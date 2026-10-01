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Key Matchups: Raiders defense on a mission to get after Patrick Mahomes

Oct 01, 2026 at 01:40 PM
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Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

The Las Vegas Raiders have the opportunity to start the season 4-0 for the first time since 2002.

In their way is an undefeated divisional rival in the Kansas City Chiefs.

Both teams have been playing at a high level, in part because of their offseason additions. Kirk Cousins is tied for the league lead in passing touchdowns (nine) while the Silver and Black is averaging 29.3 points a game through three weeks. Meanwhile, Kansas City signed Kenneth Walker III to bolster their run game and he leads the league in rushing yards (360) while their offense is averaging the exact number of points as the Raiders through their three-game win streak.

If the Raiders can win their matchups within the game, they have a shot at staying unbeaten in 2026.

Raiders pass rush vs. Patrick Mahomes

Maxx Crosby has sacked Mahomes six times in his career, and recorded two tackles for loss and four quarterback hits in the Raiders' last two victories over Kansas City. The divisional battles have built a mutual respect between the Raiders edge rusher and the Chiefs' Super Bowl-winning quarterback.

"Pat is playing real well, playing at a high level" Crosby said.

"He's one of the best competitors in the league," Mahomes said in a press conference. "I think that's where the respect comes from is that we kind of have that mutual want to be the best on the field when we're out there."

Crosby isn't going up alone against Mahomes. The Raiders defense ranks second in quarterback pressure percentage (36.3%) despite blitzing on just 19.5% of all dropbacks. Next to No. 98, the trio of Malcolm Koonce, Kwity Paye and Folorunso Fatukasi have accounted for five sacks and 12 quarterback hits.

"They've brought in a lot of guys that are really good football players," Mahomes said, "and they've added young, talented guys in there as well. And so, obviously, it starts with Maxx and their defensive line and being able to protect and be able to run the ball and do stuff like that."

Mahomes has had shattering success against the Raiders throughout his career. The Chiefs quarterback is 11-2 against the Silver and Black since 2019, with a 30:4 touchdown to interception ratio.

"You talking about Patrick Mahomes in a sense of he's the best of the best," said Nakobe Dean. "We just gotta trust our game plan and what the coaches give us throughout the week and handle our business and play to our level of style of play."

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Tyler Linderbaum vs. Chris Jones

Arguably the Raiders' biggest splash in free agency was signing center Tyler Linderbaum, who is leading the charge upfront for this 3-0 Raiders team. He has a 93% pass blocking win rate, per ESPN Analytics.

"Same approach," Linderbaum said of adjusting to playing with a new team. "It's [the] mentality on how you got to play the game and you got to get better each and every week. ... It's been a pleasure to work with these guys and we're only going to continue to get better."

Week 4 provides a different challenge for the Pro Bowl center, going up Chris Jones, who is one of the most accomplished interior defenders he'll face this season. Jones has been the heart and soul of the Chiefs defense through their three Super Bowl titles, with 58 total tackles and 13.5 sacks in his career against the Raiders.

At 32 years old, he's still making an impact for the Chiefs, as he's totaled nine tackles and a fumble recovery in three games. And more importantly, his presence opens up opportunities for the edge rushers alongside him, as George Karlaftis has four quarterback hits and a 30% pass rush win rate, per ESPN Analytics.

"He draws a lot of attention," Linderbaum said of Jones. "He plays the game the right way and he's very disruptive. Just gotta prepare for him and prepare for all their elite defenders. It will be a fun challenge."

Rob Leonard vs. Andy Reid

Rob Leonard's first three games as a defensive play-caller has been wildly successful.

The first-time defensive coordinator has taken a retooled unit and made them one of the top in football through three weeks. The Silver and Black lead the league in takeaways (nine) and fumble recoveries (five), rank second in quarterback pressures (41) and are tied for second-most quarterback hits (28).

"They've got a good group of guys right now and good leadership," Reid told Kansas City media, "and they're doing well. A lot of turnovers."

While Leonard has game planned for Reid on several teams now, this will be his first time directly calling plays against the legendary coach. Reid has served as head coach in six Super Bowls, dating back to his time with the Philadelphia Eagles, and 16 of his teams have been ranked as a top 10 scoring offense in the league throughout his career.

"Andy Reid, he's been doing it for a long time. Probably the best play caller in the league," Leonard said. "There's some familiarity for sure, played against Andy when I was in Miami and other places. But it's going to be a challenge. I'm excited about the opportunity."

Practice Photos: Wednesday 9.30.26

Take a look inside Intermountain Health Performance Center where the Raiders gear up for their Week 4 matchup against the Chiefs.

Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders safety Treydan Stukes (31) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Treydan Stukes (31) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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A helmet before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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A helmet before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cody White (82) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cody White (82) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders safety Dalton Johnson (43) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Dalton Johnson (43) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (44) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (44) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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A helmet before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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A helmet before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders guard Bryce Cabeldue (77) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders guard Bryce Cabeldue (77) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders center Tyler Linderbaum (65) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders center Tyler Linderbaum (65) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cameron McGrone (57) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cameron McGrone (57) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders safety Dalton Johnson (43) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Dalton Johnson (43) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Deven Thompkins (83) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Deven Thompkins (83) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle JJ Pegues (92) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle JJ Pegues (92) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jermod McCoy (28) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jermod McCoy (28) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Darien Porter (26) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Darien Porter (26) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders running back Roman Hemby (37) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Roman Hemby (37) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders running back Owen Wright (30) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Owen Wright (30) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Patrick Gurd (45) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Patrick Gurd (45) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Azeez Ojulari (52) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Azeez Ojulari (52) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Cian Slone (48) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Cian Slone (48) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Patrick Johnson (93) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Patrick Johnson (93) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders center Tyler Linderbaum (65) and offensive line coach Rick Dennison during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders center Tyler Linderbaum (65) and offensive line coach Rick Dennison during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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A football during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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A football during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders center Tyler Linderbaum (65) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders center Tyler Linderbaum (65) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders offensive run game coordinator Mario Jeberaeel and offensive line coach Rick Dennison during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders offensive run game coordinator Mario Jeberaeel and offensive line coach Rick Dennison during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders center Tyler Linderbaum (65) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders center Tyler Linderbaum (65) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Segun Olubi (50) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Segun Olubi (50) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders fullback Connor Heyward (34) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders fullback Connor Heyward (34) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Hezekiah Masses (35) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Hezekiah Masses (35) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tyler Scott (13) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tyler Scott (13) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders running back Owen Wright (30) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Owen Wright (30) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cody Lindenberg (55) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cody Lindenberg (55) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders running back Roman Hemby (37) and wide receiver Tyler Scott (13) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Roman Hemby (37) and wide receiver Tyler Scott (13) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders strength and conditioning assistant Deuce Gruden and running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders strength and conditioning assistant Deuce Gruden and running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders center Tyler Linderbaum (65) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders center Tyler Linderbaum (65) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders General Manager John Spytek during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders General Manager John Spytek during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) and defensive tackle JJ Pegues (92) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) and defensive tackle JJ Pegues (92) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jermod McCoy (28) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jermod McCoy (28) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders safety Treydan Stukes (31) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Treydan Stukes (31) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dareke Young (81) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dareke Young (81) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Phillip Dorsett II (16) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Phillip Dorsett II (16) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders center Tyler Linderbaum (65) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders center Tyler Linderbaum (65) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders center Tyler Linderbaum (65) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders center Tyler Linderbaum (65) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders center Will Putnam (67) and guard Caleb Rogers (76) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders center Will Putnam (67) and guard Caleb Rogers (76) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders center Tyler Linderbaum (65) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders center Tyler Linderbaum (65) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) and wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) and wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders linebackers coach Ronell Williams and linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebackers coach Ronell Williams and linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Segun Olubi (50) and linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Segun Olubi (50) and linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (44) and linebacker Segun Olubi (50) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (44) and linebacker Segun Olubi (50) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Thomas Booker IV (99) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Thomas Booker IV (99) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders tackle Folorunso Fatukasi (94) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders tackle Folorunso Fatukasi (94) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway (97) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway (97) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Adam Butler (69) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Adam Butler (69) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Thomas Booker IV (99) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Thomas Booker IV (99) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders tackle Folorunso Fatukasi (94) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders tackle Folorunso Fatukasi (94) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Thomas Booker IV (99) and tackle Folorunso Fatukasi (94) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Thomas Booker IV (99) and tackle Folorunso Fatukasi (94) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Chris Myarick (41) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Chris Myarick (41) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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