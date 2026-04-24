 Skip to main content
Advertising

Social Reactions: Welcome to Raider Nation, Fernando Mendoza 🏴‍☠️

Apr 23, 2026 at 05:40 PM
Author Image
Raiders.com Staff
article promo for 2026 draft

Draft Central

Stay up-to-date with the latest on the Raiders' draft picks, news, and information.

VIEW NOW

Related Content

news

Draft Day 1 Recap: Fernando Mendoza is a Raider

Day 1 of the draft is wrapped and Raider Nation is celebrating the addition of No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza.

news

Gutierrez: The Raiders didn't overthink it — Fernando Mendoza was always their guy

A calm, almost a sense of relief, exuded from John Spytek after he turned in the Raiders' draft card, making Fernando Mendoza the No. 1 pick of the 2026 NFL Draft.

news

'I believe I'm still the underdog': Fernando Mendoza eager to prove himself in the Silver and Black

While overcome with emotion after being selected No. 1 overall, Mendoza is ready to get to work with the Raiders.

news

Player Profile: Get to know QB Fernando Mendoza

Get to know the No. 1 overall pick and newest member of the Silver and Black.

news

Raiders select Fernando Mendoza with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft

Mendoza becomes the fifth Heisman Trophy winner to be drafted by the Raiders organization, joining Marcus Allen (1982), Bo Jackson (1987), Tim Brown (1988) and Charles Woodson (1998).

news

2026 NFL Draft Guide: How to watch, Raiders' draft picks and more

Everything you need to know before the Raiders are on the clock.

news

Rhett Lewis' 7-round 2026 Raiders mock draft

NFL Network host and Raiders.com contributor Rhett Lewis rolls out his full seven‑round projection for the Silver and Black ahead of the 2026 Draft.

news

Raiders Mailbag: Final questions before the Silver and Black are on the clock

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards answers fan questions about the 2026 Draft, which begins Thursday.

news

Cynthia Frelund's 7-round 2026 Raiders mock draft

NFL Network analyst and Raiders.com contributor Cynthia Frelund goes all‑in with a complete seven‑round mock for the Silver and Black before the 2026 Draft.

news

Raiders 2026 Mock Draft Tracker 11.0

Take a look at the final projections before the 2026 Draft begins.

news

Paul Gutierrez's 7-round 2026 Raiders mock draft

Raiders.com's Paul Gutierrez dives into a seven-round mock for the Silver and Black as the 2026 Draft approaches.

Latest Content

news

Draft Day 1 Recap: Fernando Mendoza is a Raider

Apr 23, 2026

Day 1 of the draft is wrapped and Raider Nation is celebrating the addition of No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza.

news

Gutierrez: The Raiders didn't overthink it — Fernando Mendoza was always their guy

Apr 23, 2026

A calm, almost a sense of relief, exuded from John Spytek after he turned in the Raiders' draft card, making Fernando Mendoza the No. 1 pick of the 2026 NFL Draft.

video

The Call: Fernando Mendoza is a Las Vegas Raider

Apr 23, 2026

Watch as General Manager John Spytek and Head Coach Klint Kubiak call Fernando Mendoza to let him know he is a Raider.

gallery

Photos: Inside the Raiders' 2026 draft room

Apr 23, 2026

Head inside Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters to get an exclusive look inside of the 2026 draft room.

news

'I believe I'm still the underdog': Fernando Mendoza eager to prove himself in the Silver and Black

Apr 23, 2026

While overcome with emotion after being selected No. 1 overall, Mendoza is ready to get to work with the Raiders.

video

Fernando Mendoza: 'Blessed to be in this position'

Apr 23, 2026

Quarterback Fernando Mendoza addresses the media after being selected first overall by the Las Vegas Raiders in the 2026 NFL Draft.

news

Social Reactions: Welcome to Raider Nation, Fernando Mendoza 🏴‍☠️

Apr 23, 2026

Take a look at social posts from around the media after the Raiders drafted Fernando Mendoza No. 1 overall.

news

Player Profile: Get to know QB Fernando Mendoza

Apr 23, 2026

Get to know the No. 1 overall pick and newest member of the Silver and Black.

gallery

Photos: Sights of the 2026 Draft

Apr 23, 2026

Get a behind-the-scenes look at the 2026 NFL Draft.

video

Watch: Fernando Mendoza Hype Video

Apr 23, 2026

QB Fernando Mendoza is a Raider.

gallery

Draft Pick: QB Fernando Mendoza

Apr 23, 2026

With the 1st overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, the Las Vegas Raiders have selected quarterback Fernando Mendoza.

news

Raiders select Fernando Mendoza with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft

Apr 23, 2026

Mendoza becomes the fifth Heisman Trophy winner to be drafted by the Raiders organization, joining Marcus Allen (1982), Bo Jackson (1987), Tim Brown (1988) and Charles Woodson (1998).

View All
Advertising