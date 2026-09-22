Power Rankings: Where do the Raiders rank after 2-0 start?

Analysis: "The Raiders are 2-0! They aren't anywhere near perfection, but they're undefeated after two weeks and winning in new coach Klint Kubiak's intended fashion: playing opportunistic, scrappy defense and capitalizing on opponents' mistakes. The best part: They're doing it with names you might have never heard before. Cody White scored two receiving touchdowns on Sunday. Hezekiah Masses picked off Justin Herbert twice. Furthermore, Kirk Cousins is out there slinging the pill with no fear! I'm not saying the Raiders are going to the playoffs, but they're certainly fun to watch."