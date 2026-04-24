Player Profile: Get to know QB Fernando Mendoza

Family first

Mendoza chose to skip the draft festivities so he could remain in Miami with his family — especially his mother, Elsa.

Elsa Mendoza, who is the anchor for Fernando and his two younger brothers, has been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. Even as the disease has brought significant physical challenges, she attended every game throughout Indiana's run to the national championship.

Fernando has become an advocate for the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, partnering with several local restaurants in Bloomington, Indiana, to raise money and awareness for the organization. Alongside his two younger brothers and parents, he also launched the Mendoza Family Fund, which directly supports the National MS Society.

"My mom means the world to me – she's the most caring and positive person I know," Fernando Mendoza wrote in a previous online fundraiser, "and I'll keep doing everything I can to support her and others living with MS! Nearly 1 million people in the U.S. live with this unpredictable and often disabling disease, and while progress has been made, there's still so much more to do."

In December 2025, Elsa penned a personal letter to her son through The Players' Tribune, as she watches him accomplish his dream of making it to the NFL.