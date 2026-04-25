Gutierrez: Raiders' past meets future as Tom Flores passes No. 15 torch to Fernando Mendoza

The voice on the other end of the phone was strong, and excited.

Tom Flores, the Raiders' Hall of Fame coach and the first quarterback in franchise history, had something to say. Because after hearing Fernando Mendoza's claim that he wasn't sure if he had "earned" the right to wear his jersey No. 15 with the Raiders, the same digits Flores wore in the early days of the AFL, Flores cleared his throat.

Yes, the 89-year-old Flores told me, Mendoza had his blessing.

"He deserves my blessing," Flores said. "Because if he's not the real deal, I don't know what the hell I'm doing."

Flores laughed a deep-belly laugh.

"He's perfect," he continued. "He can make every throw. He can make the plays. What can't he do? He does it all. He's fun to watch.

"Plus, he's a good-looking kid. Like me."

Another deep-belly laugh ensued.

But Mendoza, on his tour of Raiders HQ a day after being drafted with the No. 1 overall selection, was not joking. He was serious about how much he honored and respected the Raiders tradition.

Deeply serious.

But when I told him of Flores' words, a slight smile crossed his face.

"He's more handsome than me," Mendoza deadpanned. "But, it speaks to the testament of once a Raider, always a Raider. Of how involved the alumni is. And I'm so blessed to be a part of this organization. I can't thank [Flores] enough. I'm so blessed.

"I had a good college career; I haven't done anything in the NFL. So for him as an NFL legend, a Raider legend, for him to give me permission to wear the number 15 and represent Raider Nation, the Silver and Black and him, all in one, it's an eternal blessing. Every single day I'm going to have a commitment to excellence to make sure than I can live up to that standard."

Now, the Raiders do not retire numbers. Never have and, most likely, never will.