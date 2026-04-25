Draft Day 2 Recap: Raiders add 2 to the defense, 1 to the O-line

Getting in on the trade action
After a Day 1 that saw eight trades happen, the Raiders got in on the trade action early in Round 2 by trading down from No. 36 with the Houston Texans to No. 38, ultimately selecting safety Treydan Stukes.
"We had conversations throughout the day as you kind of expect to happen when you have one of those picks toward the tops of Rounds 2 and 4 tomorrow - we've got 102. So, expecting similar action tomorrow," GM John Spytek said post-draft. "We've just got to evaluate them all as they come in and from the ability to move back two spots and move up 26, we just felt it was a great move for us. We were pretty confident Stukes would still be there, but we had a group of players that we really liked at that spot too. So, for some reason, if he had gone, you only have to survive really two picks at that point to move up that many spots and still get your guy. Definitely worth it. Excited about it."
In the full trade terms, the Raiders sent No. 36 and No. 117 (Round 4) in exchange for the No. 38 and No. 91 (Round 3) picks. This gave the Raiders another Day 2 pick and a total of four picks in the top 100.
The Silver and Black then selected DE Keyron Crawford with the 67th pick and G Trey Zuhn III with the 91st from Houston.
Raiders' remaining picks
The Silver and Black have six selections left to make on Day 3 (Rounds 4-7) of the draft.
Round 4, No. 102
Round 4, No. 134
Round 5, No. 175
Round 6, No. 185
Round 6, No. 208
Round 7, No. 219
Draft Central
Stay up-to-date with the latest on the Raiders' draft picks, news, and information.
Top prospects remaining
Per NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah, here are some of the top players still available.
- CB Jermod McCoy
- CB Keionte Scott
- LB Kyle Louis
- WR Deion Burks
- IOL Sam Hecht
- CB Jalon Kilgore
- EDGE Joshua Josephs
- RB Mike Washington Jr.
Day 3 of the draft kicks off Saturday, April 25 at 9 a.m. PT. Catch up on all the Raiders draft content at raiders.com/draft.
MORE:
Take a look at photos from the 2026 Las Vegas Raiders Draft Party.