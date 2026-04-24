Social Reactions: Welcome to Raider Nation, Fernando Mendoza 🏴‍☠️

Let’s get to work Raider Nation! 🏴☠️ pic.twitter.com/7AW0zKBuzF— Fernando Mendoza (@fernandomendoza) April 24, 2026
With the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 @NFLDraft, the @Raiders select Fernando Mendoza. @NewEraCap— NFL (@NFL) April 24, 2026
NFL Draft on NFLN/ESPN/ABC
Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/28aueoHdhh
Some personal news. @fernandomendoza | @TomBrady pic.twitter.com/bSEGnOkkeS— NFL (@NFL) April 24, 2026
LFG!!!! Welcome To The Darkside Brother 🏴☠️🏴☠️🏴☠️ @fernandomendoza https://t.co/dwTJ5BQrxN— Maxx Crosby (@CrosbyMaxx) April 24, 2026
"I'm ecstatic for the opportunity."— NFL (@NFL) April 24, 2026
Fernando Mendoza is ready to hit the ground running with the @Raiders 🙌
NFL Draft on NFLN/ESPN/ABC
Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/73kTnMdpyj
The Raiders selecting Fernando Mendoza at No. 1 puts him alongside Joe Burrow, Jameis Winston and Cam Newton as the only QBs since 1967 to win the Heisman Trophy, a national title and go No. 1 overall in the NFL Draft.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 24, 2026
Incoming call from Miami... 📳 #RaiderNation— Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) April 24, 2026
📺 ESPN pic.twitter.com/mHCdjeNqYS
Fernando Mendoza to the @Raiders 🏴☠️@RichGannon12 with a message for the No. 1 pick of the 2026 @NFL Draft!— SiriusXM NFL Radio (@SiriusXMNFL) April 24, 2026
📻 https://t.co/ctSTwSJFcr#NFLDraft | #RaiderNation | #Raiders pic.twitter.com/gttyx9QNiR
The Pick Is In…….— Kirk Morrison (@kirkmorrison) April 24, 2026
Welcome to Raider Nation Fernando@Raiders pic.twitter.com/Xmu7dE5LKe
Happy to announce, Fernando Mendoza is finally back in the workforce— B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) April 24, 2026
Raiders have their QB1 🏴☠️ pic.twitter.com/ubCcJPESeX
HEISMAN. NATIONAL CHAMP. NO. 1 PICK.— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 24, 2026
Fernando Mendoza is Vegas-bound 🎰 pic.twitter.com/AHbmJwuRNq
The next chapter begins for Fernando Mendoza 👏🏈 pic.twitter.com/GgEaiN8ulJ— FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) April 24, 2026
With the first pick in the 2026 NFL Draft … #ProIU | 📺 2026 #NFLDraft – April 23-25 on NFL Network/ESPN/ABC. pic.twitter.com/DK3JUBARCd— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) April 24, 2026
Welcome Fernando Mendoza pic.twitter.com/ILSsj3E8uu— Kirk Morrison (@kirkmorrison) April 24, 2026
OMG FERNANDO MENDOZA!!!— Will Compton (@_willcompton) April 24, 2026
WELCOME TO THE NATION!!!
☠️☠️☠️☠️☠️☠️☠️☠️☠️☠️☠️
FERNANDO MENDOZA GOES NO. 1 OVERALL 👏— Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) April 24, 2026
LOOK WHAT IT MEANS TO HIM AND HIS FAMILY 🥹❤️ pic.twitter.com/lmLPdVWRU3
Draft Central
Stay up-to-date with the latest on the Raiders' draft picks, news, and information.