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Power Rankings: Where do the Raiders rank after 2-0 start?

Sep 22, 2026 at 10:00 AM
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Raiders.com Staff

Take a look at the latest power rankings from around the media following the Raiders' Week 2 win.

NFL.com

Current ranking: 22

Previous ranking: 29

Analysis: "The Raiders are 2-0! They aren't anywhere near perfection, but they're undefeated after two weeks and winning in new coach Klint Kubiak's intended fashion: playing opportunistic, scrappy defense and capitalizing on opponents' mistakes. The best part: They're doing it with names you might have never heard before. Cody White scored two receiving touchdowns on Sunday. Hezekiah Masses picked off Justin Herbert twice. Furthermore, Kirk Cousins is out there slinging the pill with no fear! I'm not saying the Raiders are going to the playoffs, but they're certainly fun to watch."

ESPN

Current ranking: 20

Previous ranking: 28

Analysis: "Cousins has been pressured on 36.5% of his dropbacks through two games. In those situations, he has completed 13 of 21 passes (61.9%) for 161 yards, three touchdowns, an interception and a passer rating of 105.6. Against the Chargers, Cousins was pressured on 40.6% of his dropbacks. Yet he still managed to throw for 108 yards and two scores whenever the Chargers brought the heat."

CBS Sports

Current ranking: 16

Previous ranking: 28

Analysis: "They are 2-0 and one of the surprise teams of the first two weeks. The defense impressed in the victory over the Chargers."

The Athletic

Current ranking: 22

Previous ranking: 27

Analysis: "Cousins is playing average overall (15th in EPA per dropback and 13th in yards per attempt), and that's good enough in Las Vegas right now. Fourth-round running back Mike Washington Jr. is getting some work, but second-year man Ashton Jeanty is carrying most of the load."

Sports Illustrated

Current ranking: 21

Previous ranking: 28

Analysis: "I don't know what happens from here, but the fact that the Raiders have gotten incredible production out of a handful of players the previous regime deemed unplayable—and are getting game-changing plays from a 2026 fifth-round pick in the secondary—have me more confident in the John Spytek-Tom Brady mind meld than I've ever been."

USA Today

Current ranking: 21

Previous ranking: 29

Analysis: "Kirk Cousins joined Hall of Famer Ken Stabler (1976) as the only Silver and Black QBs to throw at least three TD passes in each of a season's first two games. You'll recall the '76 Raiders won the Super Bowl, of course."

Bleacher Report

Current ranking: 20

Previous ranking: 24

Analysis: "Kirk Cousins flat-out out-played Justin Herbert. Wide receiver Tre Tucker roasted a supposedly solid Chargers defense. The Vegas defense allowed just 14 points and forced three turnovers."

Pro Football Talk

Current ranking: 22

Previous ranking: 27

Analysis: "Fernando Mendoza may be sitting for a while."

FOX Sports

Current ranking: 22

Previous ranking: 29

Analysis: "I still think the Raiders would be smarter to play rookie QB Fernando Mendoza, but that was a heck of a game from Kirk Cousins. And who in Vegas would've bet on the Raiders starting 2-0? We'll see if they can keep it up."

Top Shots: Raiders vs. Chargers | Week 2

View the best photos from the Raiders' regular season Week 2 win against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

SoFi Stadium before the Las Vegas Raiders' regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at the Stadium.
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SoFi Stadium before the Las Vegas Raiders' regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at the Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Ian Thomas' (80) pads in the locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Ian Thomas' (80) pads in the locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
SoFi Stadium before the Las Vegas Raiders' regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at the Stadium.
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SoFi Stadium before the Las Vegas Raiders' regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at the Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Klint Kubiak's radio before the Las Vegas Raiders' regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Klint Kubiak's radio before the Las Vegas Raiders' regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) arrives to the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) arrives to the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Alex Ward (47) arrives to the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Alex Ward (47) arrives to the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) arrives to the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) arrives to the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) arrives to the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) arrives to the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) warming up before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) warming up before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safeties coach Matt Robinson before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders safeties coach Matt Robinson before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) warming up before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) warming up before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dareke Young (81) warming up before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dareke Young (81) warming up before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Klint Kubiak before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Klint Kubiak before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders General Manager John Spytek before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders General Manager John Spytek before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) warming up before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) warming up before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) warming up before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) warming up before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) warming up before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) warming up before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) warming up before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) warming up before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Ian Thomas (80) warming up before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Ian Thomas (80) warming up before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) warming up before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) warming up before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Folorunso Fatukasi (94) warming up before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tackle Folorunso Fatukasi (94) warming up before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) warming up before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) warming up before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) warming up before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) warming up before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Ian Thomas (80) warming up before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Ian Thomas (80) warming up before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) warming up before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) warming up before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) warming up before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) warming up before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) warming up before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) warming up before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) warming up before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) warming up before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders assistant offensive line coach Ben Wilkerson before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders assistant offensive line coach Ben Wilkerson before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fans before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders fans before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) warming up before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) warming up before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cody White (82) warming up before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cody White (82) warming up before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) warming up before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) warming up before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fans before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders fans before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) and quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) warming up before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) and quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) warming up before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) warming up before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) warming up before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) warming up before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) warming up before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) warming up before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) warming up before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) warming up before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) warming up before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) warming up before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) warming up before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) warming up before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) warming up before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) warming up before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) warming up before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Klint Kubiak before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Klint Kubiak before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) addresses the team before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) addresses the team before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) addresses the team before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) addresses the team before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Caleb Rogers (76) before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders guard Caleb Rogers (76) before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebackers coach Ronell Williams before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebackers coach Ronell Williams before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Alex Ward (47) before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Alex Ward (47) before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2), running back Dylan Laube (23) and defensive end Kwity Paye (95) during the coin toss before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2), running back Dylan Laube (23) and defensive end Kwity Paye (95) during the coin toss before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Matt Gay (14) kicks off during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders kicker Matt Gay (14) kicks off during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) pressures the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) pressures the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Segun Olubi (50) celebrates during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Segun Olubi (50) celebrates during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) takes the snap during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) takes the snap during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) makes a catch during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) makes a catch during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) celebrates a first down during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) celebrates a first down during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Hezekiah Masses (35) and defensive tackle Adam Butler (69) make a tackle during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Hezekiah Masses (35) and defensive tackle Adam Butler (69) make a tackle during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Hezekiah Masses (35) celebrates after making a tackle during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Hezekiah Masses (35) celebrates after making a tackle during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Hezekiah Masses (35) celebrates after making a tackle during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Hezekiah Masses (35) celebrates after making a tackle during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) sacks the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) sacks the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) celebrates with defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) after sacking the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) celebrates with defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) after sacking the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) and defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway (97) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) and defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway (97) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
SoFi Stadium during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at the Stadium.
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SoFi Stadium during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at the Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Taron Johnson (3) pressures the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Taron Johnson (3) pressures the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Hezekiah Masses (35) runs after making an interception during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Hezekiah Masses (35) runs after making an interception during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Hezekiah Masses (35) celebrates with teammates after an interception during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Hezekiah Masses (35) celebrates with teammates after an interception during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Hezekiah Masses (35) celebrates with teammates after an interception during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Hezekiah Masses (35) celebrates with teammates after an interception during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Jonah Laulu (96) celebrates during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Jonah Laulu (96) celebrates during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) hypes up the crowd during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) hypes up the crowd during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) makes a 40-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) makes a 40-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) celebrates after making a 40-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) celebrates after making a 40-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) celebrates with the Raiders' offense after making a 40-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) celebrates with the Raiders' offense after making a 40-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dareke Young (81) and safety Treydan Stukes (31) make a tackle during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dareke Young (81) and safety Treydan Stukes (31) make a tackle during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) and cornerback Eric Stokes (5) make a tackle during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) and cornerback Eric Stokes (5) make a tackle during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders attempt to block a PAT during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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The Las Vegas Raiders attempt to block a PAT during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) rushes during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) rushes during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Thomas Booker IV (99) rushes the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Thomas Booker IV (99) rushes the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway (97) pressures the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway (97) pressures the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) makes a catch during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) makes a catch during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Matt Gay (14) celebrates with fullback Connor Heyward (34) after making a PAT during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders kicker Matt Gay (14) celebrates with fullback Connor Heyward (34) after making a PAT during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle DJ Glaze (71) on the sidelines during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tackle DJ Glaze (71) on the sidelines during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) punts during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) punts during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Hezekiah Masses (35) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Hezekiah Masses (35) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dareke Young (81) celebrates after making catch during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dareke Young (81) celebrates after making catch during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cody White (82) makes a 13-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cody White (82) makes a 13-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cody White (82) celebrates with running back Ashton Jeanty (2) after making a 13-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cody White (82) celebrates with running back Ashton Jeanty (2) after making a 13-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cody White (82) celebrates with wide receiver Jack Bech (18) after making a 13-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cody White (82) celebrates with wide receiver Jack Bech (18) after making a 13-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Segun Olubi (50) celebrates after making a tackle during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Segun Olubi (50) celebrates after making a tackle during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Segun Olubi (50) celebrates after making a tackle during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Segun Olubi (50) celebrates after making a tackle during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) celebrates after making a tackle during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) celebrates after making a tackle during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Connor Heyward (34) on the field during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders fullback Connor Heyward (34) on the field during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) makes a catch during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) makes a catch during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) rushes during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) rushes during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) celebrates with safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) after making a tackle during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) celebrates with safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) after making a tackle during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Jonah Laulu (96) pressures the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Jonah Laulu (96) pressures the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) strip sacks the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) strip sacks the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) strip sacks the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) strip sacks the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) recovers a fumble during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) recovers a fumble during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) celebrates with safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) after recovering a fumble during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) celebrates with safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) after recovering a fumble during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) celebrates with cornerback Eric Stokes (5) and cornerback Taron Johnson (3) after recovering a fumble during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) celebrates with cornerback Eric Stokes (5) and cornerback Taron Johnson (3) after recovering a fumble during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) celebrates with cornerback Eric Stokes (5) and cornerback Taron Johnson (3) after recovering a fumble during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) celebrates with cornerback Eric Stokes (5) and cornerback Taron Johnson (3) after recovering a fumble during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cody White (82) makes a 11-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cody White (82) makes a 11-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cody White (82) celebrates after making a 11-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
121 / 138

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cody White (82) celebrates after making a 11-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cody White (82) celebrates with tight end Ian Thomas (80) after making a 11-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cody White (82) celebrates with tight end Ian Thomas (80) after making a 11-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cody White (82) celebrates with wide receiver Jack Bech (18) and tackle DJ Glaze (71) after making a 11-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
123 / 138

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cody White (82) celebrates with wide receiver Jack Bech (18) and tackle DJ Glaze (71) after making a 11-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway (97) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway (97) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Hezekiah Masses (35) celebrates with teammates after an interception during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Hezekiah Masses (35) celebrates with teammates after an interception during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) celebrates during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
127 / 138

Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) celebrates during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Hezekiah Masses (35) celebrates with cornerback Eric Stokes (5) after an interception during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
128 / 138

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Hezekiah Masses (35) celebrates with cornerback Eric Stokes (5) after an interception during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Taron Johnson (3) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
129 / 138

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Taron Johnson (3) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates after a safety during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates after a safety during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates after a safety during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
131 / 138

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates after a safety during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates with guard/center Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) after a safety during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates with guard/center Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) after a safety during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and running back Ashton Jeanty (2) on the field after the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and running back Ashton Jeanty (2) on the field after the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) on the field after the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) on the field after the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) in the locker room after the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) in the locker room after the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Klint Kubiak presents the game ball in the locker room after the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Klint Kubiak presents the game ball in the locker room after the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Klint Kubiak presents the game ball in the locker room after the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Klint Kubiak presents the game ball in the locker room after the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders huddle in the locker room after the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
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The Las Vegas Raiders huddle in the locker room after the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
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