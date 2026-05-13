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Raiders Mailbag: Which matchup are you most looking forward to this year?

May 13, 2026 at 10:45 AM
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Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

Dan Schwartz from Indiana asks:

"What game are you most looking forward to this year? For me, its always the Chargers."

There's quite a few games I have circled before we even know when they'll be played, which we'll find out soon with schedule release coming this Thursday.

But the game I'm most excited for is against the defending Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks. This game in particular has added meaning considering Raiders Head Coach Klint Kubiak and his assistants Andrew Janocko and Rick Dennison was a part of that staff. In order the be the best, you have to beat the best, and there's arguably not a better challenge at home than Seattle.

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Manuel Hicks from California asks:

"Do you think Treydan Stukes or Dalton Johnson can possibly start at a one of the safety positions?"

It's super early to predict if one or both will become starters. However, a second-round pick on a safety is a big investment I assume the Raiders would like to see through. It also helps Stukes helps adds another dimension to the secondary with his ability to be a coverage specialist. In 2025, he didn't allow a single touchdown in coverage and earned a 59 completion percentage as the nearest defender, per Pro Football Focus.

Johnson, who was selected in the fifth round, also excels in coverage with four interceptions and seven pass deflections in 2025.

If there's one thing that gives these two safeties their best chance to play early, it's their chemistry. Even as rookies, their personal friendship and four years of playing next to each other at Arizona could help the learning curve heading into training camp.

"Once you can build that trust on and off the field and just believe in each other ... it really just made the bond real easy," Johnson said of his friendship with Stukes. "It's like we're [the] back of our hands to each other now. He knows where I'm going and he knows where I'm going."

Wylie Gober from New Jersey asks:

"Outside of Mendoza, which rookie (including UDFA) are you looking at and will have a big impact this season?"

I personally don't believe people understand how big of a get Mike Washington Jr. is as a fourth-round pick.

He proved to be a top running back in college at each of his three stops, scoring at least eight rushing touchdowns while playing for Buffalo, New Mexico and Arkansas. His speed is the main attractor to his game, with the best 40-yard dash speed of any running back at the 2026 Combine, yet he still plays with a high level of physicality in between the tackles.

While Ashton Jeanty is the clearcut RB1, Washington has a good chance to carve reps for himself and be a suitable change of pace back as a rookie.

"Coming from pro-style offense at Arkansas, we excelled at wide zone, also inside zone," Washington said after being drafted. "So, I have a familiar familiarity with it. I believe that I could come in and really, that would be my advantage, having a familiar with running wide zone at Arkansas."

Offseason Program: Tuesday 5.12.26

Get an exclusive look at photos from phase two of the Silver and Black's offseason program.

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders offensive line coach Rick Dennison at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders offensive line coach Rick Dennison at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders safety Devyn Perkins (49) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Devyn Perkins (49) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders defensive line coach Travis Smith at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive line coach Travis Smith at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Darien Porter (26) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Darien Porter (26) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jonathan Brady (83) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jonathan Brady (83) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders guard/center Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders guard/center Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders tackle Dalton Wagner (78) and center Tyler Linderbaum (65) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders tackle Dalton Wagner (78) and center Tyler Linderbaum (65) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders center Will Putnam (67) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders center Will Putnam (67) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders fullback Connor Heyward (34) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders fullback Connor Heyward (34) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders offensive assistant Tim Zetts at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders offensive assistant Tim Zetts at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jacob Clark (16) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jacob Clark (16) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders tackle Niklas Henning (73) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders tackle Niklas Henning (73) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders guard/center Jackson Powers-Johnson (58), tackle Kolton Miller (74) and long snapper Tyler Duzansky (46) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders guard/center Jackson Powers-Johnson (58), tackle Kolton Miller (74) and long snapper Tyler Duzansky (46) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders kicker Kansei Matsuzawa (38) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders kicker Kansei Matsuzawa (38) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders safety Tanner Wall (41) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Tanner Wall (41) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders safety Dalton Johnson (43) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Dalton Johnson (43) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Xavian Sorey Jr. (53) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Xavian Sorey Jr. (53) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jacob Clark (16) and quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jacob Clark (16) and quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders guard/center Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders guard/center Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders tackle Charles Grant (60) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders tackle Charles Grant (60) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders guard Trey Zuhn III (66) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders guard Trey Zuhn III (66) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders tackle DJ Glaze (71) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders tackle DJ Glaze (71) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders guard Spencer Burford (70) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders guard Spencer Burford (70) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders guard Spencer Burford (70) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders guard Spencer Burford (70) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders center Tyler Linderbaum (65) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders center Tyler Linderbaum (65) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders guard Justin Pickett (77) and guard Atonio Mafi (56) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders guard Justin Pickett (77) and guard Atonio Mafi (56) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jacob Clark (16) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jacob Clark (16) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jacob Clark (16) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jacob Clark (16) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Gary Smith (75) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Gary Smith (75) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway (97) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway (97) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Thomas Booker IV (99) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Thomas Booker IV (99) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway (97) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway (97) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway (97) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway (97) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Keyron Crawford (42) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Keyron Crawford (42) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Cian Slone (48) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Cian Slone (48) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Gary Smith (75) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Gary Smith (75) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway (97) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway (97) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Laki Tasi (79) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Laki Tasi (79) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Jahfari Harvey (91) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Jahfari Harvey (91) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Gary Smith (75) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Gary Smith (75) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Brandon Cleveland (90) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Brandon Cleveland (90) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Segun Olubi (50) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Segun Olubi (50) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Chris Thomas (59) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Chris Thomas (59) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cody Lindenberg (55) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cody Lindenberg (55) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cameron McGrone (57) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cameron McGrone (57) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Chris Thomas (59) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Chris Thomas (59) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cameron McGrone (57) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cameron McGrone (57) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cody Lindenberg (55) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cody Lindenberg (55) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Decamerion Richardson (25) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Decamerion Richardson (25) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Caleb Offord (39) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Caleb Offord (39) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders safety Devyn Perkins (49) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Devyn Perkins (49) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jacob Clark (16) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jacob Clark (16) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jacob Clark (16) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jacob Clark (16) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jacob Clark (16) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jacob Clark (16) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dont'e Thornton Jr. (10) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dont'e Thornton Jr. (10) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dareke Young (81) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dareke Young (81) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cory Rucker (82) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cory Rucker (82) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dont'e Thornton Jr. (10) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dont'e Thornton Jr. (10) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dareke Young (81) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dareke Young (81) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cory Rucker (82) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cory Rucker (82) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Ian Thomas (80) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Ian Thomas (80) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Connor Heyward (34) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders fullback Connor Heyward (34) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver coach Zach Azzanni and wide receiver Jack Bech (18) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver coach Zach Azzanni and wide receiver Jack Bech (18) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dareke Young (81) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dareke Young (81) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver E.J. Williams Jr. (88) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver E.J. Williams Jr. (88) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
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