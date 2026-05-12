Every offseason move made by the 2026 Raiders

The Raiders are less than a week away from OTAs and we've compiled every move (so far) that the team has made to catch you up on where the roster stands as of May 12.
Take a look below.
Free agent signings:
|Player
|Position
|Spencer Burford
|Guard
|Kirk Cousins
|Quarterback
|Nakobe Dean
|Linebacker
|Matt Gay
|Kicker
|Connor Heyward
|Fullback
|Tyler Linderbaum
|Center
|Cameron McGrone
|Linebacker
|Jalen Nailor
|Wide receiver
|Segun Olubi
|Linebacker
|Kwity Paye
|Defensive end
|Quay Walker
|Linebacker
|Dareke Young
|Wide receiver
Re-signings:
|Player
|Position
|Eric Stokes
|Cornerback
|Malcolm Koonce
|Defensive end
|Thomas Booker IV
|Defensive tackle
|Tristin McCollum
|Safety
|Will Putnam
|Center
|Jordan Meredith
|Center/guard
|Ian Thomas
|Tight end
Acquired via trade:
|Player
|Position
|Taron Johnson
|Cornerback
Draft Picks:
|Player
|Position
|Draft Selection
|Fernando Mendoza
|Quarterback
|No. 1 overall (Round 1)
|Treydan Stukes
|Safety
|No. 38 overall (Round 2)
|Keyron Crawford
|Defensive end
|No. 67 overall (Round 3)
|Trey Zuhn III
|Guard
|No. 91 overall (Round 3)
|Jermod McCoy
|Cornerback
|No. 101 overall (Round 4)
|Mike Washington Jr.
|Running back
|No. 122 overall (Round 4)
|Dalton Johnson
|Safety
|No. 150 overall (Round 5)
|Hezekiah Masses
|Cornerback
|No. 175 overall (Round 5)
|Malik Benson
|Wide receiver
|No. 195 overall (Round 6)
|Brandon Cleveland
|Defensive tackle
|No. 229 overall (Round 7)
Undrafted Free Agent Signings:
|Player
|Position
|Jonathan Brady
|Wide receiver
|Jacob Clark
|Quarterback
|Tyler Duzansky
|Long snapper
|Patrick Gurd
|Tight end
|Roman Hemby
|Running back
|Niklas Henning
|Tackle
|Isaiah Jatta
|Tackle
|Devin Lafayette
|Safety
|Kansei Matsuzawa
|Kicker
|Kamar Missouri
|Tackle
|Caleb Offord
|Cornerback
|Devyn Perkins
|Safety
|Justin Pickett
|Guard
|Chase Roberts
|Wide receiver
|Corey Rucker
|Wide receiver
|Cian Slone
|Defensive end
|Gary Smith III
|Defensive tackle
|Xavian Sorey Jr.
|Linebacker
|Chris Thomas
|Linebacker
|Tanner Wall
|Safety
|E.J. Williams Jr.
|Wide receiver
Reserve/Future Signings:
|Player
|Position
|Chris Collier
|Running back
|Phillip Dorsett II
|Wide receiver
|Treven Ma'ae
|Defensive tackle
|Albert Okwuegbunam Jr.
|Tight end
|Justin Shorter
|Wide receiver
|Laki Tasi
|Defensive tackle
|Dalton Wagner
|Tackle
|Alex Ward
|Long snapper
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View the best photos from the Raiders' offseason program workout at Intermountain Health Performance Center.