Gutierrez: Brock Bowers picked up right where he left off

Not only with Bowers' heroics, a long touchdown run from rookie Mike Washington, Jr. (he patiently waited for an opening in the the line and sped off for a 36-yard house call) and three touchdown passes to three different receivers from Cousins (he is tied for the NFL lead with nine TDs) but also a stingy and opportunistic defense (four takeaways in the fourth quarter alone) and a solid kicking game (Matt Gay made all three of his field-goal attempts).

"Brock's always been a guy we can count on," Kubiak said. "But to come off an injury and play the way he did, that was very, very impressive and we needed it. We're not surprised by that with Brock."

Alas…

"Again, it's a whole team effort," Kubiak was quick to add.

"There's a lot of guys that did a lot of good things and [I'm] very proud of Brock, proud of the offensive line, the running backs, the receivers, the quarterback. Team effort."

Which means the return of Bowers only makes said team stronger. Especially given the surprising nature and timing of his knee procedure.

Because Bowers had been absolutely dealing in training camp, cooking any and every one who tried to cover him.

"Unguardable," to quote Crosby.

But the nagging in his knee flared late in camp.

"I thought it was kind of nothing," Bowers said. "Thought it would go away.

"The week leading up to the first game, it didn't feel right. So I decided to do that [procedure] just had to get it done and get right before the long stretch of the season."

And here we are, the Raiders 3-0 for the first time since 2021, just the second time since 2002, and having already matched last season's win total. With a key divisional matchup against another 3-0 team in the rejuvenated Chiefs up next, at Allegiant Stadium.

And with Bowers, who was slowed by a knee injury all of last season after hurting it in the season opener, insisting re-injuring it is a non-factor for him.

"You can't think about that when you're out there," he said. "I just go out there and the body takes over. I don't think."