Takeaways from John Spytek and Brian Stark's Day 2 post-draft press conference

Jack of all trades

Stukes showcased at Arizona that he can play anywhere in the secondary, with snaps at both safety positions, nickelback and outside cornerback. When asked what's so impressive about Stukes in coverage, Stark pinpointed the DB's ability to play exceptional man defense as a safety.

"[W]ith his versatility, with him lining up at the nickel spot, you have a chance to see him exhibit those," Stark said, "and he's got really good ball skills. He's also a good tackler. He's a physical player, so he kind of shows, he checks every box kind of for the skills that you're looking for at that spot. And you got a chance to see him kind of display all of them because of the versatility in the way he played."