Fullback Connor Heyward wearing multiple hats in Raiders offense

It's all about the little things for Connor Heyward.
The things that don't always show up on stat sheets, but do show up on film if you look closely enough.
For example, Ashton Jeanty caught two touchdown passes in the Raiders' Week 1 victory. The second catch came early in the third quarter as Heyward shifted into I-formation between quarterback Kirk Cousins and Jeanty. Cousins sold the play-action pass by faking a handoff to Heyward, allowing the fullback to sprint forward and set up a chip block on linebacker Willie Gay Jr.
The run fake also froze rookie linebacker Jacob Rodriguez in the middle of the field, allowing Jeanty to break free.
"We gave them multiple looks off that same action and we ended up coming back to it," Heyward said. "I had to do my job, cut my guy, and once Ashton was able to outflank the guy in the flat, we knew it was going to be six [points]. ... It just shows when we're all on the same page, what this offense is really capable of."
While the touchdown went into Jeanty's stat line, the play served as another example of Heyward's versatility and willingness to do the dirty work.
"He just brings another great piece to our offense," Jeanty said. "His mentality is to block and get us extra yards. But he can do it all."
For most of his career, Heyward has done it all.
Originally an H-back in college at Michigan State, he transitioned over to fullback after being drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers. The way he was deployed in their offense made an impression on the Raiders head coach when free agency came around, as Kubiak utilized 21 personnel the fifth-most and 22 personnel the third-most of any team in the league with the Seattle Seahawks in 2025.
These formations and personnel groupings send a clear message to opposing defenses: We're coming at you downhill at full force.
"The fullback position is a key position on our team," Kubiak said. "A guy that can play special teams, all four quarters. He can protect. He can clean up things in the run game. He can fit in at running back if needed. So, the fullback has to be a very versatile player. That's what Connor is."
Another example of Heyward's ability to impact the game is on fourth-down situations. The fullback has been serving as the rusher in "tush push" scenarios to add some strength up the middle and preserve the health of a 38-year-old Cousins.
On the fullback's two carries, he's gained a first down on each play with a 4.1 rushing EPA, per NFL Next Gen Stats. Both first-down carries were on drives that ended in a touchdown or a field goal for the Raiders offense.
"Hats off to the guys up front. Me and Tyler [Linderbaum] being on the same page with the cadence and everybody just being able to push," Heyward said, "that's more about wanting it more than the other team."
"It is funny seeing Kirk back there," he laughed as Cousins lines up way behind him on tush pushes. "Playing with Aaron [Rodgers] last year, he was always chilling but they're kind of in that same stance. But they don't need to be taking all those hits all the time. ... I'm fine with doing it."
While Heyward has quickly proven his worth, there's still room for improvement. Since the Week 1 win, the Raiders have averaged just three yards a carry with a -16.3 rush EPA.
Those are the little things that do show up on that stat sheet, and the fullback is confident he can help turn things around.
"It's the NFL. Sometimes you're going to get stuck," Heyward admitted. "But we've gotta go back to the drawing board and have a good game plan going into this week. ... There was times in the last game where we all just have to sustain our blocks. I know I need to sustain my block on some of them, just keep my feet going.
"I'm glad we were able to pull out that dub, but we have to be able to run the ball better and be more multiple."
The Raiders prepare for their Week 4 matchup against the Chiefs during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.