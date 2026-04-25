Raiders trade up to No. 122, select RB Mike Washington Jr.

The Raiders have traded up to No. 122, sending picks 134 (Round 4) and 208 (Round 6) to the Atlanta Falcons in exchange.
With the No. 122 pick, the team selected RB Mike Washington Jr. out of Arkansas.
Standing at 6-foot-1 and 223 pounds, Washington delivered a breakout 2025 season, rushing for 1,070 yards and eight touchdowns to become the 16th player in program history to record a 1,000‑yard rushing campaign. He earned second-team All-SEC honors. Washington also has speed as he ran a 4.33 40-yard dash at the Combine.
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With the 122nd overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, the Las Vegas Raiders have selected running back Mike Washington Jr.