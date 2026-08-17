Training Camp Notebook 8/17: Raiders build momentum before heading to Houston

Porter locking down a role on defense

"The competition comes down to who's going to be the best," Porter said yesterday, "and I want the best guy out there. And if it's me, that's great. If it's not me, obviously I'm going to keep competing to make it that way. But you're only as strong as your weakest link, so you've got to bring everyone along with you in that room because we're going to need all of them."