Player Profile: Get to know G Trey Zuhn III

Multi-sport background
Trey Zuhn III comes from an athletic family, starting with his father who was a walk-on linebacker at Tulsa.
His mother and sister both played volleyball in college, and he shares the same alma mater with his mother at Texas A&M. His sister played two seasons at Nebraska.
Before hitting high school, Zuhn had also played baseball, basketball and soccer before settling into football. He was a four-star recruit from Fort Collins, Colorado, and was the No. 1 ranked player in the state coming out of high school by 247 Sports.
Best in the SEC
Zuhn provides durability and vast SEC experience, with 50 starts in five seasons at Texas A&M.
Throughout his collegiate career, he's lined up mainly at left tackle and has taken some snaps at center as well. His 96.8 pass blocking grade from Pro Football Focus was the highest of any offensive lineman in this draft class. He allowed just seven quarterback pressures in 2025. He was named First-Team All-SEC while also sharing the SEC Jacobs Blocking Trophy with Alabama's Kadyn Proctor.
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Big athletic traits
Zuhn's size and athletic build stand out at 6-foot-6, 312 pounds.
At the NFL Combine he hit 33 reps of 225 pounds on bench press, the second-most of any player who participated. His 96 Athleticism Score from Next Gen Stats ranks in the top five of any interior offensive lineman in this draft class.
"Zuhn is an alert, athletic blocker who understands his strengths and reverts to what he does best to win reps," Dane Brugler of The Athletic said. "He offers interior flex and will have starter-caliber upside in the right situation."
With the 91st overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, the Las Vegas Raiders have selected guard Trey Zuhn III.