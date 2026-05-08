Circle the Date: 2026 NFL schedule to be released May 14

We know who the Raiders will face this season, and soon we'll know when.

The league announced that the 2026 schedule will be released next Thursday, May 14 at 5 p.m. PT.

The Raiders' schedule will be announced on Raiders.com, the Raiders app and across Raiders' social platforms, while a full reveal and analysis of all 32 teams' schedules will air on NFL Network, ESPN2, the ESPN App and NFL+.

The Silver and Black are slated for eight home games and nine on the road. Take at look at the opponents below.

Home (8):

Denver Broncos

Kansas City Chiefs

Los Angeles Chargers

Buffalo Bills

Miami Dolphins

Los Angeles Rams

Seattle Seahawks

Tennessee Titans

Away (9):

Denver Broncos

Kansas City Chiefs

Los Angeles Chargers

New England Patriots

New York Jets

Arizona Cardinals

San Francisco 49ers

Cleveland Browns