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Draft Day 2 Recap: Raiders add 2 to the defense, 1 to the O-line

Apr 24, 2026 at 09:05 PM
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Rachel Gossen

Digital Managing Editor

Getting in on the trade action

After a Day 1 that saw eight trades happen, the Raiders got in on the trade action early in Round 2 by trading down from No. 36 with the Houston Texans to No. 38, ultimately selecting safety Treydan Stukes.

"We had conversations throughout the day as you kind of expect to happen when you have one of those picks toward the tops of Rounds 2 and 4 tomorrow - we've got 102. So, expecting similar action tomorrow," GM John Spytek said post-draft. "We've just got to evaluate them all as they come in and from the ability to move back two spots and move up 26, we just felt it was a great move for us. We were pretty confident Stukes would still be there, but we had a group of players that we really liked at that spot too. So, for some reason, if he had gone, you only have to survive really two picks at that point to move up that many spots and still get your guy. Definitely worth it. Excited about it."

In the full trade terms, the Raiders sent No. 36 and No. 117 (Round 4) in exchange for the No. 38 and No. 91 (Round 3) picks. This gave the Raiders another Day 2 pick and a total of four picks in the top 100.

The Silver and Black then selected DE Keyron Crawford with the 67th pick and G Trey Zuhn III with the 91st from Houston.

Raiders' remaining picks

The Silver and Black have six selections left to make on Day 3 (Rounds 4-7) of the draft.

Round 4, No. 102

Round 4, No. 134

Round 5, No. 175

Round 6, No. 185

Round 6, No. 208

Round 7, No. 219

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Top prospects remaining

Per NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah, here are some of the top players still available.

  • CB Jermod McCoy
  • CB Keionte Scott
  • LB Kyle Louis
  • WR Deion Burks
  • IOL Sam Hecht
  • CB Jalon Kilgore
  • EDGE Joshua Josephs
  • RB Mike Washington Jr.

Day 3 of the draft kicks off Saturday, April 25 at 9 a.m. PT. Catch up on all the Raiders draft content at raiders.com/draft.

MORE:

Day 1 Recap

Photos: Raiders host 2026 Draft Party

Take a look at photos from the 2026 Las Vegas Raiders Draft Party.

Signage at the 2026 Las Vegas Raiders Draft Party.
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Signage at the 2026 Las Vegas Raiders Draft Party.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Signage at the 2026 Las Vegas Raiders Draft Party.
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Signage at the 2026 Las Vegas Raiders Draft Party.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Signage at the 2026 Las Vegas Raiders Draft Party.
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Signage at the 2026 Las Vegas Raiders Draft Party.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Fans arrive to the 2026 Las Vegas Raiders Draft Party.
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Fans arrive to the 2026 Las Vegas Raiders Draft Party.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
A fan arrives to the 2026 Las Vegas Raiders Draft Party.
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A fan arrives to the 2026 Las Vegas Raiders Draft Party.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
A fan arrives to the 2026 Las Vegas Raiders Draft Party.
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A fan arrives to the 2026 Las Vegas Raiders Draft Party.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Fans arrive to the 2026 Las Vegas Raiders Draft Party.
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Fans arrive to the 2026 Las Vegas Raiders Draft Party.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
A fan arrives to the 2026 Las Vegas Raiders Draft Party.
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A fan arrives to the 2026 Las Vegas Raiders Draft Party.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
A fan arrives to the 2026 Las Vegas Raiders Draft Party.
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A fan arrives to the 2026 Las Vegas Raiders Draft Party.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
A fan arrives to the 2026 Las Vegas Raiders Draft Party.
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A fan arrives to the 2026 Las Vegas Raiders Draft Party.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
A fan arrives to the 2026 Las Vegas Raiders Draft Party.
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A fan arrives to the 2026 Las Vegas Raiders Draft Party.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
A fan arrives to the 2026 Las Vegas Raiders Draft Party.
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A fan arrives to the 2026 Las Vegas Raiders Draft Party.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Fans arrive to the 2026 Las Vegas Raiders Draft Party.
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Fans arrive to the 2026 Las Vegas Raiders Draft Party.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Fans arrive to the 2026 Las Vegas Raiders Draft Party.
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Fans arrive to the 2026 Las Vegas Raiders Draft Party.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Fans arrive to the 2026 Las Vegas Raiders Draft Party.
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Fans arrive to the 2026 Las Vegas Raiders Draft Party.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
A fan during the 2026 Las Vegas Raiders Draft Party.
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A fan during the 2026 Las Vegas Raiders Draft Party.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
A fan during the 2026 Las Vegas Raiders Draft Party.
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A fan during the 2026 Las Vegas Raiders Draft Party.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
A fan during the 2026 Las Vegas Raiders Draft Party.
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A fan during the 2026 Las Vegas Raiders Draft Party.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
A look inside the 2026 Las Vegas Raiders Draft Party.
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A look inside the 2026 Las Vegas Raiders Draft Party.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
A look inside the 2026 Las Vegas Raiders Draft Party.
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A look inside the 2026 Las Vegas Raiders Draft Party.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
A fan during the 2026 Las Vegas Raiders Draft Party.
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A fan during the 2026 Las Vegas Raiders Draft Party.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Fans during the 2026 Las Vegas Raiders Draft Party.
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Fans during the 2026 Las Vegas Raiders Draft Party.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Signage at the 2026 Raiders Draft Party.
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Signage at the 2026 Raiders Draft Party.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Fans during the 2026 Las Vegas Raiders Draft Party.
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Fans during the 2026 Las Vegas Raiders Draft Party.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Fans during the 2026 Las Vegas Raiders Draft Party.
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Fans during the 2026 Las Vegas Raiders Draft Party.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Signage at the 2026 Las Vegas Raiders Draft Party.
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Signage at the 2026 Las Vegas Raiders Draft Party.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Fans during the 2026 Las Vegas Raiders Draft Party.
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Fans during the 2026 Las Vegas Raiders Draft Party.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
A look inside the 2026 Las Vegas Raiders Draft Party.
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A look inside the 2026 Las Vegas Raiders Draft Party.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
A look inside the 2026 Las Vegas Raiders Draft Party.
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A look inside the 2026 Las Vegas Raiders Draft Party.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Signage at the 2026 Las Vegas Raiders Draft Party.
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Signage at the 2026 Las Vegas Raiders Draft Party.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
A look inside the 2026 Las Vegas Raiders Draft Party.
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A look inside the 2026 Las Vegas Raiders Draft Party.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Fans during the 2026 Las Vegas Raiders Draft Party.
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Fans during the 2026 Las Vegas Raiders Draft Party.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
A look inside the 2026 Las Vegas Raiders Draft Party.
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A look inside the 2026 Las Vegas Raiders Draft Party.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
A fan during the 2026 Las Vegas Raiders Draft Party.
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A fan during the 2026 Las Vegas Raiders Draft Party.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Fans during the 2026 Las Vegas Raiders Draft Party.
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Fans during the 2026 Las Vegas Raiders Draft Party.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
A fan during the 2026 Las Vegas Raiders Draft Party.
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A fan during the 2026 Las Vegas Raiders Draft Party.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
A look inside the 2026 Las Vegas Raiders Draft Party.
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A look inside the 2026 Las Vegas Raiders Draft Party.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders host of Raider Nation Radio JT the Brick during the 2026 Raiders Draft Party.
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Las Vegas Raiders host of Raider Nation Radio JT the Brick during the 2026 Raiders Draft Party.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders host of Raider Nation Radio JT the Brick during the 2026 Raiders Draft Party.
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Las Vegas Raiders host of Raider Nation Radio JT the Brick during the 2026 Raiders Draft Party.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders host of Raider Nation Radio JT the Brick and alumni Fred Biletnikoff and Miles Burris during the 2026 Raiders Draft Party.
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Las Vegas Raiders host of Raider Nation Radio JT the Brick and alumni Fred Biletnikoff and Miles Burris during the 2026 Raiders Draft Party.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders host of Raider Nation Radio JT the Brick and alumnus Miles Burris during the 2026 Raiders Draft Party.
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Las Vegas Raiders host of Raider Nation Radio JT the Brick and alumnus Miles Burris during the 2026 Raiders Draft Party.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders alumnus Miles Burris during the 2026 Raiders Draft Party.
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Las Vegas Raiders alumnus Miles Burris during the 2026 Raiders Draft Party.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders alumnus Miles Burris during the 2026 Raiders Draft Party.
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Las Vegas Raiders alumnus Miles Burris during the 2026 Raiders Draft Party.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders alumnus Miles Burris during the 2026 Raiders Draft Party.
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Las Vegas Raiders alumnus Miles Burris during the 2026 Raiders Draft Party.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Fans during the 2026 Las Vegas Raiders Draft Party.
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Fans during the 2026 Las Vegas Raiders Draft Party.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Fans during the 2026 Las Vegas Raiders Draft Party.
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Fans during the 2026 Las Vegas Raiders Draft Party.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiderettes perform during the 2026 Las Vegas Raiders Draft Party.
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The Raiderettes perform during the 2026 Las Vegas Raiders Draft Party.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiderettes perform during the 2026 Las Vegas Raiders Draft Party.
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The Raiderettes perform during the 2026 Las Vegas Raiders Draft Party.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiderettes perform during the 2026 Las Vegas Raiders Draft Party.
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The Raiderettes perform during the 2026 Las Vegas Raiders Draft Party.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiderettes perform during the 2026 Las Vegas Raiders Draft Party.
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The Raiderettes perform during the 2026 Las Vegas Raiders Draft Party.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiderettes perform during the 2026 Las Vegas Raiders Draft Party.
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The Raiderettes perform during the 2026 Las Vegas Raiders Draft Party.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiderettes perform during the 2026 Las Vegas Raiders Draft Party.
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The Raiderettes perform during the 2026 Las Vegas Raiders Draft Party.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiderettes perform during the 2026 Las Vegas Raiders Draft Party.
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The Raiderettes perform during the 2026 Las Vegas Raiders Draft Party.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiderettes perform during the 2026 Las Vegas Raiders Draft Party.
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The Raiderettes perform during the 2026 Las Vegas Raiders Draft Party.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Signage at the 2026 Las Vegas Raiders Draft Party.
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Signage at the 2026 Las Vegas Raiders Draft Party.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Fans during the 2026 Las Vegas Raiders Draft Party.
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Fans during the 2026 Las Vegas Raiders Draft Party.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Fans celebrate the Las Vegas Raiders' 1st overall selection of Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza during the 2026 Raiders Draft Party.
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Fans celebrate the Las Vegas Raiders' 1st overall selection of Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza during the 2026 Raiders Draft Party.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Fans celebrate the Las Vegas Raiders' 1st overall selection of Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza during the 2026 Raiders Draft Party.
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Fans celebrate the Las Vegas Raiders' 1st overall selection of Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza during the 2026 Raiders Draft Party.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Fans celebrate the Las Vegas Raiders' 1st overall selection of Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza during the 2026 Raiders Draft Party.
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Fans celebrate the Las Vegas Raiders' 1st overall selection of Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza during the 2026 Raiders Draft Party.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Fans celebrate the Las Vegas Raiders' 1st overall selection of Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza during the 2026 Raiders Draft Party.
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Fans celebrate the Las Vegas Raiders' 1st overall selection of Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza during the 2026 Raiders Draft Party.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Fans celebrate the Las Vegas Raiders' 1st overall selection of Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza during the 2026 Raiders Draft Party.
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Fans celebrate the Las Vegas Raiders' 1st overall selection of Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza during the 2026 Raiders Draft Party.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Signage celebrating the Las Vegas Raiders' 1st overall selection of Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza during the 2026 Raiders Draft Party.
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Signage celebrating the Las Vegas Raiders' 1st overall selection of Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza during the 2026 Raiders Draft Party.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Fans celebrate the Las Vegas Raiders' 1st overall selection of Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza during the 2026 Raiders Draft Party.
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Fans celebrate the Las Vegas Raiders' 1st overall selection of Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza during the 2026 Raiders Draft Party.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Fans celebrate the Las Vegas Raiders' 1st overall selection of Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza during the 2026 Raiders Draft Party.
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Fans celebrate the Las Vegas Raiders' 1st overall selection of Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza during the 2026 Raiders Draft Party.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Fans celebrate the Las Vegas Raiders' 1st overall selection of Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza during the 2026 Raiders Draft Party.
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Fans celebrate the Las Vegas Raiders' 1st overall selection of Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza during the 2026 Raiders Draft Party.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Fans celebrate the Las Vegas Raiders' 1st overall selection of Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza during the 2026 Raiders Draft Party.
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Fans celebrate the Las Vegas Raiders' 1st overall selection of Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza during the 2026 Raiders Draft Party.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Fans during the 2026 Las Vegas Raiders Draft Party.
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Fans during the 2026 Las Vegas Raiders Draft Party.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Fans during the 2026 Las Vegas Raiders Draft Party.
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Fans during the 2026 Las Vegas Raiders Draft Party.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) signs autographs during the 2026 Raiders Draft Party.
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Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) signs autographs during the 2026 Raiders Draft Party.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Fans during the 2026 Las Vegas Raiders Draft Party.
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Fans during the 2026 Las Vegas Raiders Draft Party.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Fans during the 2026 Las Vegas Raiders Draft Party.
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Fans during the 2026 Las Vegas Raiders Draft Party.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders alumnus Miles Burris signs autographs during the 2026 Raiders Draft Party.
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Las Vegas Raiders alumnus Miles Burris signs autographs during the 2026 Raiders Draft Party.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiderettes perform during the 2026 Las Vegas Raiders Draft Party.
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The Raiderettes perform during the 2026 Las Vegas Raiders Draft Party.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders alumnus and game radio analyst Kirk Morrison during the 2026 Raiders Draft Party.
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Las Vegas Raiders alumnus and game radio analyst Kirk Morrison during the 2026 Raiders Draft Party.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders alumnus and TV analyst Lincoln Kennedy during the 2026 Raiders Draft Party.
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Las Vegas Raiders alumnus and TV analyst Lincoln Kennedy during the 2026 Raiders Draft Party.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders alumnus Tim Brown during the 2026 Raiders Draft Party.
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Las Vegas Raiders alumnus Tim Brown during the 2026 Raiders Draft Party.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders alumnus Marcus Allen during the 2026 Raiders Draft Party.
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Las Vegas Raiders alumnus Marcus Allen during the 2026 Raiders Draft Party.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders alumnus and game radio analyst Kirk Morrison during the 2026 Raiders Draft Party.
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Las Vegas Raiders alumnus and game radio analyst Kirk Morrison during the 2026 Raiders Draft Party.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders alumnus Tim Brown during the 2026 Raiders Draft Party.
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Las Vegas Raiders alumnus Tim Brown during the 2026 Raiders Draft Party.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Signage at the 2026 Las Vegas Raiders Draft Party.
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Signage at the 2026 Las Vegas Raiders Draft Party.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Fans during the 2026 Las Vegas Raiders Draft Party.
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Fans during the 2026 Las Vegas Raiders Draft Party.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Fans during the 2026 Las Vegas Raiders Draft Party.
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Fans during the 2026 Las Vegas Raiders Draft Party.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Fans during the 2026 Las Vegas Raiders Draft Party.
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Fans during the 2026 Las Vegas Raiders Draft Party.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
A fan receives a temporary tattoo during the 2026 Las Vegas Raiders Draft Party.
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A fan receives a temporary tattoo during the 2026 Las Vegas Raiders Draft Party.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Fans during the 2026 Las Vegas Raiders Draft Party.
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Fans during the 2026 Las Vegas Raiders Draft Party.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Fans during the 2026 Las Vegas Raiders Draft Party.
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Fans during the 2026 Las Vegas Raiders Draft Party.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
A fan receives a temporary tattoo during the 2026 Las Vegas Raiders Draft Party.
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A fan receives a temporary tattoo during the 2026 Las Vegas Raiders Draft Party.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Fans shop at a Raider Image shop during the 2026 Las Vegas Raiders Draft Party.
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Fans shop at a Raider Image shop during the 2026 Las Vegas Raiders Draft Party.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Signage celebrating the Las Vegas Raiders' 1st overall selection of Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza during the 2026 Las Vegas Raiders Draft Party.
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Signage celebrating the Las Vegas Raiders' 1st overall selection of Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza during the 2026 Las Vegas Raiders Draft Party.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Fans during the 2026 Las Vegas Raiders Draft Party.
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Fans during the 2026 Las Vegas Raiders Draft Party.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
A fan during the 2026 Las Vegas Raiders Draft Party.
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A fan during the 2026 Las Vegas Raiders Draft Party.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiderettes perform during the 2026 Las Vegas Raiders Draft Party.
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The Raiderettes perform during the 2026 Las Vegas Raiders Draft Party.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiderettes perform during the 2026 Las Vegas Raiders Draft Party.
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The Raiderettes perform during the 2026 Las Vegas Raiders Draft Party.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Fans during the 2026 Las Vegas Raiders Draft Party.
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Fans during the 2026 Las Vegas Raiders Draft Party.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Fans during the 2026 Las Vegas Raiders Draft Party.
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Fans during the 2026 Las Vegas Raiders Draft Party.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Fans during the 2026 Las Vegas Raiders Draft Party.
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Fans during the 2026 Las Vegas Raiders Draft Party.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders alumnus Roy Hart during the 2026 Raiders Draft Party.
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Las Vegas Raiders alumnus Roy Hart during the 2026 Raiders Draft Party.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Fans during the 2026 Las Vegas Raiders Draft Party.
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Fans during the 2026 Las Vegas Raiders Draft Party.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Fans during the 2026 Las Vegas Raiders Draft Party.
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Fans during the 2026 Las Vegas Raiders Draft Party.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Caleb Rogers (76) during the 2026 Raiders Draft Party.
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Las Vegas Raiders guard Caleb Rogers (76) during the 2026 Raiders Draft Party.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during the 2026 Raiders Draft Party.
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Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during the 2026 Raiders Draft Party.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Rapper and singer Flo Rida performs during the 2026 Las Vegas Raiders Draft Party.
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Rapper and singer Flo Rida performs during the 2026 Las Vegas Raiders Draft Party.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
DJ Kronik during the 2026 Las Vegas Raiders Draft Party.
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DJ Kronik during the 2026 Las Vegas Raiders Draft Party.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Rapper and singer Flo Rida performs during the 2026 Las Vegas Raiders Draft Party.
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Rapper and singer Flo Rida performs during the 2026 Las Vegas Raiders Draft Party.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Rapper and singer Flo Rida performs during the 2026 Las Vegas Raiders Draft Party.
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Rapper and singer Flo Rida performs during the 2026 Las Vegas Raiders Draft Party.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Rapper and singer Flo Rida performs during the 2026 Las Vegas Raiders Draft Party.
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Rapper and singer Flo Rida performs during the 2026 Las Vegas Raiders Draft Party.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Rapper and singer Flo Rida performs during the 2026 Las Vegas Raiders Draft Party.
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Rapper and singer Flo Rida performs during the 2026 Las Vegas Raiders Draft Party.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Rapper and singer Flo Rida performs during the 2026 Las Vegas Raiders Draft Party.
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Rapper and singer Flo Rida performs during the 2026 Las Vegas Raiders Draft Party.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Rapper and singer Flo Rida performs during the 2026 Las Vegas Raiders Draft Party.
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Rapper and singer Flo Rida performs during the 2026 Las Vegas Raiders Draft Party.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Rapper and singer Flo Rida performs during the 2026 Las Vegas Raiders Draft Party.
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Rapper and singer Flo Rida performs during the 2026 Las Vegas Raiders Draft Party.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
A fan as rapper and singer Flo Rida performs during the 2026 Las Vegas Raiders Draft Party.
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A fan as rapper and singer Flo Rida performs during the 2026 Las Vegas Raiders Draft Party.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Rapper and singer Flo Rida performs during the 2026 Las Vegas Raiders Draft Party.
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Rapper and singer Flo Rida performs during the 2026 Las Vegas Raiders Draft Party.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Rapper and singer Flo Rida performs during the 2026 Las Vegas Raiders Draft Party.
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Rapper and singer Flo Rida performs during the 2026 Las Vegas Raiders Draft Party.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Rapper and singer Flo Rida performs during the 2026 Las Vegas Raiders Draft Party.
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Rapper and singer Flo Rida performs during the 2026 Las Vegas Raiders Draft Party.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Rapper and singer Flo Rida performs during the 2026 Las Vegas Raiders Draft Party.
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Rapper and singer Flo Rida performs during the 2026 Las Vegas Raiders Draft Party.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Rapper and singer Flo Rida performs during the 2026 Las Vegas Raiders Draft Party.
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Rapper and singer Flo Rida performs during the 2026 Las Vegas Raiders Draft Party.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Rapper and singer Flo Rida performs during the 2026 Las Vegas Raiders Draft Party.
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Rapper and singer Flo Rida performs during the 2026 Las Vegas Raiders Draft Party.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Fans as rapper and singer Flo Rida performs during the 2026 Las Vegas Raiders Draft Party.
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Fans as rapper and singer Flo Rida performs during the 2026 Las Vegas Raiders Draft Party.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Rapper and singer Flo Rida performs during the 2026 Las Vegas Raiders Draft Party.
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Rapper and singer Flo Rida performs during the 2026 Las Vegas Raiders Draft Party.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Rapper and singer Flo Rida performs during the 2026 Las Vegas Raiders Draft Party.
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Rapper and singer Flo Rida performs during the 2026 Las Vegas Raiders Draft Party.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Rapper and singer Flo Rida performs during the 2026 Las Vegas Raiders Draft Party.
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Rapper and singer Flo Rida performs during the 2026 Las Vegas Raiders Draft Party.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Rapper and singer Flo Rida performs during the 2026 Las Vegas Raiders Draft Party.
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Rapper and singer Flo Rida performs during the 2026 Las Vegas Raiders Draft Party.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Rapper and singer Flo Rida performs during the 2026 Las Vegas Raiders Draft Party.
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Rapper and singer Flo Rida performs during the 2026 Las Vegas Raiders Draft Party.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) as rapper and singer Flo Rida performs during the 2026 Raiders Draft Party.
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Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) as rapper and singer Flo Rida performs during the 2026 Raiders Draft Party.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) as rapper and singer Flo Rida performs during the 2026 Raiders Draft Party.
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Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) as rapper and singer Flo Rida performs during the 2026 Raiders Draft Party.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Caleb Rogers (76) as rapper and singer Flo Rida performs during the 2026 Raiders Draft Party.
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Las Vegas Raiders guard Caleb Rogers (76) as rapper and singer Flo Rida performs during the 2026 Raiders Draft Party.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Rapper and singer Flo Rida performs during the 2026 Las Vegas Raiders Draft Party.
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Rapper and singer Flo Rida performs during the 2026 Las Vegas Raiders Draft Party.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Rapper and singer Flo Rida performs during the 2026 Las Vegas Raiders Draft Party.
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Rapper and singer Flo Rida performs during the 2026 Las Vegas Raiders Draft Party.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Rapper and singer Flo Rida performs during the 2026 Las Vegas Raiders Draft Party.
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Rapper and singer Flo Rida performs during the 2026 Las Vegas Raiders Draft Party.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Fans during the 2026 Las Vegas Raiders Draft Party.
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Fans during the 2026 Las Vegas Raiders Draft Party.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Fans during the 2026 Las Vegas Raiders Draft Party.
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Fans during the 2026 Las Vegas Raiders Draft Party.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Fans during the 2026 Las Vegas Raiders Draft Party.
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Fans during the 2026 Las Vegas Raiders Draft Party.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Fans during the 2026 Las Vegas Raiders Draft Party.
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Fans during the 2026 Las Vegas Raiders Draft Party.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Fans during the 2026 Las Vegas Raiders Draft Party.
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Fans during the 2026 Las Vegas Raiders Draft Party.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Signage celebrating the Las Vegas Raiders' 1st overall selection of Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza during the 2026 Raiders Draft Party.
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Signage celebrating the Las Vegas Raiders' 1st overall selection of Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza during the 2026 Raiders Draft Party.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
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2026 NFL Draft Guide: How to watch, Raiders' draft picks and more

Everything you need to know before the Raiders are on the clock.

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Takeaways from John Spytek and Brian Stark's Day 2 post-draft press conference

Apr 24, 2026

Spytek and Stark spoke on the character traits and versatility of their three Day 2 draft selections.

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John Spytek and Brian Stark recap Day 2 of the 2026 NFL Draft

Apr 24, 2026

General Manager John Spytek and Assistant General Manager Brian Stark address the media to recap Day 2 of the 2026 NFL Draft.

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Draft Day 2 Recap: Raiders add 2 to the defense, 1 to the O-line

Apr 24, 2026

Rounds 2 and 3 are wrapped and the Raiders came away with three new players.

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The Call: Treydan Stukes finds out he's a Raider

Apr 24, 2026

Watch as General Manager John Spytek and Head Coach Klint Kubiak call Treydan Stukes to welcome him to Raider Nation.

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Watch: Trey Zuhn Hype Video

Apr 24, 2026

Watch highlights from guard Trey Zuhn.

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Trey Zuhn: 'Can't wait to get there and get started'

Apr 24, 2026

Guard Trey Zuhn addresses the media after being selected 91st overall by the Las Vegas Raiders in the 2026 NFL Draft.

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Watch: Keyron Crawford Hype Video

Apr 24, 2026

Watch highlights from defensive end Keyron Crawford.

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Player Profile: Get to know G Trey Zuhn III

Apr 24, 2026

The Raiders selected a highly regarded athlete with their No. 91 pick that played across the offensive line at Texas A&M.

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Watch: Raiders select Trey Zuhn III with No. 91 pick

Apr 24, 2026

Watch as former linebacker Matt Millen announces the Raiders' selection of Texas A&M Aggies guard Trey Zuhn III in Round 3 of the 2026 NFL Draft with the No. 91 overall pick.

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Draft Pick: G Trey Zuhn III

Apr 24, 2026

With the 91st overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, the Las Vegas Raiders have selected guard Trey Zuhn III.

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Raiders select G Trey Zuhn III with No. 91 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft

Apr 24, 2026

He was the co-winner of the Jacobs Blocking Trophy, given to the top SEC OL, with Alabama's Kadyn Proctor.

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Keyron Crawford: 'Ready to put the work in'

Apr 24, 2026

Defensive end Keyron Crawford addresses the media after being selected 67th overall by the Las Vegas Raiders in the 2026 NFL Draft.

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