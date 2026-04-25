Raiders select S Dalton Johnson with No. 150 overall pick

The Raiders moved up to No. 150 overall in the 2026 NFL Draft, using the pick to select safety Dalton Johnson from Arizona.
Johnson was named First-Team All-Big 12 in 2025, securing a career-high 97 total tackles, four interceptions and seven pass deflections last season.
He played five seasons at Arizona, racking up 49 games played in his time there. He's also recorded 13 tackles for loss and seven forced fumbles in his career, playing the box safety role alongside college and now soon-to-be NFL teammate Treydan Stukes.
At the NFL Combine, he clocked a 4.41 40-yard dash time and 1.59 10-yard split.
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With the 150th overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, the Las Vegas Raiders have selected safety Dalton Johnson.