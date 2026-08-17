Training Camp Notebook 8/17: Raiders build momentum before heading to Houston

The Las Vegas Raiders held one last padded practice at their facility before they trade in the dry heat for humidity in Houston, Texas.
There was no letting up Monday despite preparing for a joint practice. They'll have a tall task ahead against a Texans team that had the No. 1 ranked defense in 2025.
"The intensity is going to ramp up, but the standards that we have here should carry over to Houston," Klint Kubiak said.
Here are some notes and observations from Monday's practice before it's wheels up to the Lone Star State.
Electric day in the red zone
Kirk Cousins was on fire with the team in red zone period for the majority of practice.
The veteran quarterback threw five touchdowns near the goal line, connecting with receiver Jalen Nailor on two, two to tight end Brock Bowers and one more to Michael Mayer. Bowers, who missed Sunday's practice due to a personal reason, almost had a third touchdown on a contested grab over linebacker Quay Walker. However, the touchdown was nullified due to offsetting penalties.
Rookie Fernando Mendoza threw two touchdowns, one to Malik Benson on a slant and another to Mike Washington Jr. on a play action pass. Mendoza also had successful moving the ball down the field in team period, with Benson and Ian Thomas as his top targets.
Porter locking down a role on defense
While the cornerback room remains competitive, Darien Porter could be starting to separate himself.
Eric Stokes has been the clear CB1 throughout camp with Porter, Decamerion Richardson, Jermod McCoy and Hezekiah Masses battling for the opposite outside cornerback job. Porter took all the first-team reps Monday.
"The competition comes down to who's going to be the best," Porter said yesterday, "and I want the best guy out there. And if it's me, that's great. If it's not me, obviously I'm going to keep competing to make it that way. But you're only as strong as your weakest link, so you've got to bring everyone along with you in that room because we're going to need all of them."
Porter winning the job is still far from being concluded, but he's certainly a player to keep an eye on in the joint practice and preseason game against the Texans.
No. 20 takes the ball away
The lone takeaway by the defense came from safety Isaiah Pola-Mao.
One play after Cousins' touchdown to Bowers was taken away, pressure rattled Cousins in the pocket, forcing him to throw in double coverage near the sideline. Pola-Mao swooped in and secured the interception. While rookie Treydan Stukes and nickelback Taron Johnson are pushing for more reps late in camp, Pola-Mao has remained on the field in a plethora of sub packages.
"Just a step in the right direction. Progress," Pola-Mao said. "We're all trying to get better each day."
Rookie standout on the line
Another defensive standout was edge rusher Keyron Crawford, who practiced like his hair was on fire.
The rookie recently shed his red non-contact practice jersey, cleared to go full throttle heading into Houston. His first step off the line of scrimmage is noticeable, even getting a would be sack on Aidan O'Connell.
"Just being able to stick to what I'm told and what I've been taught," Crawford said of his mentality going into Texans joint practice. "Going out here, nothing is going to change as far as my work ethic and the things that all the guys come in here and put the work in to do. We're all going to play as one and compete."
Special teams overview
Running back Dylan Laube saw a large amount of work as a kick and punt returner – a job he's trying to hold on to from last season.
"Joe [DeCamillis] is the man," Laube said. "I mean, you've got him, Tim [McConnell], Marquice [Williams], all of them kind of have their unique traits on special teams, and they've been super helpful with every single player on the team, and they're trying to establish great special teams on this team."
Head inside Intermountain Heath Performance Center for a look at day 15 of 2026 Training Camp.