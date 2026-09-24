How to watch, listen to and livestream Raiders at Saints

The Raiders wrap up their two-game road trip with a matchup against the Saints in New Orleans.
Here's how to watch, listen to and livestream the game.
Las Vegas Raiders at New Orleans Saints
Caesars Superdome
Sunday, Sept. 27
1:25 p.m. PT
|Television Broadcast
|Network:
|CBS
|Play-by-play:
|Chris Lewis
|Analyst:
|Luke Kuechly
|Sideline Reporter:
|Amanda Balionis
Raiders at Saints will be locally televised on CBS in the areas in blue. View all broadcast maps here.
|National Radio Broadcast
|Flagship:
|SportsUSA Radio
|Play-by-play:
|Josh Appel
|Analyst:
|Brandon Noble
|Local Radio Broadcast
|Flagship:
|KOMP 92.3FM and KRLV “Raider Nation Radio 920AM”
|Play-by-play:
|Jason Horowitz
|Analyst:
|Kirk Morrison
|Spanish Radio Broadcast
|Flagship:
|Deportes Vegas 1460AM
|Play-by-play:
|Harry Ruiz
|Analyst:
|Joel Romo
Click here for a full list of radio stations, call letters and frequencies for your location.
Listen to live broadcasts, including the Raiders' pregame show beginning two hours prior to each game, on Raider Nation Radio 920AM and KOMP 92.3 The Rock Station. The online radio stream is available on raiders.com desktop everywhere and in-market on mobile devices via raiders.com or the Raiders + Allegiant Stadium app.
If you are located outside the local market, you can sign up for NFL+ to listen to LIVE audio of every game.
Raiders + Allegiant Stadium App
Download our official Raiders + Allegiant Stadium app for team & stadium modes, content, alerts and manage your tickets.
How to Stream
NFL+ Watch live local & primetime regular season games on your phone or tablet. Start your 7-day free trial today.
Paramount+ Stream the NFL on CBS with Paramount Plus. Subscribers can watch their live local games across devices all season long.
Postgame Press Conferences
Raiders postgame press conferences are livestreamed on Raiders YouTube following the game. Download the Raiders app and turn on notifications to be alerted when press conferences begin.
Take a look inside Intermountain Health Performance Center, as the Raiders begin preparation for their Week 3 matchup against the Saints.