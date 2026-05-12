 Skip to main content
Advertising

Every offseason move made by the 2026 Raiders

May 12, 2026 at 12:15 PM
Author Image
Raiders.com Staff

The Raiders are less than a week away from OTAs and we've compiled every move (so far) that the team has made to catch you up on where the roster stands as of May 12.

Take a look below.

Free agent signings:

PlayerPosition
Spencer BurfordGuard
Kirk CousinsQuarterback
Nakobe DeanLinebacker
Matt GayKicker
Connor HeywardFullback
Tyler LinderbaumCenter
Cameron McGroneLinebacker
Jalen NailorWide receiver
Segun OlubiLinebacker
Kwity PayeDefensive end
Quay WalkerLinebacker
Dareke YoungWide receiver

Re-signings:

PlayerPosition
Eric StokesCornerback
Malcolm KoonceDefensive end
Thomas Booker IVDefensive tackle
Tristin McCollumSafety
Will PutnamCenter
Jordan MeredithCenter/guard
Ian ThomasTight end

Acquired via trade:

PlayerPosition
Taron JohnsonCornerback

Draft Picks:

PlayerPositionDraft Selection
Fernando MendozaQuarterbackNo. 1 overall (Round 1)
Treydan StukesSafetyNo. 38 overall (Round 2)
Keyron CrawfordDefensive endNo. 67 overall (Round 3)
Trey Zuhn IIIGuardNo. 91 overall (Round 3)
Jermod McCoyCornerbackNo. 101 overall (Round 4)
Mike Washington Jr.Running backNo. 122 overall (Round 4)
Dalton JohnsonSafetyNo. 150 overall (Round 5)
Hezekiah MassesCornerbackNo. 175 overall (Round 5)
Malik BensonWide receiverNo. 195 overall (Round 6)
Brandon ClevelandDefensive tackleNo. 229 overall (Round 7)

Undrafted Free Agent Signings:

PlayerPosition
Jonathan BradyWide receiver
Jacob ClarkQuarterback
Tyler DuzanskyLong snapper
Patrick GurdTight end
Roman HembyRunning back
Niklas HenningTackle
Isaiah JattaTackle
Devin LafayetteSafety
Kansei MatsuzawaKicker
Kamar MissouriTackle
Caleb OffordCornerback
Devyn PerkinsSafety
Justin PickettGuard
Chase RobertsWide receiver
Corey RuckerWide receiver
Cian SloneDefensive end
Gary Smith IIIDefensive tackle
Xavian Sorey Jr.Linebacker
Chris ThomasLinebacker
Tanner WallSafety
E.J. Williams Jr.Wide receiver

Reserve/Future Signings:

PlayerPosition
Chris CollierRunning back
Phillip Dorsett IIWide receiver
Treven Ma'aeDefensive tackle
Albert Okwuegbunam Jr.Tight end
Justin ShorterWide receiver
Laki TasiDefensive tackle
Dalton WagnerTackle
Alex WardLong snapper
2025_NEW Download App_2560x1440 (1)

Raiders + Allegiant Stadium App

Download our official Raiders + Allegiant Stadium app for team & stadium modes, content, alerts and manage your tickets.

LEARN MORE

Offseason Program: Monday 5.11.26

View the best photos from the Raiders' offseason program workout at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
1 / 118

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
2 / 118

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
3 / 118

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (44) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
4 / 118

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (44) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Greedy Vance (22) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
5 / 118

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Greedy Vance (22) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
6 / 118

Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
7 / 118

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Kansei Matsuzawa (38) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
8 / 118

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Kansei Matsuzawa (38) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
9 / 118

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
10 / 118

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard/center Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
11 / 118

Las Vegas Raiders guard/center Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Niklas Henning (73) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
12 / 118

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Niklas Henning (73) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Tyler Duzansky (46) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
13 / 118

Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Tyler Duzansky (46) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Justin Pickett (77) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
14 / 118

Las Vegas Raiders guard Justin Pickett (77) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Devin Lafayette (40) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
15 / 118

Las Vegas Raiders safety Devin Lafayette (40) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kamar Missouri (62) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
16 / 118

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kamar Missouri (62) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Cian Slone (48) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
17 / 118

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Cian Slone (48) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
18 / 118

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dont'e Thornton Jr. (10) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
19 / 118

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dont'e Thornton Jr. (10) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
20 / 118

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
21 / 118

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
22 / 118

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cory Rucker (32) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
23 / 118

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cory Rucker (32) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Roman Hemby (37) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
24 / 118

Las Vegas Raiders running back Roman Hemby (37) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (30) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
25 / 118

Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (30) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard/center Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
26 / 118

Las Vegas Raiders guard/center Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Treydan Stukes (31) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
27 / 118

Las Vegas Raiders safety Treydan Stukes (31) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
28 / 118

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
29 / 118

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center/guard Jordan Meredith (61) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
30 / 118

Las Vegas Raiders center/guard Jordan Meredith (61) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Justin Pickett (77) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
31 / 118

Las Vegas Raiders guard Justin Pickett (77) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
32 / 118

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
33 / 118

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
34 / 118

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Charles Grant (60) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
35 / 118

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Charles Grant (60) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
36 / 118

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
37 / 118

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
38 / 118

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
39 / 118

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
40 / 118

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Treydan Stukes (31) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
41 / 118

Las Vegas Raiders safety Treydan Stukes (31) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Devin Lafayette (40) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
42 / 118

Las Vegas Raiders safety Devin Lafayette (40) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
43 / 118

Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tanner Wall (41) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
44 / 118

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tanner Wall (41) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Cian Slone (48) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
45 / 118

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Cian Slone (48) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Decamerion Richardson (25) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
46 / 118

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Decamerion Richardson (25) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Gary Smith (75) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
47 / 118

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Gary Smith (75) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Caleb Rogers (76) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
48 / 118

Las Vegas Raiders guard Caleb Rogers (76) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Darien Porter (26) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
49 / 118

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Darien Porter (26) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Devyn Perkins (49) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
50 / 118

Las Vegas Raiders safety Devyn Perkins (49) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Shedrick Jackson (4) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
51 / 118

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Shedrick Jackson (4) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Ian Thomas (80) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
52 / 118

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Ian Thomas (80) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
53 / 118

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
54 / 118

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
55 / 118

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
56 / 118

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
57 / 118

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
58 / 118

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
59 / 118

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jacob Clark (16) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
60 / 118

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jacob Clark (16) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jacob Clark (16) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
61 / 118

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jacob Clark (16) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jacob Clark (16) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
62 / 118

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jacob Clark (16) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
63 / 118

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
64 / 118

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle JJ Pegues (92) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
65 / 118

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle JJ Pegues (92) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Thomas Booker IV (99) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
66 / 118

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Thomas Booker IV (99) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Brandon Cleveland (90) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
67 / 118

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Brandon Cleveland (90) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Klint Kubiak at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
68 / 118

Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Klint Kubiak at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
69 / 118

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Chris Thomas (59) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
70 / 118

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Chris Thomas (59) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
71 / 118

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cody Lindenberg (55) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
72 / 118

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cody Lindenberg (55) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Devyn Perkins (49) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
73 / 118

Las Vegas Raiders safety Devyn Perkins (49) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tristin McCollum (27) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
74 / 118

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tristin McCollum (27) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Treydan Stukes (31) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
75 / 118

Las Vegas Raiders safety Treydan Stukes (31) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Caleb Offord (39) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
76 / 118

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Caleb Offord (39) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
77 / 118

Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Cian Slone (48) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
78 / 118

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Cian Slone (48) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Gary Smith (75) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
79 / 118

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Gary Smith (75) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Thomas Booker IV (99) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
80 / 118

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Thomas Booker IV (99) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
81 / 118

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Brandon Cleveland (90) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
82 / 118

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Brandon Cleveland (90) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle JJ Pegues (92) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
83 / 118

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle JJ Pegues (92) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Keyron Crawford (42) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
84 / 118

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Keyron Crawford (42) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Thomas Booker IV (99) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
85 / 118

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Thomas Booker IV (99) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Laki Tasi (79) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
86 / 118

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Laki Tasi (79) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Laki Tasi (79) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
87 / 118

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Laki Tasi (79) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
88 / 118

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Cian Slone (48) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
89 / 118

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Cian Slone (48) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Cian Slone (48) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
90 / 118

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Cian Slone (48) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Jonah Laulu (96) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
91 / 118

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Jonah Laulu (96) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Jonah Laulu (96) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
92 / 118

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Jonah Laulu (96) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
93 / 118

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
94 / 118

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Keyron Crawford (42) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
95 / 118

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Keyron Crawford (42) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Keyron Crawford (42) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
96 / 118

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Keyron Crawford (42) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Cian Slone (48) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
97 / 118

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Cian Slone (48) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Jahfari Harvey (91) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
98 / 118

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Jahfari Harvey (91) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
99 / 118

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
100 / 118

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
101 / 118

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Phillip Dorsett II (13) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
102 / 118

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Phillip Dorsett II (13) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
103 / 118

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
104 / 118

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver E.J. Williams Jr. (36) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
105 / 118

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver E.J. Williams Jr. (36) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
106 / 118

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
107 / 118

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Tyler Linderbaum (65) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
108 / 118

Las Vegas Raiders center Tyler Linderbaum (65) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Will Putnam (67) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
109 / 118

Las Vegas Raiders center Will Putnam (67) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Niklas Henning (73) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
110 / 118

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Niklas Henning (73) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Charles Grant (60) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
111 / 118

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Charles Grant (60) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle DJ Glaze (71) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
112 / 118

Las Vegas Raiders tackle DJ Glaze (71) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Trey Zuhn III (66) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
113 / 118

Las Vegas Raiders guard Trey Zuhn III (66) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
A Las Vegas Raider at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
114 / 118

A Las Vegas Raider at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Will Putnam (67) and tackle Niklas Henning (73) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
115 / 118

Las Vegas Raiders center Will Putnam (67) and tackle Niklas Henning (73) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center/guard Jordan Meredith (61) and guard Justin Pickett (77) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
116 / 118

Las Vegas Raiders center/guard Jordan Meredith (61) and guard Justin Pickett (77) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Spencer Burford (70) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
117 / 118

Las Vegas Raiders guard Spencer Burford (70) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Justin Pickett (77) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
118 / 118

Las Vegas Raiders guard Justin Pickett (77) at a workout during phase two of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Raiders sign LB Cameron McGrone

In a corresponding move, the team waived WR Brenden Rice.

news

What you need to know about 2026 NFL schedule release

The Silver and Black's 2026 schedule releases Thursday, May 14 at 4:30 p.m. PT, exclusively on Raiders.com and across Raiders' social platforms.

news

Raiders Owner Mark Davis inducted into Southern Nevada Sports Hall of Fame, where Vegas sporting history and its future converged

"It's about 'we,' not 'me.' There's just so many people that played a role in where we are," Davis said Friday night.

news

Circle the Date: 2026 NFL schedule to be released May 14

We know who the Raiders will face this season, and soon we'll know when.

Latest Content

gallery

Photos: Raiders' ERG group P.A.C.E. hosts AANHPI Heritage Month kick-off event

May 12, 2026

In honor of AANHPI Heritage Month, the Las Vegas Raiders' ERG group P.A.C.E. hosted a kick-off event with guest speakers and local businesses and organizations at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

news

Every offseason move made by the 2026 Raiders

May 12, 2026

The Raiders are less than a week away from OTAs and we've compiled every move (so far) that the team has made to catch you up on where the roster stands.

video

Watch: Fernando spinnin' it | Raiders 2026 Offseason Program

May 12, 2026

Watch as quarterback Fernando Mendoza throws to wide receiver Dareke Young during the Raiders' offseason program.

gallery

Offseason Program: Monday 5.11.26

May 11, 2026

View the best photos from the Raiders' offseason program workout at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

news

Raiders sign LB Cameron McGrone

May 11, 2026

In a corresponding move, the team waived WR Brenden Rice.

news

What you need to know about 2026 NFL schedule release

May 11, 2026

The Silver and Black's 2026 schedule releases Thursday, May 14 at 4:30 p.m. PT, exclusively on Raiders.com and across Raiders' social platforms.

gallery

Photos: Raiders celebrate Teacher Appreciation Week at Marvin M. Sedway Middle School

May 11, 2026

The Las Vegas Raiders attended "Foodie Fest" at Marvin M. Sedway Middle School where teachers were able to enjoy food and games in celebration of Teacher Appreciation Week.

video

Jermod McCoy is a seatbelt cornerback | Film Breakdown

May 11, 2026

Raiders analyst Eric Allen takes a closer look at rookie cornerback Jermod McCoy on this edition of Raiders Breakdown.

news

Raiders Owner Mark Davis inducted into Southern Nevada Sports Hall of Fame, where Vegas sporting history and its future converged

May 09, 2026

"It's about 'we,' not 'me.' There's just so many people that played a role in where we are," Davis said Friday night.

news

Circle the Date: 2026 NFL schedule to be released May 14

May 08, 2026

We know who the Raiders will face this season, and soon we'll know when.

video

Watch: Hispanic Football Hall of Fame's inaugural Celebración De Fútbolf recap

May 08, 2026

Watch a recap of the Hispanic Football Hall of Fame's inaugural Celebración De Fútbol.

news

Mark Davis gives his perspective on the Raiders' offseason moves

May 07, 2026

"I believe we're at the forefront of getting this thing going again," Davis said Thursday on Raider Nation Radio.

View All
Advertising