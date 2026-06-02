3 takeaways from Raiders' offensive assistants 

1. Kirk Cousins raising the bar for young quarterback room

The Raiders quarterbacks room seems to be a cohesive unit while still remaining extremely competitive.

The Silver and Black added three players in veteran Kirk Cousins and rookies Fernando Mendoza and Jacob Clark. They join Aidan O'Connell, who's racked up 17 starts in his three seasons. Obviously, Mendoza has garnered the most attention out of the four considering he was selected with the No. 1 pick. However, he's still in the process of earning more reps on the practice field in OTAs.

"He's done of good job of keeping his poise," quarterbacks coach Mike Sullivan said of Mendoza, "not panicking and finding an open target. So we'll continue to work and get him to grow and develop and pleased with where he's out right now."

While Mendoza continues to develop throughout this offseason, Cousins has been instrumental not just for the No. 1 pick but the room in it's entirety. The four-time Pro Bowler worked with Klint Kubiak for three seasons at the Minnesota Vikings, and threw for 12,089 passing yards and 94 touchdowns in that span.