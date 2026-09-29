Power Rankings: Where do the undefeated Raiders stand?

Analysis: "Yes, this is ridiculously low for a 3-0 team. I get it. But they had a very soft opening, and their schedule is about to get rock hard over the next eight weeks. Besides, do you really believe Kirk Cousins can keep this up? Nine TDs and three interceptions hasn't been a standard ratio for him in a while. And the Raiders still haven't really gotten RB Ashton Jeanty going."