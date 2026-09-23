Raiders-Saints Week 3 Injury Report

Las Vegas Raiders:
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Brock Bowers
|TE
|Knee
|LP
|Nakobe Dean
|LB
|Shoulder
|LP
|Folorunso Fatukasi
|DT
|Shoulder
|LP
|Aidan O'Connell
|QB
|NIR-Personal
|DNP
|Segun Olubi
|LB
|Knee
|FP
|JJ Pegues
|DT
|Back
|FP
|Darien Porter
|CB
|Foot
|LP
|Treydan Stukes
|S
|Concussion
|DNP
|Dareke Young
|WR
|Hamstring
|LP
New Orleans Saints:
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Barion Brown
|WR/RS
|Hamstring
|DNP
|Martin Emerson Jr.
|CB
|Shoulder
|DNP
|Christen Miller
|DL
|Toe
|DNP
|Travis Etienne Jr.
|RB
|Hamstring
|LP
|Jonas Sanker
|S
|Knee
|LP
|Nathan Shepherd
|DL
|Hip
|LP
|Chase Young
|EDGE
|Calf
|LP
|Isaiah Stalbird
|LB
|Shoulder
|FP
Practice Status
- DNP - Did not participate in practice
- LP - Limited participation in practice
- FP - Full participation
- (-) - Not listed
- NIR - Not injury related
Game Status
- Out - Player will not play
- Doubtful - Player is unlikely to play
- Questionable - Player is not certain to play
- (-) - Not listed