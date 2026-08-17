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Raiders' unofficial depth chart for second preseason game vs. Houston Texans

Aug 17, 2026 at 10:54 AM
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Raiders.com Staff
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The Las Vegas Raiders released their updated unofficial depth chart ahead of the preseason matchup against the Houston Texans.

Thursday's game kicks off at 5 p.m. PT and will be broadcast on ESPN and FOX-5 Las Vegas.

Depth charts are required to be released ahead of preseason matchups, and it's important to remember this is unofficial and changes are fluid. That said, take a look at the full chart below (as of Aug. 17).

Offense

Position
WRJalen NailorDont'e Thornton Jr.Shedrick JacksonChase Roberts
LTKolton MillerCharles GrantIsaiah JattaKamar Missouri
LGSpencer BurfordCaleb RogersBraeden Daniels
CTyler LinderbaumJordan MeredithWill Putnam
RGJackson Powers-JohnsonAtonio MafiNiklas Henning
RTDJ GlazeTrey Zuhn IIIDalton Wagner
TEBrock BowersMichael MayerIan ThomasAlbert Okwuegbunam Jr.
Carter RunyonChris Myarick
WRJack BechMalik BensonDeven ThompkinsE.J. Williams Jr.
WRTre TuckerDareke YoungPhillip Dorsett IIBrandon Johnson
Noah Brown
QBKirk CousinsFernando MendozaAidan O'ConnellJacob Clark
RBAshton JeantyMike Washington Jr.Dylan LaubeRoman Hemby
Dare Ogunbowale
FBConnor HeywardPatrick Gurd

Defense

Position
DEMaxx CrosbyMalcolm KoonceJahfari HarveyPatrick Johnson
DTTonka HemingwayJonah LauluJJ PeguesGary Smith III
Folorunso Fatukasi
DTAdam ButlerThomas Booker IVBrandon ClevelandTreven Ma'ae
EDGEKwity PayeKeyron CrawfordCian Slone
LBNakobe DeanTommy EichenbergSegun OlubiBuddy Johnson
LBQuay WalkerCody LindenbergCameron McGroneXavian Sorey Jr.
CBEric StokesDecamerion RichardsonJermod McCoy
CBDarien PorterHezekiah MassesChigozie Anusiem
CBTaron JohnsonGreedy VanceCaleb OffordDevyn Perkins
FSIsaiah Pola-MaoTreydan StukesTristin McCollum
SSJeremy ChinnDalton JohnsonDevin Lafayette

Special Teams

Position
PAJ Cole
KMatt GayKansei Matsuzawa
HAJ Cole
LSAlex WardTyler Duzansky
KRTre TuckerDylan Laube
PRTre TuckerJermod McCoy

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