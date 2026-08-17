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Training Camp Notebook 8/17: Raiders build momentum before heading to Houston

Aug 17, 2026 at 11:48 AM
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Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

The Las Vegas Raiders held one last padded practice at their facility before they trade in the dry heat for humidity in Houston, Texas.

There was no letting up Monday despite preparing for a joint practice. They'll have a tall task ahead against a Texans team that had the No. 1 ranked defense in 2025.

"The intensity is going to ramp up, but the standards that we have here should carry over to Houston," Klint Kubiak said.

Here are some notes and observations from Monday's practice before it's wheels up to the Lone Star State.

Electric day in the red zone

Kirk Cousins was on fire with the team in red zone period for the majority of practice.

The veteran quarterback threw five touchdowns near the goal line, connecting with receiver Jalen Nailor on two, two to tight end Brock Bowers and one more to Michael Mayer. Bowers, who missed Sunday's practice due to a personal reason, almost had a third touchdown on a contested grab over linebacker Quay Walker. However, the touchdown was nullified due to offsetting penalties.

Rookie Fernando Mendoza threw two touchdowns, one to Malik Benson on a slant and another to Mike Washington Jr. on a play action pass. Mendoza also had successful moving the ball down the field in team period, with Benson and Ian Thomas as his top targets.

Porter locking down a role on defense

While the cornerback room remains competitive, Darien Porter could be starting to separate himself.

Eric Stokes has been the clear CB1 throughout camp with Porter, Decamerion Richardson, Jermod McCoy and Hezekiah Masses battling for the opposite outside cornerback job. Porter took all the first-team reps Monday.

"The competition comes down to who's going to be the best," Porter said yesterday, "and I want the best guy out there. And if it's me, that's great. If it's not me, obviously I'm going to keep competing to make it that way. But you're only as strong as your weakest link, so you've got to bring everyone along with you in that room because we're going to need all of them."

Porter winning the job is still far from being concluded, but he's certainly a player to keep an eye on in the joint practice and preseason game against the Texans.

No. 20 takes the ball away

The lone takeaway by the defense came from safety Isaiah Pola-Mao.

One play after Cousins' touchdown to Bowers was taken away, pressure rattled Cousins in the pocket, forcing him to throw in double coverage near the sideline. Pola-Mao swooped in and secured the interception. While rookie Treydan Stukes and nickelback Taron Johnson are pushing for more reps late in camp, Pola-Mao has remained on the field in a plethora of sub packages.

"Just a step in the right direction. Progress," Pola-Mao said. "We're all trying to get better each day."

Rookie standout on the line

Another defensive standout was edge rusher Keyron Crawford, who practiced like his hair was on fire.

The rookie recently shed his red non-contact practice jersey, cleared to go full throttle heading into Houston. His first step off the line of scrimmage is noticeable, even getting a would be sack on Aidan O'Connell.

"Just being able to stick to what I'm told and what I've been taught," Crawford said of his mentality going into Texans joint practice. "Going out here, nothing is going to change as far as my work ethic and the things that all the guys come in here and put the work in to do. We're all going to play as one and compete."

Special teams overview

Running back Dylan Laube saw a large amount of work as a kick and punt returner – a job he's trying to hold on to from last season.

"Joe [DeCamillis] is the man," Laube said. "I mean, you've got him, Tim [McConnell], Marquice [Williams], all of them kind of have their unique traits on special teams, and they've been super helpful with every single player on the team, and they're trying to establish great special teams on this team."

Raiders 2026 Training Camp | Day 15

Head inside Intermountain Heath Performance Center for a look at day 15 of 2026 Training Camp.

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) in the weight room for practice at 2026 season Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) in the weight room for practice at 2026 season Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dont'e Thornton Jr. (10) in the weight room for practice at 2026 season Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dont'e Thornton Jr. (10) in the weight room for practice at 2026 season Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders tackle Dalton Wagner (78) in the weight room for practice at 2026 season Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders tackle Dalton Wagner (78) in the weight room for practice at 2026 season Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) in the weight room for practice at 2026 season Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) in the weight room for practice at 2026 season Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Taron Johnson (3) in the weight room for practice at 2026 season Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Taron Johnson (3) in the weight room for practice at 2026 season Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) in the weight room for practice at 2026 season Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) in the weight room for practice at 2026 season Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for practice at 2026 season Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for practice at 2026 season Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Chigozie Anusiem (29) on the field for practice at 2026 season Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Chigozie Anusiem (29) on the field for practice at 2026 season Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Phillip Dorsett II (13) on the field for practice at 2026 season Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Phillip Dorsett II (13) on the field for practice at 2026 season Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Noah Brown (33) on the field for practice at 2026 season Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Noah Brown (33) on the field for practice at 2026 season Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Phillip Dorsett II (13) on the field for practice at 2026 season Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Phillip Dorsett II (13) on the field for practice at 2026 season Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Deven Thompkins (83) on the field for practice at 2026 season Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Deven Thompkins (83) on the field for practice at 2026 season Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Shedrick Jackson (4) on the field for practice at 2026 season Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Shedrick Jackson (4) on the field for practice at 2026 season Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Deven Thompkins (83) on the field for practice at 2026 season Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Deven Thompkins (83) on the field for practice at 2026 season Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Niklas Henning (73) on the field for practice at 2026 season Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders tackle Niklas Henning (73) on the field for practice at 2026 season Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Dalton Wagner (78) on the field for practice at 2026 season Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders tackle Dalton Wagner (78) on the field for practice at 2026 season Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jacob Clark (16) on the field for practice at 2026 season Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jacob Clark (16) on the field for practice at 2026 season Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders fullback Connor Heyward (34) on the field for practice at 2026 season Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders fullback Connor Heyward (34) on the field for practice at 2026 season Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) on the field for practice at 2026 season Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) on the field for practice at 2026 season Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Brandon Johnson (82) on the field for practice at 2026 season Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Brandon Johnson (82) on the field for practice at 2026 season Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) on the field for practice at 2026 season Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) on the field for practice at 2026 season Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) on the field for practice at 2026 season Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) on the field for practice at 2026 season Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders center Tyler Linderbaum (65) on the field for practice at 2026 season Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders center Tyler Linderbaum (65) on the field for practice at 2026 season Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) on the field for practice at 2026 season Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) on the field for practice at 2026 season Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) on the field for practice at 2026 season Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) on the field for practice at 2026 season Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Caleb Offord (39) on the field for practice at 2026 season Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Caleb Offord (39) on the field for practice at 2026 season Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle JJ Pegues (92) on the field for practice at 2026 season Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle JJ Pegues (92) on the field for practice at 2026 season Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders kicker Kansei Matsuzawa (38) on the field for practice at 2026 season Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders kicker Kansei Matsuzawa (38) on the field for practice at 2026 season Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) on the field for practice at 2026 season Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) on the field for practice at 2026 season Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) on the field for practice at 2026 season Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) on the field for practice at 2026 season Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Cian Slone (48) on the field for practice at 2026 season Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Cian Slone (48) on the field for practice at 2026 season Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for practice at 2026 season Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for practice at 2026 season Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Charles Grant (60) and tackle Kamar Missouri (62) on the field for practice at 2026 season Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders tackle Charles Grant (60) and tackle Kamar Missouri (62) on the field for practice at 2026 season Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kamar Missouri (62) and tackle Isaiah Jatta (72) on the field for practice at 2026 season Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kamar Missouri (62) and tackle Isaiah Jatta (72) on the field for practice at 2026 season Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders safety Devin Lafayette (40) on the field for practice at 2026 season Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Devin Lafayette (40) on the field for practice at 2026 season Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jacob Clark (16) on the field for practice at 2026 season Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jacob Clark (16) on the field for practice at 2026 season Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) on the field for practice at 2026 season Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) on the field for practice at 2026 season Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Taron Johnson (3) on the field for practice at 2026 season Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Taron Johnson (3) on the field for practice at 2026 season Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) on the field for practice at 2026 season Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) on the field for practice at 2026 season Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Brandon Cleveland (90) and defensive tackle Adam Butler (69) on the field for practice at 2026 season Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Brandon Cleveland (90) and defensive tackle Adam Butler (69) on the field for practice at 2026 season Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Patrick Johnson (93) and defensive end Jahfari Harvey (91) on the field for practice at 2026 season Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Patrick Johnson (93) and defensive end Jahfari Harvey (91) on the field for practice at 2026 season Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Keyron Crawford (42) and defensive end Kwity Paye (95) on the field for practice at 2026 season Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Keyron Crawford (42) and defensive end Kwity Paye (95) on the field for practice at 2026 season Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle JJ Pegues (92) on the field for practice at 2026 season Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle JJ Pegues (92) on the field for practice at 2026 season Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Patrick Johnson (93) on the field for practice at 2026 season Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Patrick Johnson (93) on the field for practice at 2026 season Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Jonah Laulu (96) on the field for practice at 2026 season Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Jonah Laulu (96) on the field for practice at 2026 season Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Treven Ma'ae (68) on the field for practice at 2026 season Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Treven Ma'ae (68) on the field for practice at 2026 season Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Patrick Johnson (93) and defensive end Jahfari Harvey (91) on the field for practice at 2026 season Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Patrick Johnson (93) and defensive end Jahfari Harvey (91) on the field for practice at 2026 season Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Adam Butler (69) and defensive tackle Brandon Cleveland (90) on the field for practice at 2026 season Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Adam Butler (69) and defensive tackle Brandon Cleveland (90) on the field for practice at 2026 season Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dareke Young (81) on the field for practice at 2026 season Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dareke Young (81) on the field for practice at 2026 season Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) on the field for practice at 2026 season Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) on the field for practice at 2026 season Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Brandon Johnson (82) on the field for practice at 2026 season Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Brandon Johnson (82) on the field for practice at 2026 season Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver E.J. Williams Jr. (88) on the field for practice at 2026 season Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver E.J. Williams Jr. (88) on the field for practice at 2026 season Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Deven Thompkins (83) on the field for practice at 2026 season Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Deven Thompkins (83) on the field for practice at 2026 season Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) on the field for practice at 2026 season Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) on the field for practice at 2026 season Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Charles Grant (60) and defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) on the field for practice at 2026 season Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders tackle Charles Grant (60) and defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) on the field for practice at 2026 season Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Folorunso Fatukasi (63) and guard Caleb Rogers (76) on the field for practice at 2026 season Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders tackle Folorunso Fatukasi (63) and guard Caleb Rogers (76) on the field for practice at 2026 season Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Keyron Crawford (42) and guard Trey Zuhn III (66) on the field for practice at 2026 season Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Keyron Crawford (42) and guard Trey Zuhn III (66) on the field for practice at 2026 season Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Patrick Johnson (93) and tackle Kamar Missouri (62) on the field for practice at 2026 season Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Patrick Johnson (93) and tackle Kamar Missouri (62) on the field for practice at 2026 season Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Jahfari Harvey (91) on the field for practice at 2026 season Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Jahfari Harvey (91) on the field for practice at 2026 season Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) and running back Dylan Laube (23) on the field for practice at 2026 season Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) and running back Dylan Laube (23) on the field for practice at 2026 season Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) on the field for practice at 2026 season Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) on the field for practice at 2026 season Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
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