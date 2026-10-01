Key Matchups: Raiders defense on a mission to get after Patrick Mahomes

The Las Vegas Raiders have the opportunity to start the season 4-0 for the first time since 2002.
In their way is an undefeated divisional rival in the Kansas City Chiefs.
Both teams have been playing at a high level, in part because of their offseason additions. Kirk Cousins is tied for the league lead in passing touchdowns (nine) while the Silver and Black is averaging 29.3 points a game through three weeks. Meanwhile, Kansas City signed Kenneth Walker III to bolster their run game and he leads the league in rushing yards (360) while their offense is averaging the exact number of points as the Raiders through their three-game win streak.
If the Raiders can win their matchups within the game, they have a shot at staying unbeaten in 2026.
Raiders pass rush vs. Patrick Mahomes
Maxx Crosby has sacked Mahomes six times in his career, and recorded two tackles for loss and four quarterback hits in the Raiders' last two victories over Kansas City. The divisional battles have built a mutual respect between the Raiders edge rusher and the Chiefs' Super Bowl-winning quarterback.
"Pat is playing real well, playing at a high level" Crosby said.
"He's one of the best competitors in the league," Mahomes said in a press conference. "I think that's where the respect comes from is that we kind of have that mutual want to be the best on the field when we're out there."
Crosby isn't going up alone against Mahomes. The Raiders defense ranks second in quarterback pressure percentage (36.3%) despite blitzing on just 19.5% of all dropbacks. Next to No. 98, the trio of Malcolm Koonce, Kwity Paye and Folorunso Fatukasi have accounted for five sacks and 12 quarterback hits.
"They've brought in a lot of guys that are really good football players," Mahomes said, "and they've added young, talented guys in there as well. And so, obviously, it starts with Maxx and their defensive line and being able to protect and be able to run the ball and do stuff like that."
Mahomes has had shattering success against the Raiders throughout his career. The Chiefs quarterback is 11-2 against the Silver and Black since 2019, with a 30:4 touchdown to interception ratio.
"You talking about Patrick Mahomes in a sense of he's the best of the best," said Nakobe Dean. "We just gotta trust our game plan and what the coaches give us throughout the week and handle our business and play to our level of style of play."
Tyler Linderbaum vs. Chris Jones
Arguably the Raiders' biggest splash in free agency was signing center Tyler Linderbaum, who is leading the charge upfront for this 3-0 Raiders team. He has a 93% pass blocking win rate, per ESPN Analytics.
"Same approach," Linderbaum said of adjusting to playing with a new team. "It's [the] mentality on how you got to play the game and you got to get better each and every week. ... It's been a pleasure to work with these guys and we're only going to continue to get better."
Week 4 provides a different challenge for the Pro Bowl center, going up Chris Jones, who is one of the most accomplished interior defenders he'll face this season. Jones has been the heart and soul of the Chiefs defense through their three Super Bowl titles, with 58 total tackles and 13.5 sacks in his career against the Raiders.
At 32 years old, he's still making an impact for the Chiefs, as he's totaled nine tackles and a fumble recovery in three games. And more importantly, his presence opens up opportunities for the edge rushers alongside him, as George Karlaftis has four quarterback hits and a 30% pass rush win rate, per ESPN Analytics.
"He draws a lot of attention," Linderbaum said of Jones. "He plays the game the right way and he's very disruptive. Just gotta prepare for him and prepare for all their elite defenders. It will be a fun challenge."
Rob Leonard vs. Andy Reid
Rob Leonard's first three games as a defensive play-caller has been wildly successful.
The first-time defensive coordinator has taken a retooled unit and made them one of the top in football through three weeks. The Silver and Black lead the league in takeaways (nine) and fumble recoveries (five), rank second in quarterback pressures (41) and are tied for second-most quarterback hits (28).
"They've got a good group of guys right now and good leadership," Reid told Kansas City media, "and they're doing well. A lot of turnovers."
While Leonard has game planned for Reid on several teams now, this will be his first time directly calling plays against the legendary coach. Reid has served as head coach in six Super Bowls, dating back to his time with the Philadelphia Eagles, and 16 of his teams have been ranked as a top 10 scoring offense in the league throughout his career.
"Andy Reid, he's been doing it for a long time. Probably the best play caller in the league," Leonard said. "There's some familiarity for sure, played against Andy when I was in Miami and other places. But it's going to be a challenge. I'm excited about the opportunity."
Take a look inside Intermountain Health Performance Center where the Raiders gear up for their Week 4 matchup against the Chiefs.