains one of the most urgent issues across Nevada," said Sandra Douglass Morgan, President of the Las Vegas Raiders. "Through the Silver & Black Gala, the Raiders Foundation is helping expand access to trusted, community-based resources that meet people where they are. This year's recipients reflect the depth and complexity of that work, supporting our community in schools, clubhouses, homes, shelters, and family systems statewide."

"The Silver & Black Gala has always been about more than one night of giving," said Kari Uyehara, Vice President of Philanthropy and Executive Director of the Raiders Foundation. "Each year, we have built on the last, deepening our commitment to mental health and investing in organizations that are creating real, lasting change. This year's recipients represent a powerful continuum of care, from prevention and education to crisis support and healing, and we are proud to help amplify their impact across our community."

Each of the six recipients expressed deep gratitude for the investment:

"From day one in Las Vegas, the Raiders have shown unwavering commitment, even being present in our clubhouses," said Andy Bischel, President and Chief Executive Officer for Boys & Girls Clubs of Southern Nevada. "This support truly goes straight to the kids—giving them a safe place to go and ensuring parents know their children are secure, and in a place, where their kids can belong and thrive."

"This investment allows us to support our team so they, in turn, can support our kids. It's truly incredible," said Darryl McDonald, President of LVMPD Wellness Bureau's nonprofit partner - Behind the Blue. "It's an honor to support this effort, as this funding directly impacts the well-being of our Metro employees who face trauma every day. These resources will help them heal and recover, ensuring they can continue to serve our community with care and compassion."

"This gift from the Raiders Foundation is truly transformative," said Fuilala Riley, President and Chief Executive Officer of HELP of Southern Nevada's Shannon West Homeless Youth Center. "It will allow us to expand services and provide critical support to the youth we serve at Shannon West. We are incredibly thankful to the Raiders for their partnership and commitment to our community."

"Olive Crest is incredibly grateful to receive this support from the Raiders Foundation," said Jimmy Monaghan, Executive Director for Olive Crest. "This gift represents life—hope and renewed opportunity for the individuals and families we serve. It's a powerful reminder of how our community comes together to support one another and strengthen our city."

"This support means everything to us, especially at a time when so many in our community are simply trying to navigate their day-to-day lives," said John Waldron, Chief Executive Officer of The Center. "For our LGBTQ+ community, having the backing of the Raiders is incredibly meaningful—it's more than support, it's lifesaving. We are deeply grateful for their commitment and partnership."

"This support is transformative for our organization, allowing us to expand and strengthen our programs in ways that haven't always been possible," said Liz Moriss, Executive Director for NAMI Southern Nevada. "This investment will help us move proactively— supporting individuals, families, and young people earlier, when it matters most."

Among the night's highlights:

The Raiders honored former player Carl Nassib, and veteran broadcaster Jay Glazer as this year's Commitment to Excellence award winners. The Commitment to Excellence Award recognizes people who exemplify a commitment to advancing mental health awareness and use their platform to elevate the importance of the cause.

"First, this is incredible what the Raiders are doing," said award recipient Jay Glazer. "God blessed me with the ability to communicate, so I'm going to use that to try and help other people. When we're willing to share our scars, we turn them into strength—into something that connects us as teammates with nothing to hide. That's what builds a true team, a championship team. I'm proud to stand with you and be part of this team tonight."

"It is truly a privilege to be up here," said award recipient Carl Nassib. "We're creating space for people to be vulnerable—and that work is truly lifesaving. It's not about being perfect, it's about showing up and reminding people they're not alone."