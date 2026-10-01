Key Matchups: Raiders defense on a mission to get after Patrick Mahomes

Raiders pass rush vs. Patrick Mahomes

Maxx Crosby has sacked Mahomes six times in his career, and recorded two tackles for loss and four quarterback hits in the Raiders' last two victories over Kansas City. The divisional battles have built a mutual respect between the Raiders edge rusher and the Chiefs' Super Bowl-winning quarterback.

"Pat is playing real well, playing at a high level" Crosby said.

"He's one of the best competitors in the league," Mahomes said in a press conference. "I think that's where the respect comes from is that we kind of have that mutual want to be the best on the field when we're out there."

Crosby isn't going up alone against Mahomes. The Raiders defense ranks second in quarterback pressure percentage (36.3%) despite blitzing on just 19.5% of all dropbacks. Next to No. 98, the trio of Malcolm Koonce, Kwity Paye and Folorunso Fatukasi have accounted for five sacks and 12 quarterback hits.

"They've brought in a lot of guys that are really good football players," Mahomes said, "and they've added young, talented guys in there as well. And so, obviously, it starts with Maxx and their defensive line and being able to protect and be able to run the ball and do stuff like that."

Mahomes has had shattering success against the Raiders throughout his career. The Chiefs quarterback is 11-2 against the Silver and Black since 2019, with a 30:4 touchdown to interception ratio.