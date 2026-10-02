Expert Game Picks: Raiders or Chiefs?

Take a look at who the experts are picking to win Sunday's game.
NFL.com
|Expert
|Projected Winner
|Colleen Wolfe
|Brooke Cersosimo
|Brandon Perna
|Grant Gordon
|Tom Grossi
|Nick Shook
|Dan Parr
|Kevin Patra
|Lance Zierlein
|Bucky Brooks
ESPN
|Expert
|Projected Winner
|Matt Bowen
|Mike Clay
|Jeremy Fowler
|Dan Graziano
|Kalyn Kahler
|Pamela Maldonado
|Eric Moody
|Jason Reid
|Benjamin Solak
|Lindsey Thiry
|Seth Wickersham
CBS Sports
|Expert
|Projected Winner
|Pete Prisco
|Jared Dubin
|Ryan Wilson
|John Breech
|Tyler Sullivan
|Dave Richard
|Jamey Eisenberg
Pro Football Talk
|Expert
|Projected Winner
|Mike Florio
Sports Illustrated
|Expert
|Projected Winner
|Albert Breer
|Eva Geitheim
|Mitch Goldich
|Mike Kadlick
|Gilberto Manzano
|Conor Orr
|John Pluym
|Matt Verderame
The Raiders prepare for their Week 4 matchup against the Chiefs during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.