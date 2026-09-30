Game Preview: Raiders seek to keep rolling in showdown with Chiefs

Undefeated records will be on the line when the Las Vegas Raiders (3-0) host the Kansas City Chiefs (3-0) in a pivotal AFC West meeting.
Notably, the Raiders and Chiefs have never faced off when both were 3-0 or better in the regular season.
Kickoff is set for Sunday, Oct. 4 at 1:25 p.m.
Opponent profile
Coach: Andy Reid
Quarterback: Patrick Mahomes
2026 record: 3-0
Key additions: CB Mansoor Delane, RB Kenneth Walker III, QB Justin Fields and S Alohi Gilman
Key losses: CB Trent McDuffie, S Bryan Cook, RB Isiah Pacheco, WR Marquise Brown and CB Jaylen Watson
What to know
The Kansas City Chiefs are 3-0 for the fifth time under Patrick Mahomes. The Chiefs have out-gained opponents by +415 total net yards this season, their second-highest total net yards differential through three games of a season all-time (+464 in 1962). Kansas City has compiled 1,249 total net yards this season compared to 947 through three games last season.
A large component of that yardage has been new addition and reigning Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III. The running back leads the NFL in rushing yards (360) while ranking third in scrimmage yards (442) and tied for sixth in scrimmage touchdowns (4) entering Week 4.
"He's playing like one of the best backs in the NFL, so we have a good challenge," said Head Coach Klint Kubiak, who spent last season calling plays for Walker in Seattle.
Yet even as the Raiders work to limit Walker's impact, the bigger challenge may still be Mahomes. The 10th-year quarterback has recorded 36 career passing touchdowns against the Raiders, his most against any single opponent. Mahomes also has single opponent career highs in passing yards (4,427), passing first downs (221) and completions of 25+ yards (42) against Las Vegas. Through three games this season, he has thrown for 812 yards and seven touchdowns with a 68.4% completion percentage.
|2026 Regular Season Stats
|Raiders
|Chiefs
|Total Offense & Rank in League
|311.7 ypg; 19th
|416.3 ypg; 2nd
|Passing Offense
|211.7 ypg; 16th
|263.0 ypg; 6th
|Rushing Offense
|100.0 ypg; 19th
|153.3 ypg; 5th
|Points Per Game
|29.3 ppg; tied for 7th
|29.3 ppg; 7th
|Total Defense
|316.7 ypg; 11th
|278.0 ypg; 4th
|Pass Defense
|200.3 ypg; 10th
|178.3 ypg; 6th
|Rush Defense
|116.3 ypg; tied for 19th
|99.7 ypg; 10th
|Points Allowed Per Game
|18.0 ppg; 8th
|16.7 ppg; tied for 3rd
Matchup history
- The Chiefs lead the all-time regular season series against the Raiders, 74-55-2.
- Last time: The Raiders defeated the Chiefs, 14-12, on Jan. 4, 2026.
Broadcast information
|Network/Flagship
|Play-by-play
|Analyst
|TV: CBS
|Jim Nantz
|J.J. Watt
|Local Radio: KOMP 92.3 FM and KRLV "Raider Nation Radio 920 AM"
|Jason Horowitz
|Kirk Morrison
|Spanish Radio: Deportes Vegas 1460 AM
|Harry Ruiz
|Joel Romo
Milestones to watch
- Tight end Brock Bowers needs 36 receptions to surpass Trey McBride (221) for most receptions by a tight end in his first three seasons in NFL history.
- Bowers needs three receptions to surpass Jason Witten (188) for the most receptions by a tight end under the age of 24 in NFL history.
- Safety Jeremy Chinn needs 28 tackles to reach 600 career tackles and become one of just 10 defensive backs in the NFL since 2000 to reach 600 tackles in his first seven seasons.
- With three passing touchdowns this Sunday, Kirk Cousins would become the first NFL quarterback since the NFL/AFL merger in 1970 to record at least three passing touchdowns in each of his first four games with a franchise.
- Defensive end Maxx Crosby needs 5.5 sacks to notch his eighth consecutive season of 7.0+ sacks and become one of just nine players in NFL history (since 1982) to record 7.0+ sacks in each of his first eight seasons.
- Running back Ashton Jeanty needs 531 rushing yards to surpass Marcus Allen (1,711) for the second-most rushing yards by a Raider in their first two seasons.
View director of photography Michael Clemens' take on cinematic photos from the Raiders' regular season Week 3 win against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.