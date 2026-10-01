Fullback Connor Heyward wearing multiple hats in Raiders offense

It's all about the little things for Connor Heyward.

The things that don't always show up on stat sheets, but do show up on film if you look closely enough.

For example, Ashton Jeanty caught two touchdown passes in the Raiders' Week 1 victory. The second catch came early in the third quarter as Heyward shifted into I-formation between quarterback Kirk Cousins and Jeanty. Cousins sold the play-action pass by faking a handoff to Heyward, allowing the fullback to sprint forward and set up a chip block on linebacker Willie Gay Jr.

The run fake also froze rookie linebacker Jacob Rodriguez in the middle of the field, allowing Jeanty to break free.

"We gave them multiple looks off that same action and we ended up coming back to it," Heyward said. "I had to do my job, cut my guy, and once Ashton was able to outflank the guy in the flat, we knew it was going to be six [points]. ... It just shows when we're all on the same page, what this offense is really capable of."

While the touchdown went into Jeanty's stat line, the play served as another example of Heyward's versatility and willingness to do the dirty work.

"He just brings another great piece to our offense," Jeanty said. "His mentality is to block and get us extra yards. But he can do it all."

For most of his career, Heyward has done it all.

Originally an H-back in college at Michigan State, he transitioned over to fullback after being drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers. The way he was deployed in their offense made an impression on the Raiders head coach when free agency came around, as Kubiak utilized 21 personnel the fifth-most and 22 personnel the third-most of any team in the league with the Seattle Seahawks in 2025.

These formations and personnel groupings send a clear message to opposing defenses: We're coming at you downhill at full force.