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Raiders select CB Jermod McCoy with the No. 101 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft

Apr 25, 2026 at 09:10 AM
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Rachel Gossen

Digital Managing Editor

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The Raiders opened up Day 3 of the 2026 NFL Draft by trading up from No. 102 to No. 101 to select CB Jermod McCoy out of Tennessee.

McCoy has appeared in 25 collegiate games (18 starts) between Oregon State and Tennessee, totaling 75 tackles, six interceptions and 16 PBUs. He recorded his first career interception off of QB Fernando Mendoza at Cal.

As a sophomore in 2024, he started all 13 games and was a semifinalist for the Jim Thorpe Award.

The cornerback did not play in 2025 as he suffered an ACL tear in January, but he returned to practice on a limited basis in August.

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Draft Pick: CB Jermod McCoy

With the 101st overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, the Las Vegas Raiders have selected cornerback Jermod McCoy.

CB Jermod McCoy Fourth Round (101st Pick Overall) Tennessee
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CB Jermod McCoy

Fourth Round (101st Pick Overall)

Tennessee

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CB Jermod McCoy Fourth Round (101st Pick Overall) Tennessee
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CB Jermod McCoy

Fourth Round (101st Pick Overall)

Tennessee

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CB Jermod McCoy Fourth Round (101st Pick Overall) Tennessee
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CB Jermod McCoy

Fourth Round (101st Pick Overall)

Tennessee

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CB Jermod McCoy Fourth Round (101st Pick Overall) Tennessee
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CB Jermod McCoy

Fourth Round (101st Pick Overall)

Tennessee

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CB Jermod McCoy Fourth Round (101st Pick Overall) Tennessee
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CB Jermod McCoy

Fourth Round (101st Pick Overall)

Tennessee

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CB Jermod McCoy Fourth Round (101st Pick Overall) Tennessee
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CB Jermod McCoy

Fourth Round (101st Pick Overall)

Tennessee

Jay LaPrete/Associated Press
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McCoy has appeared in 25 collegiate games (18 starts) between Oregon State and Tennessee, totaling 75 tackles, six interceptions and 16 PBUs.

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