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Raiders-Saints Week 3 Injury Report

Published: Sep 23, 2026 at 02:28 PM Updated: Sep 23, 2026 at 02:40 PM
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Raiders.com Staff

Las Vegas Raiders:

PlayerPositionInjuryWednesdayThursdayFridayGame Status
Brock BowersTEKneeLP
Nakobe DeanLBShoulderLP
Folorunso FatukasiDTShoulderLP
Aidan O'ConnellQBNIR-PersonalDNP
Segun OlubiLBKneeFP
JJ PeguesDTBackFP
Darien PorterCBFootLP
Treydan StukesSConcussionDNP
Dareke YoungWRHamstringLP

New Orleans Saints:

PlayerPositionInjuryWednesdayThursdayFridayGame Status
Barion BrownWR/RSHamstringDNP
Martin Emerson Jr.CBShoulderDNP
Christen MillerDLToeDNP
Travis Etienne Jr.RBHamstringLP
Jonas SankerSKneeLP
Nathan ShepherdDLHipLP
Chase YoungEDGECalfLP
Isaiah StalbirdLBShoulderFP

Practice Status

  • DNP - Did not participate in practice
  • LP - Limited participation in practice
  • FP - Full participation
  • (-) - Not listed
  • NIR - Not injury related

Game Status

  • Out - Player will not play
  • Doubtful - Player is unlikely to play
  • Questionable - Player is not certain to play
  • (-) - Not listed

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