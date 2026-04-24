Draft Day 1 Recap: Fernando Mendoza is a Raider

The Raiders got their guy

"It means the world," Mendoza said via Zoom call. "There's been a lot of anticipation whether I was going to end up here. And nothing was ever for certain except for tonight, so when I saw that call, I got a whole lot of chills on my entire body, and I was ecstatic. There's a lot of emotion even right now. However, I understand this is not the end of the journey, although this is a celebration, this is a start of a new thing, and like Coach Kubiak told me on the phone, to stay humble and hungry and to keep on trying to learn every single day."