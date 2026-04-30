Raiders sign fifth-round pick S Dalton Johnson

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have signed fifth-round draft pick (150th overall) S Dalton Johnson, the club announced Thursday.
Johnson, a 5-foot-11, 198-pound safety, played five seasons (2021-25) at Arizona, appearing in 50 games and tallying 286 tackles (152 solo), 13 tackles for loss, three sacks, five interceptions, 10 passes defensed and seven forced fumbles.
A 2025 First Team All-Big 12 honoree, Johnson recorded career highs in tackles (97), interceptions (four) and passes defensed (seven). His 97 tackles ranked 11th nationally among defensive backs in 2025, while his four forced fumbles in 2023 ranked most in the Pac-12 and third in the nation.
A native of Katy, Texas, Johnson attended Katy High School, where he was a member of the 2020 Texas 19-6A Division 2 State Champion Team. He was named First Team All-Greater Houston and Second Team Texas MaxPreps All-State in 2020.
With the 150th overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, the Las Vegas Raiders have selected safety Dalton Johnson.