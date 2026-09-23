Rookie CB Hezekiah Masses named AFC Defensive Player of the Week

Hezekiah Masses has been named the Week 2 AFC Defensive Player of the Week.

The rookie cornerback totaled five tackles (four solo) and added one tackle for loss, two interceptions and two passes deflections in the Raiders' 26-14 win over the Chargers.

He is the seventh rookie in Raiders history to record two interceptions in a game and the first since Henry Williams in 1979. Masses also became the ninth rookie in the NFL drafted in the fifth round or later since 2016 to record a tackle for loss and an interception in the first half of a single game.