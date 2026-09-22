Power Rankings: Where do the Raiders rank after 2-0 start?

Take a look at the latest power rankings from around the media following the Raiders' Week 2 win.
Current ranking: 22
Previous ranking: 29
Analysis: "The Raiders are 2-0! They aren't anywhere near perfection, but they're undefeated after two weeks and winning in new coach Klint Kubiak's intended fashion: playing opportunistic, scrappy defense and capitalizing on opponents' mistakes. The best part: They're doing it with names you might have never heard before. Cody White scored two receiving touchdowns on Sunday. Hezekiah Masses picked off Justin Herbert twice. Furthermore, Kirk Cousins is out there slinging the pill with no fear! I'm not saying the Raiders are going to the playoffs, but they're certainly fun to watch."
Current ranking: 20
Previous ranking: 28
Analysis: "Cousins has been pressured on 36.5% of his dropbacks through two games. In those situations, he has completed 13 of 21 passes (61.9%) for 161 yards, three touchdowns, an interception and a passer rating of 105.6. Against the Chargers, Cousins was pressured on 40.6% of his dropbacks. Yet he still managed to throw for 108 yards and two scores whenever the Chargers brought the heat."
Current ranking: 16
Previous ranking: 28
Analysis: "They are 2-0 and one of the surprise teams of the first two weeks. The defense impressed in the victory over the Chargers."
Current ranking: 22
Previous ranking: 27
Analysis: "Cousins is playing average overall (15th in EPA per dropback and 13th in yards per attempt), and that's good enough in Las Vegas right now. Fourth-round running back Mike Washington Jr. is getting some work, but second-year man Ashton Jeanty is carrying most of the load."
Current ranking: 21
Previous ranking: 28
Analysis: "I don't know what happens from here, but the fact that the Raiders have gotten incredible production out of a handful of players the previous regime deemed unplayable—and are getting game-changing plays from a 2026 fifth-round pick in the secondary—have me more confident in the John Spytek-Tom Brady mind meld than I've ever been."
Current ranking: 21
Previous ranking: 29
Analysis: "Kirk Cousins joined Hall of Famer Ken Stabler (1976) as the only Silver and Black QBs to throw at least three TD passes in each of a season's first two games. You'll recall the '76 Raiders won the Super Bowl, of course."
Current ranking: 20
Previous ranking: 24
Analysis: "Kirk Cousins flat-out out-played Justin Herbert. Wide receiver Tre Tucker roasted a supposedly solid Chargers defense. The Vegas defense allowed just 14 points and forced three turnovers."
Current ranking: 22
Previous ranking: 27
Analysis: "Fernando Mendoza may be sitting for a while."
Current ranking: 22
Previous ranking: 29
Analysis: "I still think the Raiders would be smarter to play rookie QB Fernando Mendoza, but that was a heck of a game from Kirk Cousins. And who in Vegas would've bet on the Raiders starting 2-0? We'll see if they can keep it up."
View the best photos from the Raiders' regular season Week 2 win against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.