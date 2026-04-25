Draft Day 2 Recap: Raiders add 2 to the defense, 1 to the O-line

Getting in on the trade action

"We had conversations throughout the day as you kind of expect to happen when you have one of those picks toward the tops of Rounds 2 and 4 tomorrow - we've got 102. So, expecting similar action tomorrow," GM John Spytek said post-draft. "We've just got to evaluate them all as they come in and from the ability to move back two spots and move up 26, we just felt it was a great move for us. We were pretty confident Stukes would still be there, but we had a group of players that we really liked at that spot too. So, for some reason, if he had gone, you only have to survive really two picks at that point to move up that many spots and still get your guy. Definitely worth it. Excited about it."