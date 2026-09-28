Game Recap: Raiders erase 11-point deficit in New Orleans to stay undefeated

The Las Vegas Raiders rose to the occasion in New Orleans, coming back from 11 points down in the second half to win 35-27 and improve to 3-0.
The Silver and Black received major contributions from their returning star tight end Brock Bowers, poise from their veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins and four turnovers by the defense to close out the game.
After missing his first two games with a knee injury, there was a clear initiative to get Bowers going early. The All-Pro tight end caught three passes for 37 yards on the first drive of the game.
As the offense was moving down the field with ease, a holding call on Tre Tucker negated a nine-yard carry by Ashton Jeanty. Two plays later, Kirk Cousins was sacked by Chase Young and the Raiders settled for three points off a 41-yard field goal by Matt Gay.
The Saints picked things up on the second drive after the Silver and Black forced a three-and-out to start. A 36-yard scramble from Tyler Shough put things in motion. New Orleans offense converted on four third downs, and ended the drive with a two-yard touchdown pass from Shough to Juwan Johnson.
Thomas Booker IV blocked former Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson's extra point attempt, as the Saints took a 6-3 lead heading into the second quarter.
Right after the blocked extra point, a landing zone penalty gave the Raiders good field position. Reminiscent to their first drive, they moved the ball well until committing a costly penalty on 3rd-and-1 with an offsides on Tyler Linderbaum. This led to Gay knocking in a 37-yarder to tie the game.
With the Raiders defense forcing another three and out, penalties began to actually work in the favor of their offense. The Saints committed two penalties in third-down situations which placed the Raiders at the goal line.
Cousins connected with Michael Mayer for the team's first touchdown of the day, with the tight end extending his arms over safety Justin Reid for the three-yard score.
The Saints matched the Raiders on the next possession, as Noah Fant hauled in a 3-yard touchdown.
While Cousins went 4-of-7 for 48 passing yards with a five-yard scramble, the Raiders' final drive of the half was halted at the goal line. Gay made his third field goal of the day to capture a 16-13 lead.
The Raiders stumbled out of the gate in the second half with an immediate three-and-out.
Shough drove the Saints offense down the field for another touchdown pass to Johnson. On the ensuing kickoff, Dylan Laube fumbled on the return which was recovered by the Saints. Two plays later, the Saints quarterback connected with Fant again for a 16-yard touchdown, bringing the quarterback to four passing touchdowns in the contest.
As momentum dwindled, rookie Mike Washington Jr. delivered a jolt. The Raiders had been struggling to run the ball until the rookie exploded for a 36-yard touchdown run. NFL Next Gen Stats clocked Washington with a top speed of 19.76 mph on his first NFL career touchdown.
Fortunes continued to swing back in the Raiders direction, as Malcolm Koonce forced a strip sack on Shough. Maxx Crosby recovered the ball for their first turnover. The offense stormed down the field as Cousins found Cody White for their third touchdown connection in two weeks. After an unsuccessful two-point conversion, the Silver and Black held onto a slim one-point lead.
As one offensive rookie stepped up in Washington, a defensive rookie also delivered in Hezekiah Masses. A week after winning AFC Defensive Player of the Week with two interceptions against the Chargers, he secured another INT midway through the fourth quarter.
Masses returned the ball down to the goal line, leading to Cousins making a big third-down throw to Bowers for a four-yard touchdown.
In Bowers' 2026 debut, the tight end finished with a game-high 10 catches, 116 yards and a touchdown. Cousins completed nearly 67% of his throws to the tune of 248 yards and three touchdowns.
The Raiders defense did everything to hold onto the eight-point lead. They came away with another two turnovers in the fourth quarter – a strip sack from Chinn on fourth down and another game sealing forced fumble from Nakobe Dean, shades from last week's win against the Chargers.
The Raiders are now 3-0 for the first time since 2021. Week 4 will feature two undefeated AFC West teams as the Raiders will host the Kansas City Chiefs.
View photos from the Raiders' regular season Week 3 matchup against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.