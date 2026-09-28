Game Recap: Raiders erase 11-point deficit in New Orleans to stay undefeated

The Las Vegas Raiders rose to the occasion in New Orleans, coming back from 11 points down in the second half to win 35-27 and improve to 3-0.

The Silver and Black received major contributions from their returning star tight end Brock Bowers, poise from their veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins and four turnovers by the defense to close out the game.

After missing his first two games with a knee injury, there was a clear initiative to get Bowers going early. The All-Pro tight end caught three passes for 37 yards on the first drive of the game.

As the offense was moving down the field with ease, a holding call on Tre Tucker negated a nine-yard carry by Ashton Jeanty. Two plays later, Kirk Cousins was sacked by Chase Young and the Raiders settled for three points off a 41-yard field goal by Matt Gay.

The Saints picked things up on the second drive after the Silver and Black forced a three-and-out to start. A 36-yard scramble from Tyler Shough put things in motion. New Orleans offense converted on four third downs, and ended the drive with a two-yard touchdown pass from Shough to Juwan Johnson.

Thomas Booker IV blocked former Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson's extra point attempt, as the Saints took a 6-3 lead heading into the second quarter.

Right after the blocked extra point, a landing zone penalty gave the Raiders good field position. Reminiscent to their first drive, they moved the ball well until committing a costly penalty on 3rd-and-1 with an offsides on Tyler Linderbaum. This led to Gay knocking in a 37-yarder to tie the game.

With the Raiders defense forcing another three and out, penalties began to actually work in the favor of their offense. The Saints committed two penalties in third-down situations which placed the Raiders at the goal line.