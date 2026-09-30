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Game Preview: Raiders seek to keep rolling in showdown with Chiefs

Sep 30, 2026 at 11:00 AM
Author Image
Rachel Gossen

Digital Managing Editor

Undefeated records will be on the line when the Las Vegas Raiders (3-0) host the Kansas City Chiefs (3-0) in a pivotal AFC West meeting.

Notably, the Raiders and Chiefs have never faced off when both were 3-0 or better in the regular season.

Kickoff is set for Sunday, Oct. 4 at 1:25 p.m.

Opponent profile

Coach: Andy Reid

Quarterback: Patrick Mahomes

2026 record: 3-0

Key additions: CB Mansoor Delane, RB Kenneth Walker III, QB Justin Fields and S Alohi Gilman

Key losses: CB Trent McDuffie, S Bryan Cook, RB Isiah Pacheco, WR Marquise Brown and CB Jaylen Watson

Chiefs Roster | Chiefs Depth Chart

Related Links

What to know

The Kansas City Chiefs are 3-0 for the fifth time under Patrick Mahomes. The Chiefs have out-gained opponents by +415 total net yards this season, their second-highest total net yards differential through three games of a season all-time (+464 in 1962). Kansas City has compiled 1,249 total net yards this season compared to 947 through three games last season.

A large component of that yardage has been new addition and reigning Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III. The running back leads the NFL in rushing yards (360) while ranking third in scrimmage yards (442) and tied for sixth in scrimmage touchdowns (4) entering Week 4.

"He's playing like one of the best backs in the NFL, so we have a good challenge," said Head Coach Klint Kubiak, who spent last season calling plays for Walker in Seattle.

Yet even as the Raiders work to limit Walker's impact, the bigger challenge may still be Mahomes. The 10th-year quarterback has recorded 36 career passing touchdowns against the Raiders, his most against any single opponent. Mahomes also has single opponent career highs in passing yards (4,427), passing first downs (221) and completions of 25+ yards (42) against Las Vegas. Through three games this season, he has thrown for 812 yards and seven touchdowns with a 68.4% completion percentage.

2026 Regular Season StatsRaidersChiefs
Total Offense & Rank in League311.7 ypg; 19th416.3 ypg; 2nd
Passing Offense211.7 ypg; 16th263.0 ypg; 6th
Rushing Offense100.0 ypg; 19th153.3 ypg; 5th
Points Per Game29.3 ppg; tied for 7th29.3 ppg; 7th
Total Defense316.7 ypg; 11th278.0 ypg; 4th
Pass Defense200.3 ypg; 10th178.3 ypg; 6th
Rush Defense116.3 ypg; tied for 19th99.7 ypg; 10th
Points Allowed Per Game18.0 ppg; 8th16.7 ppg; tied for 3rd

Matchup history

Broadcast information

Network/FlagshipPlay-by-playAnalyst
TV: CBSJim NantzJ.J. Watt
Local Radio: KOMP 92.3 FM and KRLV "Raider Nation Radio 920 AM"Jason HorowitzKirk Morrison
Spanish Radio: Deportes Vegas 1460 AMHarry RuizJoel Romo

Milestones to watch

  • Tight end Brock Bowers needs 36 receptions to surpass Trey McBride (221) for most receptions by a tight end in his first three seasons in NFL history.
  • Bowers needs three receptions to surpass Jason Witten (188) for the most receptions by a tight end under the age of 24 in NFL history.
  • Safety Jeremy Chinn needs 28 tackles to reach 600 career tackles and become one of just 10 defensive backs in the NFL since 2000 to reach 600 tackles in his first seven seasons.
  • With three passing touchdowns this Sunday, Kirk Cousins would become the first NFL quarterback since the NFL/AFL merger in 1970 to record at least three passing touchdowns in each of his first four games with a franchise.
  • Defensive end Maxx Crosby needs 5.5 sacks to notch his eighth consecutive season of 7.0+ sacks and become one of just nine players in NFL history (since 1982) to record 7.0+ sacks in each of his first eight seasons.
  • Running back Ashton Jeanty needs 531 rushing yards to surpass Marcus Allen (1,711) for the second-most rushing yards by a Raider in their first two seasons.

Cinema in Silver and Black: Week 3 vs. Saints

View director of photography Michael Clemens' take on cinematic photos from the Raiders' regular season Week 3 win against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Caesars Superdome prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints.
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Caesars Superdome prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Footballs prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints Caesars Superdome.
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Footballs prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Klint Kubiak arrives to the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Klint Kubiak arrives to the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Alex Ward (47) arrives to the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Alex Ward (47) arrives to the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) arrives to the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) arrives to the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) arrives to the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) arrives to the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) arrives to the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) arrives to the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) arrives to the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) arrives to the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Caleb Rogers (76) arrives to the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders guard Caleb Rogers (76) arrives to the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) arrives to the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
10 / 29

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) arrives to the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders assistant defensive line coach Kenyon Jackson arrives to the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders assistant defensive line coach Kenyon Jackson arrives to the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Segun Olubi (50) arrives to the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
12 / 29

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Segun Olubi (50) arrives to the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) arrives to the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
13 / 29

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) arrives to the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) warming up before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) warming up before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) warming up before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) warming up before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) warming up before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) warming up before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) warming up before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) warming up before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Charles Grant (60) warming up before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders tackle Charles Grant (60) warming up before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) warming up before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) warming up before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebackers coach Ronell Williams before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebackers coach Ronell Williams before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Segun Olubi (50) warming up before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Segun Olubi (50) warming up before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders returners walk down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders returners walk down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders returners huddle in the tunnel before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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The Las Vegas Raiders returners huddle in the tunnel before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Hezekiah Masses (35) and cornerback Eric Stokes (5) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Hezekiah Masses (35) and cornerback Eric Stokes (5) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) in the locker room after the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) in the locker room after the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
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