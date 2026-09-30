Game Preview: Raiders seek to keep rolling in showdown with Chiefs

What to know

The Kansas City Chiefs are 3-0 for the fifth time under Patrick Mahomes. The Chiefs have out-gained opponents by +415 total net yards this season, their second-highest total net yards differential through three games of a season all-time (+464 in 1962). Kansas City has compiled 1,249 total net yards this season compared to 947 through three games last season.

A large component of that yardage has been new addition and reigning Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III. The running back leads the NFL in rushing yards (360) while ranking third in scrimmage yards (442) and tied for sixth in scrimmage touchdowns (4) entering Week 4.

"He's playing like one of the best backs in the NFL, so we have a good challenge," said Head Coach Klint Kubiak, who spent last season calling plays for Walker in Seattle.