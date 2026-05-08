Circle the Date: 2026 NFL schedule to be released May 14

We know who the Raiders will face this season, and soon we'll know when.
The league announced that the 2026 schedule will be released next Thursday, May 14 at 5 p.m. PT.
The Raiders' schedule will be announced on Raiders.com, the Raiders app and across Raiders' social platforms, while a full reveal and analysis of all 32 teams' schedules will air on NFL Network, ESPN2, the ESPN App and NFL+.
The Silver and Black are slated for eight home games and nine on the road. Take at look at the opponents below.
Home (8):
Denver Broncos
Kansas City Chiefs
Los Angeles Chargers
Buffalo Bills
Miami Dolphins
Los Angeles Rams
Seattle Seahawks
Tennessee Titans
Away (9):
Denver Broncos
Kansas City Chiefs
Los Angeles Chargers
New England Patriots
New York Jets
Arizona Cardinals
San Francisco 49ers
Cleveland Browns
New Orleans Saints
Preview the Raiders' 2026 home and away opponents with a look back at past matchups.