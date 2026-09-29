Power Rankings: Where do the undefeated Raiders stand?

Current ranking: 10
Previous ranking: 22
Analysis: "Sure, I might be overreacting to the Raiders' hot start, but how can I pass on the rare opportunity to push the Silver and Black into the top 10? Klint Kubiak has inspired this previously downtrodden franchise, and Las Vegas is playing a wildly entertaining brand of football built on contributions from both established (Kirk Cousins, Brock Bowers) and unknown players (fifth-round rookie Hezekiah Masses has three interceptions this season!)."
Current ranking: 14
Previous ranking: 20
Analysis: "Jeanty got off to a strong start, recording 32.7 fantasy points in a Week 1 win over the Dolphins. But he has been inconsistent since then, averaging fewer than 3 yards per carry and 11.3 fantasy points in the past two games. Jeanty was expected to make a significant jump in Year 2 under new coach Klint Kubiak. His production should pick up if he gets more opportunities in the passing game, though Brock Bowers just returned for the Raiders from a meniscus trim."
Current ranking: 15
Previous ranking: 16
Analysis: "They are 3-0 and the surprise of the league so far. The next four games - Chiefs at home, at Patriots, Bills and Rams at home - will define who they are."
Current ranking: 12
Previous ranking: 22
Analysis: "Kirk Cousins is tied for the league lead in touchdown passes with nine, and Las Vegas is unbeaten. What's not to love? The schedule, for starters. After playing three teams with a combined one win, the Raiders have the Chiefs, Patriots, Bills and Rams up next."
Current ranking: 9
Previous ranking: 21
Analysis: "The Raiders are getting their Mariah Carey moment in this week's power rankings. Every year, Carey peaks on the Billboard charts and we celebrate her arrival and understand her departure without judgement. Las Vegas has earned its moment here after a third shape-shifting victory, this time over the Saints. Brock Bowers is the most imposing receiver we've seen since peak A.J. Brown."
Current ranking: 11
Previous ranking: 21
Analysis: "You may not be ready to fully invest, but Sunday's win at New Orleans showed they're no fluke − and beating the Chiefs in Week 4 would stamp the Silver and Black as totally legit. Tied for the league lead with nine TD passes, despite not having a wide receiver who averages even four recepetions per week, QB Kirk Cousins deserves to be mentioned in (very) premature MVP conversations."
Current ranking: 15
Previous ranking: 22
Analysis: "Kirk-3-and-oh Chainz."
Current ranking: 20
Previous ranking: 22
Analysis: "Yes, this is ridiculously low for a 3-0 team. I get it. But they had a very soft opening, and their schedule is about to get rock hard over the next eight weeks. Besides, do you really believe Kirk Cousins can keep this up? Nine TDs and three interceptions hasn't been a standard ratio for him in a while. And the Raiders still haven't really gotten RB Ashton Jeanty going."
View the best photos from the Raiders' regular season Week 3 win against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.