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How to watch Raiders 2026 Media Day Live

Jun 05, 2026 at 02:15 PM
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Raiders.com Staff
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On Monday, June 8, players will put on their uniforms to participate in Raiders Media Day, where they do everything from posing for headshots and portraits to recording promotional videos and social content at different stations on the team's indoor practice field.

A special live show will stream behind-the-scenes coverage on Raiders' YouTube, Raiders.com and the Raiders app as well as social platforms Facebook, Instagram and X.

From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. PT, Amber Theoharis, Eric Allen and James Jones will break down all the action while talking to a full slate of Raiders players and coaches.

Follow along on the Raiders' Facebook, Instagram, X and Raiders.com to keep up with all things 2026 Media Day.

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