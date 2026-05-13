Raiders Mailbag: Which matchup are you most looking forward to this year?

Manuel Hicks from California asks:

"Do you think Treydan Stukes or Dalton Johnson can possibly start at a one of the safety positions?"

It's super early to predict if one or both will become starters. However, a second-round pick on a safety is a big investment I assume the Raiders would like to see through. It also helps Stukes helps adds another dimension to the secondary with his ability to be a coverage specialist. In 2025, he didn't allow a single touchdown in coverage and earned a 59 completion percentage as the nearest defender, per Pro Football Focus.

Johnson, who was selected in the fifth round, also excels in coverage with four interceptions and seven pass deflections in 2025.

If there's one thing that gives these two safeties their best chance to play early, it's their chemistry. Even as rookies, their personal friendship and four years of playing next to each other at Arizona could help the learning curve heading into training camp.