Highlights: Watch the best moments from the Raiders' 35-27 win over the Saints

Relive the top moments from the Silver and Black's Week 3 win.
View photos from the Raiders' regular season Week 3 matchup against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
Relive the top moments from the Silver and Black's Week 3 win.
View photos from the Raiders' regular season Week 3 matchup against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
Sep 28, 2026
Jason Horowitz and Kirk Morrison discuss the Raiders' 19-0 run to close out the Saints in the Superdome, their shutout fourth-quarter defense through the first three games and Brock Bowers' return to the lineup.