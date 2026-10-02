'Anything is possible': Inspired by Hispanic trailblazers Tom Flores and Jim Plunkett, Raiders QBs coach Mike Sullivan comes full circle

Indeed, that was Sullivan telling a mic'd up Cousins, "Tranquilo," or, "Don't worry," in the season opener. Sometimes he'll tell both Cousins and Mendoza, "Adelante," or, "Move forward, in the pocket," be it in games or practice.

Mendoza, meanwhile, said he "appreciates" Sullivan not only as a "great coach" but as a "great mentor" to him.

"To have the similarities between backgrounds, with being both from Hispanic descent, is something that I take a lot of respect and pride in," Mendoza said. "He has had a fantastic career and been able to do it at the highest level from Hispanic descent, it's something that I respect.

"It's funny that he's able to cut through the grain in Spanish with those quotes, because 99.9% of the time you hear English and then when he says something in Spanish, it's the same message but it hits a little differently and it resonates different."

As Sullivan put it, he "kind of stumbled" into coaching as a profession.

After all, he had already played football as a receiver, defensive back and special teams ace at Army and graduated from West Point as an Infantry Officer in 1989. He later finished Army Airborne School, Ranger School and Air Assault School before being stationed with the 25th Infantry Division in Hawaii.

"It was kind of a natural transition to kind of get back in the sport that meant a lot to me when I played in college," Sullivan said. "And then thinking about the leadership principles that would apply.

"There were definitely a couple of guys, certainly Coach Flores, if I was going to get into coaching, I mean he certainly set the bar very, very high with winning two Super Bowls. Certainly a great role model."

Sullivan's coaching career began in 1993 and included college stops at Humboldt State, Army, Youngstown State, his alma mater again and Ohio before the NFL beckoned in 2001.

He has worked for the Jaguars, Giants, Buccaneers, Giants for a second tour (he won a pair of Super Bowl rings with New York), Broncos and Steelers as everything from a quality control coach to a receivers coach to offensive coordinator before joining Klint Kubiak's staff this offseason.

Kubiak, 20 years and 20 days Sullivan's junior, cited Sullivan's "experience" as a major draw.

"I've been in many quarterback meetings with Mike, going back to days in Denver, and I learned so much football from him," Kubiak said. "And now he's pouring into our quarterbacks. Extremely hard worker. Obviously, Coach Sullivan is a former Army Ranger, so he doesn't mess around."

The discipline, Sullivan said, came from his mother Enriqueta Álvarez Guerrero Sullivan, who passed away nine months ago.

"These games so far this year have been the only ones where I haven't been able to call [her] and get the blessing in Spanish," he said. "She would always, we'd pray and she'd pray for me in Spanish. I still hear it, but I miss it and I know she's up in heaven and putting in a good word with the Almighty.