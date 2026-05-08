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Circle the Date: 2026 NFL schedule to be released May 14

May 08, 2026 at 10:19 AM
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Rachel Gossen

Digital Managing Editor

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We know who the Raiders will face this season, and soon we'll know when.

The league announced that the 2026 schedule will be released next Thursday, May 14 at 5 p.m. PT.

The Raiders' schedule will be announced on Raiders.com, the Raiders app and across Raiders' social platforms, while a full reveal and analysis of all 32 teams' schedules will air on NFL Network, ESPN2, the ESPN App and NFL+.

The Silver and Black are slated for eight home games and nine on the road. Take at look at the opponents below.

Home (8):

Denver Broncos

Kansas City Chiefs

Los Angeles Chargers

Buffalo Bills

Miami Dolphins

Los Angeles Rams

Seattle Seahawks

Tennessee Titans

Away (9):

Denver Broncos

Kansas City Chiefs

Los Angeles Chargers

New England Patriots

New York Jets

Arizona Cardinals

San Francisco 49ers

Cleveland Browns

New Orleans Saints

Future Opponents: 2026

Preview the Raiders' 2026 home and away opponents with a look back at past matchups.

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Denver Broncos Last meeting at home: December 7, 2025
1 / 17

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Denver Broncos

Last meeting at home: December 7, 2025

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Kansas City Chiefs Last meeting at home: January 4, 2026
2 / 17

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Last meeting at home: January 4, 2026

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Chargers Last meeting at home: September 15, 2025
3 / 17

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Last meeting at home: September 15, 2025

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Buffalo Bills Last meeting at home: October 4, 2020
4 / 17

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Buffalo Bills

Last meeting at home: October 4, 2020

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Miami Dolphins Last meeting at home: September 26, 2021
5 / 17

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Miami Dolphins

Last meeting at home: September 26, 2021

Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Rams Last meeting at home: September 10, 2018
6 / 17

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Rams

Last meeting at home: September 10, 2018

Tony Avelar/Oakland Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Seattle Seahawks Last meeting at home: October 14, 2018
7 / 17

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Seattle Seahawks

Last meeting at home: October 14, 2018

Joe Na/Oakland Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Tennessee Titans Last meeting at home: October 12, 2025
8 / 17

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Tennessee Titans

Last meeting at home: October 12, 2025

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Denver Broncos Last meeting at Denver: November 6, 2025
9 / 17

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Denver Broncos

Last meeting at Denver: November 6, 2025

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Kansas City Chiefs Last meeting at Kansas City: October 19, 2025
10 / 17

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Last meeting at Kansas City: October 19, 2025

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Chargers Last meeting at Los Angeles: November 30, 2025
11 / 17

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Last meeting at Los Angeles: November 30, 2025

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders vs. New England Patriots Last meeting at New England: September 7, 2025
12 / 17

Las Vegas Raiders vs. New England Patriots

Last meeting at New England: September 7, 2025

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders vs. New York Jets Last meeting at New York: December 6, 2020
13 / 17

Las Vegas Raiders vs. New York Jets

Last meeting at New York: December 6, 2020

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Arizona Cardinals Last meeting at Arizona: November 1, 2018
14 / 17

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Arizona Cardinals

Last meeting at Arizona: November 1, 2018

Joe Na/Oakland Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders vs. San Francisco 49ers Last meeting at San Francisco: November 18, 2018
15 / 17

Las Vegas Raiders vs. San Francisco 49ers

Last meeting at San Francisco: November 18, 2018

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Cleveland Browns Last meeting at Cleveland: December 20, 2021
16 / 17

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Cleveland Browns

Last meeting at Cleveland: December 20, 2021

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders vs. New Orleans Saints Last meeting at New Orleans: December 29, 2024
17 / 17

Las Vegas Raiders vs. New Orleans Saints

Last meeting at New Orleans: December 29, 2024

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
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