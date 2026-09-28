Gutierrez: Brock Bowers picked up right where he left off

NEW ORLEANS - Don't let Brock Bowers' mellow mien fool you.
Take his "Ah, shucks, ma" moments at your own peril. And don't ever get caught slipping when he tells you he's just happy to be there, or be hoodwinked by his high school basketball photo…even if the frosted tips on his hair scream more Backstreet Boy than Eminem.
Bowers is stone cold.
Just ask the Saints, who endured the Brock Bowers Experience in Hi-Def, 4D and IMAX throughout the Raiders' come-from-behind 35-27 victory Sunday in the din of a raucous Caesars Superdome.
Making his season debut after missing the Raiders' first two games recuperating from a procedure to reportedly clean up the meniscus in his left knee, the tight end flipped the script and carved up New Orleans.
A game-high 10 catches, including a ridiculous sideline grab that had to be seen via replay to be believed and, yes, confirmed by officials.
For 116 yards.
With an all-but-game-sealing four-yard touchdown catch with 6:22 to play.
"It was fun being out there with all the guys," Bowers said, again, belying the passion beneath the surface and luring you in.
Because…fun? Well, that's the point, right?
Look, Bowers has already been a first-team All-Pro, as a rookie no less. So he shouldn't be catching anyone by surprise.
But coming off a knee cleanup?
The Raiders announced his presence immediately, Bowers catching a pass from quarterback Kirk Cousins on the team's first offensive play from scrimmage for an eight-yard gain. And he figured the ball was coming his way when he lined up and saw how far the Saints defensive back was lined up off of him.
In fact, Bowers had three catches on the Raiders' initial drive to set the tone. Even if, he said, he had "no idea" how he would fare in the game.
He laughed when he admitted that, too.
Yes, the "football robot from heaven," so described by Klint Kubiak this offseason, entered the Saints game wondering what, if anything, he would contribute.
Not that his teammates, especially those on the defensive side of the ball, harbored any doubts.
"I mean, I'm not surprised - Brock is Brock," said linebacker Nakobe Dean, who was also college teammates with Bowers.
"I've been seeing it for a long time, when he was a freshman at the University of Georgia. So I'm very proud of him and glad to have him back."
Same thing with edge rusher Maxx Crosby.
"I mean, it's self-explanatory - he's the best in the business," Crosby said. "He's a complete game-changer. Unguardable. So, yeah, we have a guy like that back in the lineup, it definitely helps the team out."
And therein lies the rub.
Because it is a team game, and the Raiders were able to pull it out after trailing by 11 points late in the third quarter thanks to "complementary football," Bowers said.
Not only with Bowers' heroics, a long touchdown run from rookie Mike Washington, Jr. (he patiently waited for an opening in the the line and sped off for a 36-yard house call) and three touchdown passes to three different receivers from Cousins (he is tied for the NFL lead with nine TDs) but also a stingy and opportunistic defense (four takeaways in the fourth quarter alone) and a solid kicking game (Matt Gay made all three of his field-goal attempts).
"Brock's always been a guy we can count on," Kubiak said. "But to come off an injury and play the way he did, that was very, very impressive and we needed it. We're not surprised by that with Brock."
Alas…
"Again, it's a whole team effort," Kubiak was quick to add.
"There's a lot of guys that did a lot of good things and [I'm] very proud of Brock, proud of the offensive line, the running backs, the receivers, the quarterback. Team effort."
Which means the return of Bowers only makes said team stronger. Especially given the surprising nature and timing of his knee procedure.
Because Bowers had been absolutely dealing in training camp, cooking any and every one who tried to cover him.
"Unguardable," to quote Crosby.
But the nagging in his knee flared late in camp.
"I thought it was kind of nothing," Bowers said. "Thought it would go away.
"The week leading up to the first game, it didn't feel right. So I decided to do that [procedure] just had to get it done and get right before the long stretch of the season."
And here we are, the Raiders 3-0 for the first time since 2021, just the second time since 2002, and having already matched last season's win total. With a key divisional matchup against another 3-0 team in the rejuvenated Chiefs up next, at Allegiant Stadium.
And with Bowers, who was slowed by a knee injury all of last season after hurting it in the season opener, insisting re-injuring it is a non-factor for him.
"You can't think about that when you're out there," he said. "I just go out there and the body takes over. I don't think."
And that will give the Chiefs plenty to think about.
View photos from the Raiders' regular season Week 3 matchup against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.